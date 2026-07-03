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Stepmom Dresses Up As K-Pop Character To Hijack Kid’s Birthday, Gets Banned From Future Parties
A concerned woman with light brown hair, hands cupping her face, possibly a stepmom, looking directly at the camera.
Family, Relationships

Stepmom Dresses Up As K-Pop Character To Hijack Kid’s Birthday, Gets Banned From Future Parties

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There’s nothing wrong with keeping your inner child alive by playing dress-up every now and again… Except when you’ve been given clear instructions not to attend an event in costume.

An outraged mom has told how her stepmother rocked up as Cinderella at the tail-end of her kid’s 6th birthday party. She then tried to pull an even more bizarre stunt the following year, despite being told to keep it tidy. When the cosplay-obsessed stepmom ended up getting banned from the party, she took her antics to a local restaurant. Needless to say, it didn’t end well.

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    A stepmom’s obsession with cosplay saw her lose her seat at the kids’ party table

    Image credits:  fotojv/Envato (not the actual photo)

    So she decided to take her wild antics to a local restaurant instead, and it didn’t end well

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    Image credits:  africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: PartyCostume_Throwa

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    She shared some more details while interacting with netizens

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    Some felt that the woman should cut Cinderella some slack

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    In a strange twist, the woman’s father discovered a purple wig in his wife’s belongings

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    Image credits: katyatsiganok/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: PartyCostume_Throwa

    Some were convinced that the stepmom had a few more tricks up her sleeve

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    “Do you feel better now?”: Some felt the woman was complaining about first world problems

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    She was back with another update after the dinner took a bizarre turn

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    Image credits: yavdat/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PartyCostume_Throwa

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    Why playing dress-up as an adult isn’t such a bad idea, according to experts

    Some find it fun. Others find it weird. But experts say it can be healthy for adults to dress up in costume every now and again. Changing how we look can change how we feel and behave. It’s something psychologists call “enclothed cognition” — the idea that clothing doesn’t just signal identity, it shapes it too.

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    “We might feel more confident in a suit, more focused in activewear, or more playful in costume. The clothes we choose send cues to both our brain and others about who we’re being in that moment,” explains the team at Australia’s Peaceful Mind Psychology.

    We’re wired to play dress-up from childhood. It’s one of the ways we learn about the world. Donning a superhero cape, a fireman suit, or a nurse’s uniform helps kids explore different roles, values, and emotions in a safe, imaginative way.

    As adults, “dressing up gives permission to experiment with identity outside the expectations of our everyday roles,” say the experts. It also allows us to reveal more of our authentic self.

    Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

    “When people feel anonymous or less recognisable, social self-consciousness drops. We stop worrying quite so much about how we’re being perceived, and our behaviour loosens,” reveal the psychologists. They add that it’s liberating to let go of the work persona, the parent persona, the polite-in-public persona, and “try on something more playful, bold, or even absurd.”

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    Interestingly, some experts believe that the costumes we pick can reveal a lot about our mental health or psychological issues.

    “People who pick scary costumes are conquering fears from childhood. People who dress like politicians enjoy provoking conflict. Those who portray nuns, priests, school teachers and librarians are shy and unapproachable,” reads a posts published on the U.S. Army website. “Cops, firefighters, doctors, cowboys and heroes desire to be taken more seriously. People who choose storybook or cartoon characters like Snow White and Sponge Bob want to recapture the innocence of youth.”

    But the Peaceful Mind Psychology team says that not every costume has to have a deep meaning.

    “Our choices can sometimes reflect inner wishes, values, or emotions,” they explain. “A costume might express who we want to be — brave, powerful, funny, elegant — or simply let us play with contrast, like the gentle person who chooses to be a villain.”

    Many agreed that the stepmom had caught a case of Main Character Syndrome

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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