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Finding love online can be tough. In fact, a 2024 survey by the popular matchmaking platform Tinder found that only 10% of its 8,000 respondents ended up in long-term relationships with someone they met on a dating app. 

Yes, common issues often involve incompatibility. However, these screenshots show exactly how rough it can be for single folks to find their romantic match in today’s digital age. 

If you already have your special someone, you may feel even luckier not to have to deal with these headaches anymore. And if you’ve experienced anything similar, many of these might hit home for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mystery Solved

A dating app profile for Eleanor, 21, showing her standing in a field. The bio reads: Went to a party dressed as an egg, and got with a guy who was dressed as a chicken. This dating app conversation went off the rails.

itsthejeetster Report

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m2crows avatar
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that’s one mystery out of the way.

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    #2

    Don't Include Photos With Your Friends!

    A dating app conversation where someone asks if a girl is single, only to be told it's her wedding picture.

    thewaywemet Report

    8points
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    #3

    Dating Apps Are Just Torture For Us All

    Two tweets about dating app conversations, comparing using Hinge to selling on Facebook Marketplace or a Target clearance aisle.

    dailyhumor_4u Report

    8points
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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an entire island full of clearance stuff?

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    The findings from Tinder’s 2024 survey are quite telling, with many expressing safety concerns. 47% of respondents wanted companies to require background checks, while 42% of adults younger than 50 say online dating isn’t safe. 
    #4

    A dating app conversation where a user claims to have accidentally swiped right due to a pop tart crumb, showcasing dating app conversations.

    toxicgirlfunnies Report

    8points
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    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't know pop tarts were still a thing.

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    #5

    A dating app conversation about a Tinder date bringing a friend, with advice to ignore the date.

    menshumor Report

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good advice. That should teach her not to play games.

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    #6

    I Was In Fact Not Ready

    A dating app conversation where one person shares a controversial opinion about single mothers.

    _VeryTired_ Report

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they let you know their ignorance right away

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    Between men and women, the ladies appear to be having worse experiences in terms of feeling unsafe. According to the survey, 43% say they’ve had someone keep contacting them even after saying they weren’t interested. 

    56% say they’ve been sent unsolicited explicit messages and images, 37% say they’ve been called an offensive name, and 11% say they’ve received threats of physical harm.

    #7

    What Is This Opening Called?

    A dating app conversation showing a user being hypnotized into wanting to date someone.

    reddit.com Report

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    #8

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation. One person says, I want to feed you pasta, and the other replies, What if i dont want pasta, followed by, Why ? Are u lack toast and told her aunt ? This dating app conversation went off the rails.

    Report

    5points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last I checked pasta was made from flour and eggs, not milk.

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    #9

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation that went off the rails, showing one user asking for socials to make a relationship happen.

    Report

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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand this interaction.

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    If you’re intent on finding someone via dating apps, don’t let these grim-looking statistics scare you. It’s all about having the proper approach.

    According to social sciences and marketing professor Dr. Alisa Minina Jeunemaitre, you must first recognize these platforms as marketplaces while avoiding dehumanizing others. 
    #10

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about splitting bills, quickly going off the rails with a sarcastic suggestion.

    memedealerdaily_ Report

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    #11

    A screenshot showing a dating app conversation with a user matched 3 times, highlighting a funny, off the rails exchange.

    unzuckable Report

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    #12

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person asks, Can you do a backflip? and the other responds, nah, followed by, same we have so much in common im feeling some real chemistry. This dating app conversation went off the rails.

    nocap Report

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    “While dating apps emphasize choice and personal preference, don’t forget about honesty, kindness, and respect. Treat others with the same consideration you expect,” Dr. Jeunemaitre wrote, noting that this approach may lead to more meaningful connections and even potentially reduce negative behaviors like ghosting or dishonesty. 
    #13

    A dating app conversation about a mismatched political affiliation that went off the rails almost immediately.

    memedroid_fun Report

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    #14

    A repetitive dating app conversation with simple greetings that went off the rails almost immediately.

    daughter.of.hekate13 Report

    5points
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    #15

    A dating app conversation starting with Country roaaaaaaads, going off the rails with a pick-up line.

    homer.explains Report

    5points
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    Being on a dating app is essentially advertising yourself. According to Dr. Jeunemaitre, this inadvertently turns you into a “public commodity available for consumption.” 

