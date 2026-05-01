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Home improvements are nice when done correctly. The new look and vibe could make your house feel like a million bucks for the foreseeable future, which is a huge deal. 

However, a botched remodeling job can be beyond frustrating. Not only will you feel the effects on your bank account, but you will also need to deal with the eyesore that constantly reminds you of the mistakes that led to where you are. 

Just take a look at these examples of the worst and dumbest home improvement fails. If you’ve had your own renovation disaster, hopefully, it isn’t as bad as any of these.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Concrete Overflowed Out Of The Toilet

A disastrous home improvement fail: concrete overflowed out of a toilet, covering the tiled bathroom floor.

Concrete contractor unknowingly broke the sewer line while digging for a retaining wall. The concrete pumper came and literally pumped the entire sewer line full of concrete until it overflowed out of the toilet.

SoDakZak Report

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viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope everyone involved had good insurance.

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    #2

    Badly Renovated Bathroom With Odd Shower Door

    A messy bathroom with a new shower and toilet, but stained floor, resembling a home improvement fail. Concrete overflowed.

    hambvrgerhelper Report

    13points
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    rensub avatar
    Rensheta
    Rensheta
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Walk though shower, excellent.

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    #3

    A Driveway Crew Was Pouring Concrete At A New House Next To A Duck Pond. They Went To Lunch And Came Back To This

    Wet concrete driveway covered in bird footprints and a human shoe print, a home improvement fail.

    BluestarHUS Report

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    As a homeowner, you likely have a vision of how you want your home to look after the remodeling. But of course, you may encounter some “surprises” that are like a curveball coming out of nowhere. 

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    According to the Good Housekeeping Institute’s home improvement and outdoor director, Dan DiClerico, one of them is the cost and time frame that fall outside your expectations.

    #4

    My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea

    A well-lit staircase with wooden steps and a railing, hinting at a home improvement project. Home improvement fails.

    Kattivakk Report

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    #5

    This House Under Renovation Collapsed

    A home addition collapsing onto a house, surrounded by snow and yellow caution tape. A concrete home improvement fail.

    brother_p Report

    12points
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    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big oof. Hopefully no one was working inside at the time.

    3
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    #6

    Apparently They Called It A Day And Officially Finished My Renovation Today

    A home improvement fail: loose concrete pavers around the base of an orange stucco pillar, near a downspout.

    I am not an expert in geometry, but I don't think bricks are supposed to be like that.

    SpecialistOk7989 Report

    12points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kevin was supposed to bring the stone saw. Kevin had one job. Bad Kevin!

    0
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    "Your contractor might truly believe they can finish the job in three months or six months. But then they’ll run into hidden surprises, like structural damage behind walls or outdated electricals," DiClerico told Good Housekeeping in a late 2025 interview

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    DiClerico adds that fixing such issues takes time and money and advises adding “at least a 20% cushion” into your budget and timeframe.

    #7

    We'll Use Liquid Nails To Put This Mantle On The Wall For Our TV, And It Should Be Perfect

    A fireplace with a TV face down on the wooden floor in a living room, a disastrous home improvement fail.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    12points
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    #8

    This Is Not What We Wanted To Find While Opening Up The Walls During A Remodel

    A nail dangerously piercing a white plastic electrical wire with "600 VOLTS" printed on it, a home improvement fail.

    We've had the place for a few years and we're a bit shocked (or not, rather) that nothing has happened yet.

    herma123 Report

    11points
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    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I would want to find such d***h traps...

    1
    1point
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    #9

    My Brother Moved Into A Recently Remodeled Apartment And This Is How They Did Every Single Cabinet

    Misaligned gray cabinet doors with silver handles, highlighting a common home improvement fail in installations.

    sammytwelve Report

    11points
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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hinges just need to be adjusted

    3
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    Home renovation costs money, but the avoidable mistakes tend to be more expensive. Underestimating the project scope and cost is one of the most common ones, according to Hippo’s home insights expert Courtney Klosterman

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     "A realistic understanding of the project's complexity helps you avoid running out of resources or hitting other roadblocks in the middle of a project,” she told Real Simple.

