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Finding love online can be tough. In fact, a 2024 survey by the popular matchmaking platform Tinder found that only 10% of its 8,000 respondents ended up in long-term relationships with someone they met on a dating app.

Yes, common issues often involve incompatibility. However, these screenshots show exactly how rough it can be for single folks to find their romantic match in today’s digital age.

If you already have your special someone, you may feel even luckier not to have to deal with these headaches anymore. And if you’ve experienced anything similar, many of these might hit home for you.