    While showcasing your best traits is the norm, authenticity is what makes you more attractive and more likely to connect with someone worth your while. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A dating app conversation where one person feigns ignorance about Cornell University, highlighting dating app conversations.

    collegefessing Report

    5points
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    #17

    A dating app conversation where a user proposes a bank robbery plot, illustrating dating app conversations gone off the rails.

    taylaybaybay Report

    5points
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    #18

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person is clearly carrying the discussion, illustrating a dating app conversation.

    datingindubaii Report

    5points
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    “Aligning your online presentation with your true self can help create more genuine interactions,” Dr. Jeunemaitre said. “Strike a balance: Be yourself because that’s who you want your future partner to fall for.”
    #19

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about favorite soup, highlighting a dating app conversation.

    memedroid_fun Report

    5points
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    #20

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about cooking cereal, highlighting dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    Report

    5points
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    #21

    I Have Never Used A Dating App Nor Have I Ever Dated Anyone. Am I Doing This Right

    A dating app conversation showing a user sharing images of a very large frog in a bowl.

    lorplet Report

    5points
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    #22

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where the first impression quickly goes off the rails with an accusatory question.

    overhearddating Report

    4points
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    #23

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation that went off the rails when one user admits to using a bot for replies.

    newyorkers Report

    4points
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    #24

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where someone asks, How many dates until you take me home to meet your dog? The reply: my dog d d 3 hours ago, and i got evicted a week ago. This dating app conversation went off the rails.

    rankerhorror Report

    4points
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    #25

    Dating app conversation: A text message canceling a park date and saying no need to reschedule.

    thegainz Report

    4points
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    #26

    A dating app profile showing a height discrepancy that led to a dating app conversation going off the rails.

    wtfdivorce Report

    4points
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    #27

    A dating app profile bio comparing dating to 9/11, an example of dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    daveterrusobooks Report

    4points
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    #28

    A dating app profile bio about deleting Hinge after marriage, offering a humorous take on dating app conversations.

    thebumblebumsofficial Report

    4points
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    #29

    Dating app conversation: Seeking someone for couples therapy to see how long it takes the therapist to notice we're strangers.

    ight Report

    4points
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    #30

    I Just Had To Make This Prompt Into A Meme

    A meme combining text about the stock market and astrology with a man saying he agrees, relating to dating app conversations.

    AnotherRichard827379 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Matched With A Girl 4 Days Ago, We Haven’t Met, And She Gets Mad I Won’t Send Her Money

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person asks for $20, quickly going off the rails.

    MetallicGnome Report

    4points
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    #32

    I Didn't Believe They Existed... I Thought No One Would Be That Shallow

    A dating app profile with a controversial bio highlighted, causing a dating app conversation to go off the rails.

    Mission_Bowl3938 Report

    4points
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    #33

    A dating app conversation where someone proposes marriage to prevent receiving emails, addressing an irrational fear.

    magmar Report

    4points
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    #34

    Is It Just Me Or Is His Response Cringe?

    A dating app conversation with a user asking to consider him before deciding if he's not their type, part of dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    Thatshygurl Report

    4points
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    #35

    A humorous dating app conversation where one user asks for someone to pay their bills, showcasing dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    Report

    4points
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    #36

    A Thoughtful Man

    A dating app profile with a bizarre bio written by a current boyfriend, exemplifying dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    jesus9alex Report

    4points
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    #37

    A dating app conversation featuring a man responding to a height comment with a book title.

    Report

    4points
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    #38

    A dating app conversation where a casual offer turns into an unexpected request for dog sitting.

    Report

    4points
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    #39

    Why Are People Like This LOL. What Did They Expect?

    A dating app conversation where one person is asked to choose between their cat and their date.

    ShaidarHaran2 Report

    4points
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    #40

    I Just Wanted A Date For Bingo

    A screenshot showing a bizarre dating app conversation about bingo being against a religion.

    ItsNotThatDeepBro69 Report

    4points
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    #41

    Killing That Dating Game

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation showing an unanswered message, illustrating dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    forgivemysocialgrace Report

    4points
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    #42

    Huh,maybe I'm Single For A Reason

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person makes a joke about the name Amiiee, relating it to Mario.

    fambro93 Report

    4points
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    #43

    I’m Tired Boss

    A dating app conversation about joining a partner and their boyfriend, illustrating dating app conversations gone off the rails.

