From texting the wrong word to merely minding your own business, continue scrolling to check out the ones that got the most attention in the discussion.

Recently, Reddit user Mlkrs_maria posted a question on the platform asking others what the dumbest reason someone got mad at them was, and people immediately started sending in their replies.

Emotions are powerful. So powerful, in fact, that they can feel like irrefutable facts and consume our entire being, blinding us to other perspectives. Even when they're more reasonable than ours.

#1 My ex gf from college got mad at me and didn’t speak to me for 48 hours. Why? Because she texted me asking if she could borrow my charger and I said “Sure” instead of “yes”. Apparently it’s rude to say “sure”.



When we broke up she texted me asking if I was happy leaving her. I texted back “sure”. It’s been 15 years and it still makes me laugh.

#2 Once someone got mad at me for politely holding the door open for them. Apparently, it made them feel 'rushed.' Can't win!

#3 I got written up in school once for gagging bc a girl threw up right next to me and I reflexively gagged back. Said I was making fun of her.

#4 A dream. Dreamed I cheated and stayed pissed an entire day.

#5 Had a houseguest who used my toothbrush then got mad when she got a cold sore. I understand being upset, but the blame is clear.

#6 One time, a friend got really mad at me because I didn’t reply to their text right away. I was busy with work, and my phone was on silent. When I finally checked my phone, there were like 10 missed messages, all getting more and more upset. I replied as soon as I could, explaining that I was just caught up with work. But they were already furious, thinking I was ignoring them on purpose. It turned into this whole argument about how “true friends” make time for each other, even though it was just a few hours. It took days to smooth things over, all because I didn't respond right away.

#7 A coworker got super pissed I didn't comment on her coloring her hair a few shades lighter. Sorry, not that interested in your hair lady.

#8 Had a date get upset and walk out on me because my blouse had those little strings on it that hold them on the hanger. He asked me what the string was and I told him and then he called me "too bougie for his taste" and stormed out.

#9 Walking along with boyfriend (now husband), I can't even remember the context but I jokingly called him ugly, he hit me with an equally jokey "nuh uh YOU'RE ugly" and we continued this childish back and forth for about a minute until a stranger overheard us and then got mad that we were being "so abusive to each other", even though we were clearly joking and laughing.

#10 I got written up when I worked at Walmart because I asked someone if they found everything okay instead of saying hello.

#11 A couple years ago a man angrily called me demanding to know why I had called him. I had not called him and was actually busy cooking when he called me. Maybe a year or so after that a woman accused me of stealing either her mother's phone or phone number. I'd had the number for probably a decade at that point so I don't know what that was about but I was having a bad day and we both got pretty loud and angry.

#12 When I was 14 my mother thought her 45-ish year old boyfriend was "having an affair" with me, kicked in my bedroom door(which had no lock) and tore into me calling me a s**t. I was still virgin and VERY obviously hated her douchebag boyfriend. I left that night with a garbage bag of my clothing/possessions.

#13 Guy at work drove a vehicle into a metal pole and blamed me. Was so mad at me. Actually reported me and told the manager it was my fault.



I was 50ft away from him when it happened, but because I was the last one to talk to him before the wreck, in his mind, I was somehow at fault.

#14 When working at Walmart someone’s total came out to $6.66. I guess they were superstitious. They told me to change it by a penny up or down, but I couldn’t without them purchasing something.



I found stickers for $0.05 or clearance tackle for $0.10, but they didn’t want to buy anything. They just wanted me to change it by a penny. I told them it wasn’t something I could do, and I wasn’t going to charge them for something they didn’t purchase. I offered to split the order, but the didn’t want to carry two receipts. I told them they could just not take one of the receipts and they b***hed about that too.



They. Threw. A. Fit. They tossed all their s**t on the counter, started yelling at me, and ultimately left without buying anything. Wasted their own time, and breath for absolutely nothing other than a stupid anecdote I get to tell occasionally.

#15 An ex gf was mad at me cause her ear was painfull and she 100% believe she caught my "cauliflower ears" from having sex, like if it was a STD.





p.s : no i did not f**k her ear, nor grab it in any way.

#16 For dyeing my hair, even when I hadn’t.



First day back after the summer holidays and I’m walking into my classroom and my teacher would not stop watching me, glaring at me but I continued and sat myself down at my seat.



She kept her eyes on my the whole time, as the rest of my class arrived and sat down. It was only when everyone had settled, that she called my name in front of everyone, causing all eyes to be on me.



The first thing that came out of her mouth was, “You’ve dyed your hair. It’s lighter.” Not asking, just accusing and so she gave me an instant detention. I told her that I hadn’t, that it got ever so slightly blonder because of being out in the sun more but she shook her head and told me not to lie and then gave me another detention.



Obviously, I didn’t go, so I got more detentions for not going but I didn’t go to those either. It went round and round until she stopped but deemed me a naughty child.

#17 One time I was walking down the street, then a woman who I'd never seen before tapped me on the shoulder and told me "You know what you did" and I responded with "I don't know what you're talking about" and she replied with "I know you're lying" then stormed off.