    #10

    The Family I Work For Just Renovated Their Home And This Was The Can Light Configuration They Ended Up With That I Get To Be Annoyed By Every Day

    Brightly lit kitchen ceiling with numerous recessed lights and a central fixture, a potential home improvement fail.

    airyfairyfarts Report

    11points
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    #11

    That's Why Home Depot Was Out Of Caulk

    Poorly applied caulk along house siding and a window frame, a common home improvement fail.

    Scyth3 Report

    11points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody forgot they were caulking a window not frosting a cake

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    #12

    A Somewhat Handy Family Member Of Mines Shower Remodel

    A tiled shower with niches holding various bottles, a common home improvement project. This concrete work may be a fail.

    DawNoFd3aTh Report

    11points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not great. But from what I can tell, it looks sealed. I know I couldn't do better. If there's no leaks, I could call it a win. Even if it is more on the ugly side of the scale...

    1
    1point
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    Many people who aren’t adept at DIY home improvement would rather shoulder the cost of hiring a professional. But as Klosterman says, there’s a chance you may be underestimating how much of the renovation you can do on your own. 

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    "Break down the project into smaller tasks. Identify which tasks you can confidently handle and which require specialized skills," she advises. 
    #13

    This Remodeled Bathroom With A Carpeted Step Blocking A Vanity Drawer

    A white cabinet with two drawers, featuring gold handles, with the bottom drawer cut to fit around the carpet, showing home improvement fails.

    TheSanityInspector Report

    11points
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    #14

    Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No

    A blue sofa covered in dark stains, a home improvement fail, showing disastrous results.

    jininberry Report

    11points
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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks SOOOO much better! 🤣

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    #15

    Drop Cloth Performed It's Job Only In Theory

    A massive home improvement fail: vibrant red paint splattered across walls, trim, and soaked into a light carpet.

    19632211 Report

    11points
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    Home improvement jobs are messy, depending on the scope of work. If you’re planning a full-scale remodel, you can expect mounds of dust to be present, along with possible contaminants. This is why DiClerico advises communicating with the contractor about how to contain the dirt and grime. 

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    “Be sure to ask the contractor how they plan to contain dust and other airborne contaminants. Plastic sheeting should be part of the strategy,” he said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A DIY Shower I Saw While House Hunting

    A bathroom wall with a chaotic, mismatched tile arrangement, showcasing a clear home improvement fail.

    KarensVictim Report

    11points
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    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (Art)-Work in progress.

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    #17

    Husband Went Into The Attic To Fix A Leak. Lost His Footing And Fell Through. He’s Ok. The Whole Floor Level Of Our Home Is Not

    A collapsed kitchen ceiling with debris covering the counters below, a true home improvement fail. Concrete debris is visible.

    avalypuff Report

    10points
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    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friends and I built a treehouse when in grammar school more solid.

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    #18

    Just Installed My New Sink!

    A kitchen sink with a chrome spring faucet and white plantation shutters above. A DIY home improvement fail in progress.

    deleted Report

    10points
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    #19

    Landlord Renovation Special, Mosquito Sealed Under Countertop Epoxy

    A tiny, d**d insect on a speckled white and brown concrete surface. A home improvement fail of pest infestation.

    hickom14 Report

    10points
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    #20

    Just Putting The Last Touches On A Kitchen Renovation. New Dishwasher And Fridge Are Great!

    A kitchen in mid-renovation with an open dishwasher and unfinished cabinets, a definite home improvement fail.

    DarwinLizard Report

    10points
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    dorothysmith_2 avatar
    MystyMoonShadow
    MystyMoonShadow
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a measuring tape right on the counter..duh!

    0
    0points
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    #21

    1100 Dollars To Replace A Door That Wouldn’t Close All The Way… For A Nice Door That Doesn’t Close All The Way

    A white door with a window, part of a home improvement fail. The yellow circle highlights a large gap.