    Comfortable_Band_604 Report

    4points
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    #44

    It Finally Happened To Me

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where someone says, you would be perfect if you were not into video games. The other person responds, Dang. Oh well. On to the next! This highlights dating app conversations.

    BiscuitBut_ButerNut Report

    4points
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    #45

    I Like Messing With The Scammers That Try To Exploit People In Dating

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about sending money, showing a dating app conversation gone off the rails.

    Cradlespin Report

    4points
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    #46

    What’s Up W These Girls ⁣

    A dating app conversation where a casual invite is met with a shocking, offensive suggestion.

    www.instagram.com Report

    4points
    User avatar
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė
    POST
    #47

    Is He Wrong Or Right?⁣

    A dating app conversation showing a discussion about height preferences and hypocritical dating standards.

    www.instagram.com Report

    4points
    User avatar
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė
    POST
    #48

    Creativity

    A dating app conversation showing a message that went off the rails, with a demanding reply.

    yourdatingunexpert Report

    3points
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    #49

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation showing multiple messages from one person, including: I tested you ok, I meant to see as an experiment whether you value yourself or not. This dating app conversation went off the rails.

    viralndianofficial Report

    3points
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    #50

    A dating app conversation showing a profile only for jokes that went off the rails almost immediately.

    Report

    3points
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    #51

    A dating app conversation with an unusual date suggestion that went off the rails almost immediately.

    lj_muskwa Report

    3points
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    #52

    A dating app conversation where a message from Hinge says you've got the wrong number.

    corporatenatalie Report

    3points
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    #53

    A dating app conversation with an awkward exchange about living alone.

    catholicdatingnightmares Report

    3points
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    #54

    A Hinge dating app icon with text about insanity and expecting different results.

    whatisnydating Report

    3points
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    #55

    Dating app conversation: A humorous profile bio about loving life, eating, and drinking, and sharing that with someone.

    tinder_on_da_rock Report

    3points
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    #56

    A dating app profile and conversation about random facts, specifically sharks not playing drums.

    wigglie_monkey Report

    3points
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    #57

    Eric's funny dating app conversation: not rich, not emotionally available, not helping goals, 6' tall.

    tinderfeed Report

    3points
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    #58

    A tweet showing a dating app message: My dog has been waiting by the door since you left, a conversation gone off the rails.

    thearchbishopofbanterbury Report

    3points
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    #59

    Screenshot of a dating app conversation: a profile stating, Green flags I look out for I don't. Stay toxic queens!

    delusionalhingeguys_and_gals Report

    3points
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    #60

    A screenshot of a dating app profile showing two people, Brianna and Adrian, showcasing a dating app conversation.

    bartexplains Report

    3points
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    #61

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation with confusing and inappropriate messages, exemplifying a dating app conversation.

    pickuplines Report

    3points
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    #62

    This Woman Mentioned In Her Profile That She's Looking For Someone With A Boat

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation about owning an aluminum boat, which went off the rails.

    Flanks_Flip Report

    3points
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    #63

    A dating app profile picture of a woman on a boat, with text saying she has never been on a boat. A dating app conversation gone off the rails.

    Report

    3points
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    #64

    A dating app profile of Nicholas drinking syrup, with a fireplace on a laptop, exhibiting a conversation that went off the rails.

    Report

    3points
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    #65

    🥴

    A dating app profile picture of Megan, 24, with a bio that threatens drinks if she doesn't look like her pictures.

    First-Competition550 Report

    3points
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    #66

    A dating app profile picture showing a person holding a raccoon, a dating app conversation that went off the rails.

    Report

    3points
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    #67

    A screenshot of dating app conversations showing a match who forgot they had already been on a dinner date.

    Report

    3points
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    #68

    A dating app conversation where one person says, Thanks for your interest but I think I am too short for you.

    Report

    3points
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    #69

    I Got The Match, Now What?

    A dating app conversation with a humorous exchange about being built like a fridge.

    PerpetuallyUnreal Report

    3points
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    #70

    Why Do You Put It Like That?

    A tweet about a Tinder profile leading to debates over toilet paper, a prime example of dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    BaggierVermin30 Report

    3points
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    #71

    A Friend Was Sent This Photo On A Dating Site

    A shirtless man in a bathroom, a photo likely used in a dating app conversation that went off the rails.

    antipop21 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Getting Rejected For Too Little Internet Points

    A text message exchange discussing Reddit karma, an example of dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    elatella Report

    3points
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    #73

    Finally A Place To Put This

    A dating app conversation with increasingly bizarre messages, including a strange request, exemplifying dating app conversations that went off the rails.

    kylieelaine3 Report

    3points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he thinks this'll get him a date??? Gross.

