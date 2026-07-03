93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately
Finding love online can be tough. In fact, a 2024 survey by the popular matchmaking platform Tinder found that only 10% of its 8,000 respondents ended up in long-term relationships with someone they met on a dating app.
Yes, common issues often involve incompatibility. However, these screenshots show exactly how rough it can be for single folks to find their romantic match in today’s digital age.
If you already have your special someone, you may feel even luckier not to have to deal with these headaches anymore. And if you’ve experienced anything similar, many of these might hit home for you.
This post may include affiliate links.
Mystery Solved
Don't Include Photos With Your Friends!
Dating Apps Are Just Torture For Us All
The findings from Tinder’s 2024 survey are quite telling, with many expressing safety concerns. 47% of respondents wanted companies to require background checks, while 42% of adults younger than 50 say online dating isn’t safe.
I Was In Fact Not Ready
Between men and women, the ladies appear to be having worse experiences in terms of feeling unsafe. According to the survey, 43% say they’ve had someone keep contacting them even after saying they weren’t interested.
56% say they’ve been sent unsolicited explicit messages and images, 37% say they’ve been called an offensive name, and 11% say they’ve received threats of physical harm.
What Is This Opening Called?
If you’re intent on finding someone via dating apps, don’t let these grim-looking statistics scare you. It’s all about having the proper approach.
According to social sciences and marketing professor Dr. Alisa Minina Jeunemaitre, you must first recognize these platforms as marketplaces while avoiding dehumanizing others.
“While dating apps emphasize choice and personal preference, don’t forget about honesty, kindness, and respect. Treat others with the same consideration you expect,” Dr. Jeunemaitre wrote, noting that this approach may lead to more meaningful connections and even potentially reduce negative behaviors like ghosting or dishonesty.
Being on a dating app is essentially advertising yourself. According to Dr. Jeunemaitre, this inadvertently turns you into a “public commodity available for consumption.”
While showcasing your best traits is the norm, authenticity is what makes you more attractive and more likely to connect with someone worth your while.
“Aligning your online presentation with your true self can help create more genuine interactions,” Dr. Jeunemaitre said. “Strike a balance: Be yourself because that’s who you want your future partner to fall for.”