So, I don't know the reason she was mad at me, but I'm pretty sure that was the dumbest reason anyone had gotten mad at me.

#18 When I was 16. Dating a girl who bought me a mouse teddy thing for Valentine's Day - I thought, 'awe that's sweet, something different!' So I said, 'That's really sweet, something different! I love it's a mouse! What made you pick the mouse?'



And she went mental.



I made it SUPER clear I liked it, and appreciated it, and the question was a genuine, 'what made you think of that, it's so cute, how'd you pick it, it was perfect' question. But no.



So she took a 150 Irish pounds + of a vintage locket I got her, and threw it in a drain.



Nutter.

#19 I used to work security at a high-end condo a long time ago.

Someone on the top floor called about a possible intruder on their roof-terrace-area-thing. So I immediately went up to the roof to investigate.

Lady complained that I entered her property without permission.

Lady, *you* called *me* for assistance. If you don't *want* my assistance, I'll go grab a Coke. I'm thirsty.

#20 I have partial hearing loss, not enough to be counted as a disability, but enough to be annoying as there's a frequency almost dead-middle of the spectrum I cannot hear. And there is a small subset of the population I found that their natural speaking voice sits in that part I can't hear, so no matter what, their words unless they pitch it up or down slightly are unintelligible to me.







Anyways, I'm working at a store doing whatever, and I can hear *Something* but it sounded far off and directed elsewhere so I just ignored it. Out of the corner of my eye I can see this old woman just staring at me with a pissy look on her face, I asked her if there was anything she needed help with and I swear to god I cannot tell you what she said and I was staring right at her. So upon asking her to repeat herself she stomped off in a huff and bitched at my Manager who (thankfully) already had witnessed this issue. I guess he played up the guilt factor that she yelled at a "Deaf" person (I'm not deaf) and she conceded whatever her point was on my behavior.

#21 My toddler once raged at me 2x as hard as she was already raging when I handed her the milk bottle that she specifically requested I hand to her.



That was pretty dumb.

#22 My ex woke up livid and was hitting and pinching at me hard, cussing me out. She was so f*****g upset that I cheated on her in her dreams.

#23 Because I didn’t call her every hour while she was out with her friends



She ended up dumping me for that also - saying it showed I “didn’t care enough “.

#24 I refused their 100$ bill at 7am when it was the first order for my till. F**k that bud I’m not a bloody bank.

#25 For not liking the same pizza toppings as them.

#26 I was in an abusive friendship/roommate situation.



Leaving the gym once, my phone was at 2%. I was starving. He'd only go through the drive thru if I ordered ahead. He got furious at me for trying to complete my order before my phone died instead of hyping him up about the great workout we just had.



I wasn't smiling when I saw him. I also didn't say hi (or anything else) before he started asking why I was so pissed off.



I didn't put away the folding chair when I went to the kitchen to get a drink.



I limited the weed budget to 1k a month during the pandemic when I was the only one employed.



I got him socks for his birthday after he'd made comments the last two years at every gift giving occasion that he just wanted someone to get him socks. That wasn't the only thing I got him, but I did get him socks.



I asked him to pick up ham when he went to the store after two years of doing all the grocery shopping due to him being unemployed.



I asked him not to add extra salt to my plate



I asked him not to slide my gaming table top across the floor.



I looked up a diagram of something he was verbally explaining because I couldn't visualize it.



There's more, but those are the ones I remind myself of whenever he reaches out wondering why we can't try being friends again.

#27 I told him cows do not in fact drown through their a******s when they walk into water. Yes, he actually believed cows will just fill up with water the moment their a*s is underwater. No, I don't know how you could actually believe this.



I think I made him feel stupid but it's hard to explain cows can close their a******s without being at least unintentionally condescending.

#28 I was comforting her because she was sick and her grandmother died. She told me that whenever I showed her compassion, she would get irrationally angry at me. Her words, irrationally angry. Kinda ended stuff between us, because she said she didn't know why she did, but couldn't stop herself from reacting that way, and it wasn't healthy.

#29 I was talking to a girl in a bar, when I met a german girl later that night I talked with her and the girl I had the convo earlier with told me I should f**k her and she was mad at me, while I didn't even knew here lol.

#30 I was very sick with some kind of stomach thing, and had been taking the smelliest s**ts of my life. My girlfriend at the time wanted to come over, but I told her no, I was sick. She came over anyways, and the second she walked in, she said "oh, I have to pee, be right back". She walked right into a bathroom I just obliterated two minutes prior, then got mad at me because it stunk so bad. Like legitimately mad, then stormed out.

#31 I love telling this story.



I worked retail for 8+ years, so I've got stories. This one particular day, we were kind of dead. I was stuck at the service desk and this nice little old man came in and shuffled up to the counter. I smiled and greeted him, he returned the smile and explained to me that he wanted the information on one of the sofas we were selling at the time. His wife was stuck at home and he wanted the dimensions, the fabric type, etc.