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    #74

    At Least I'm Honest

    A dating app conversation where someone asks for beauty secrets and is told it's just Snapchat filters, typical of dating app conversations.

    AlmostBlackWidow Report

    3points
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    #75

    So Much For Self Isolation

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation that went off the rails about hand sanitizer as lube, a funny conversation.

    AlmostBlackWidow Report

    3points
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    #76

    Dating App Fail!!

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person uses a pickup line about being a 9 and the other asks how often it works.

    lizardcookie73 Report

    3points
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    #77

    Truly Something I’ve Always Wanted

    A white image with black text reading The hallmark of a good relationship is Resting my ps4 controller up on that booty while I play, a dating app conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #78

    Always Wear Protection

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person asks to see what's in the other's pants.

    _Tathra_ Report

    3points
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    #79

    Women…

    A dating app conversation showing a user asking for a reply after a long wait, demonstrating a frustrating dating app conversation.

    NeedleworkerSpare176 Report

    3points
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    #80

    Well This Is Certainly One Way To Start A Conversation

    A dating app conversation where a user immediately asked for coffee money, highlighting a common dating app conversation pitfall.

    coloradocajun Report

    3points
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    #81

    Men, This Is Your Competition 🙃me (Blue, 26f) And Grey (33m)

    A dating app conversation showing a one-sided attempt at conversation met with short, unengaging replies, illustrating a bad dating app conversation.

    VoteForOmar Report

    3points
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    #82

    There's No Wrong Answer!

    A dating app conversation where someone complimenting a person's eyes was met with a request for financial details, creating an awkward dating app conversation.

    AutomatonSwan Report

    3points
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    #83

    I Got Unmatched Immediately After

    A dating app conversation where someone accidentally called the other person fat and then tried to apologize, leading to a hilarious dating app conversation fail.

    Wentleworth Report

    3points
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    #84

    50/50 In A Relationship Or No?

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where someone states their irrational fear is men who believe in 50/50 nonsense, and the response is You're right It's ridiculous. You obviously deserve to pay all my expenses. This illustrates dating app conversations.

    ConsiderationScary45 Report

    3points
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    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's feckin 2026 - why are there women out there expecting someone to pay for everything for them??

    0
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    #85

    We Were Having A Good Convo For A Day Or 2, This Was Immediately After If She Wanted To Grab A Coffee

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where one person details needing pampering before a date, and the other replies, Sounds like p**********n with extra steps. I'm good lol. This is an example of dating app conversations.

    Wharfrat75 Report

    3points
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    #86

    We’re Both Currently At The Gym- We Matched, And He Messaged Me This 👀😂

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation where a message reads, So are we going to keep making eye contact or are we going to get this started. This shows a dating app conversation.

    Sedi_X Report

    3points
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    #87

    Did Anyone Else Understand This?

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation starting with Hola hola, leading to a user saying they hate when people use languages they don't speak, and a reply suggesting Grammarly. This depicts dating app conversations.

    Upbeat_Impact_9979 Report

    3points
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    #88

    Unmatched Immediately After But Worth It

    A dating app conversation where one person asks the other to prove they are funny, an example of dating app conversations.

    TetrisTheTiger Report

    3points
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    #89

    Yeah, That's A Deal-Breaker

    A dating app profile with a controversial bio mentioning dislikes, showcasing dating app conversations gone off the rails.

    ElMontoya Report

    3points
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    #90

    This One I Can Actually Believe

    A dating app profile with a bio stating an incorrect age, highlighting dating app conversations gone off the rails.

    RhinoRhys Report

    3points
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    #91

    Kachow ⁣⁣⁣

    A dating app conversation with a cringeworthy Lightning McQueen pickup line, immediately ending communication.

    www.instagram.com Report

    3points
    User avatar
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė
    POST
    #92

    Solid Opener ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

    A dating app conversation showing an upfront but overwhelming list of requirements from a potential date.

    www.instagram.com Report

    3points
    User avatar
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė
    POST
    #93

    Man Wth

    A dating app conversation where one person pretends to be a dog, leading to a funny exchange about belly rubs.

    www.instagram.com Report

    3points
    User avatar
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė
    POST
    Follow