So, I grabbed some receipt paper and a pen. I walked over to the sofa he was interested in and began writing the information. He stiffened and let out an audible "OH..." I apologized and asked if I had done something wrong... he goes, "you're left handed... you... are a *COMMUNIST*!"



He then shuffled his elderly butt back out the door and across the parking lot. While I stood there just like 😶...



I never got angry with him, but it was incredibly hilarious and out of left field 😂.

#32 Bc I left their blanket at a concert where they setup in general admission field. However this friend did not attend the show with me or intend to meet me there. They just so happened to bump into my group and decided to post up next to us. Well half thru the show they decide to go elsewhere and never came back.. now their s**t is my responsibility?

This person stopped talking to me bc of this. 🙄.

#33 For two weeks in a row, with each volleyball match that our group planned to have on the court nearby, this friend of mine felt the need to complain about my every mistake. Each. Stupid. Mistake.



Most of the time they were attacks in which I hit the net or sent the ball out. The more she complained, the more pissed I got. As a result, I made more mistakes too. Like that until I went crazy and asked her to STOP THIS S**T.



She stopped talking to me for weeks now. To NOBODY'S surprise, I started playing better. Her silence was a blessing.

#34 I had a girlfriend who told me if I wear my new Roman-Sandals at my moms birthday she will break up with me.



She gave me the mad looks for the whole weekend we've been visiting my parent's home.



We broke up soon after - I'm still not wearing these sandals (just because they are uncomfortable tho).

#35 I k*lled a spider. I was at work, and this woman sitting near me started hyperventilating because she's arachnaphobic and a spider had just crawled out from under her desk. I don't have anything against spiders; they k*ll bugs that I find annoying, so I'm happy to leave them alone, but I thought this woman might pass out, so I stomped on the spider. This other woman from the otherside of the cubicle wall heard all the fuss and came around the corner to find out what was going on. I pointed my thumb over my shoulder at the arachnaphobic woman and said, "She was freaking out because she saw a spider." This other woman looked at me accusingly and said, "You didn't *k*ll* it, did you?" She was acting liked I'd stomped on a baby or something.



I said, "Well, I didn't have any live traps, so yeah, I k*lled it.".

#36 I had a girlfriend break up with me because she got an eye injury and I told her to go to the ER. She wanted to study for her final exam.



She took a projectile to the orb (unrelated to me). She was leaking vitreous fluid. (TL:DR That’s the stuff that isn’t replaceable.). She ended up missing her final and was furious at me about it. I probably saved her eye with first aid & prompt Dx. Didn’t matter to her.



Thst was a life lesson for me: even when you’re right, relationships work on the value system of the partner as well as your own. I should have acknowledged her priorities better, even if they were dumb.



Would do it again tho….

#37 I “stole their camping spot”. It’s a designated spot in like 20K acres of BLM land and there’s, at least, 50 other spot. Somehow this designated spot with a little tent sign was their secret. The only thing that made them calm down was me telling them I was way too drunk to drive around in wilderness in the dark.

#38 There was a sticky mousetrap that had been setup, it caught a mouse one night. When my dad's girlfriend found it, it was in a different room from where it had been placed. I think it went from the kitchen into the the garage, which were right next to each other. I, as the youngest child, was blamed and yelled at, at 5:30AM or so on a school day, for moving it.



We had a cat.

#39 I was on a bus once, and this angry last just snapped and started yelling at me for not getting up and giving her my seat.





I had both my hands resting on my cane right in front of me. There were a dozen other people sitting down who weren't visibly disabled. .

#40 Parents mad at me for being born.

#41 They have so many petty reasons why people became upset at me, but I'll find one.





My aunt prepared food for me and my cousin. He became upset and said my food looked better. That happened a few years ago.

#42 Had a roommate who didn't believe I cleaned unless she saw it. When she told me that, I think some of my brain short circited.

#43 I've had people get mad at me a couple times for not being willing to take a right on red when my view was obstructed.



I'm not going to risk my car and life just to save you 20 seconds.



Edit: the last time it happend some dude in a silver Jeep was literally honked and was frantically waving his arms to the right with his mouth open and an angry expression.



The the pure entitlement of people like that.

#44 Trying to steal their man and flirting.



Uhhh…Waitresses are paid to be friendly.



No one wants a man who dates crazy women.



Bye bye my tip.

#45 I got banned from a Reddit sub for pointing out that punching someone in the chest poses a risk of commotio cordis.

#46 Not knowing what hockey was (I was new to Canada and 7. That gym teacher was NOT polite.).

#47 Got screamed at as a kid by my mom because I didn’t fold the towels correctly. I definitely folded them, it’s not hard to make it look nice, but I guess not folding them in a specific way in a closet with a closed door is just the end of the world.

#48 My coworker called me and left a message asking for a ride. I didn't get the message and didn't pick her up. That was 2 years ago and she still hates me. I never should have broken my no rides policy for her.

#49 A 30 yo man got mad I wouldn't sleep with him after knowing him for less than 24 hours. He had a tantrum and left.