    Legitimate-BurnerAcc Report

    10points
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    #22

    Good Lord

    Stairs covered in various patched and distressed denim jeans, a clear home improvement fail.

    niko13107 Report

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    #23

    Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties

    A shower curtain attached to a rod with zip ties, a home improvement fail.

    rohlovely Report

    10points
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    allenbeloe avatar
    Allen Beloe
    Allen Beloe
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why wouldn't you cut the dag ends off? (the bits passed through the zip rachet)

    1
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    #24

    Damm

    Concrete splashed across a white basement staircase, a home improvement fail. White bucket visible at bottom of stairs.

    No_Comparison704 Report

    9points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof... Reminds me of when I moved a nightstand up the stairs and put a corner through the window on the landing about 2 months ago. We've lived here for 18 years and have moved countless pieces of furniture up and down those stairs. I surprised it didn't happen a long time ago...

    1
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    #25

    Came Home To This In Our Only Bathroom. Property Company Didn't Tell Us Work Was Being Done... It's 9pm On A Wednesday

    Home improvement fail: a bathroom wall damaged with exposed piping and dirt, floor tiles dirty.

    kcummisk Report

    9points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope there’s a gas station nearby. Or some handy tall bushes in the backyard

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    #26

    Just Finished The Bath Remodel In My Mother-In-Law’s Condo

    A disastrous home improvement fail: an electrical panel next to a shower, a major safety hazard. Concrete overflowed out of the toilet.

    unknown Report

    9points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you don’t like your mother-in-law then?

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    #27

    They Said Kitchen Remodelings Are Hard, I've Done It In An Afternoon

    Home improvement fails: poorly installed dark kitchen cabinets with damaged walls, showing concrete overflow damage.

    e1ioan Report

    9points
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    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is grounds for divorce.

    1
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    #28

    My Grandparents Recently Remodeled Their Bathroom

    An overhead view of a home improvement fail: concrete overflowed from the toilet onto tiled and carpeted floors.

    imgur.com Report

    9points
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    rensub avatar
    Rensheta
    Rensheta
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is the lino on top of the carpet in the bathroom?

    2
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    #29

    This Is My Dad’s Home Made Dog Door. It Lives On. In Fact, It Now Has A New Custom Door Stopper

    A white interior door hung improperly, showing a significant gap at the top and side. A home improvement fail.

    ToysNoiz Report

    9points
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    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief! He was that worried about cutting a hole in the door?

    2
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    #30

    My Neighbor’s New Walkway. They Are Doing Their Own Renovations Before Trying To Sell

    A house with a newly laid concrete walkway of colorful square and rectangular slabs. This home improvement project adds curb appeal.

    aggierogue3 Report

    9points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not great but I don’t hate it

    0
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    #31

    Dorm Was Renovated Over Summer... I’m Only 5’7

    A person mixing something in a pot over a kitchen sink, a home improvement scene.

    degansudyka Report

    9points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upper cabinets are usually shallower for exactly this reason

    0
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    #32

    First Time Doing Drywall. Think I Did Pretty Good!

    An extreme home improvement fail with a broken ceiling, featuring scattered drywall pieces and exposed studs in a room.

    deleted Report

    8points
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    #33

    Angles I Never Knew I Didn’t Want To See

    A slanted medicine cabinet mirror in a bathroom, reflecting an out-of-place sink. A home improvement fail.

    Abbeybearberner Report

    8points
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    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that power socket near the sink legal?

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    #34

    Not Exactly Your Normal Door

    A poorly installed white door cut at an angle to fit an angled ceiling, a clear home improvement fail.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    8points
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    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Door Descending a Staircase

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    #35

    Looks Like The Ceiling Fan Sorted Itself Out

    A broken white ceiling fan, with two blades damaged and concrete visible. A home improvement fail.

    deleted Report

    8points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another old faithful.

    0
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    #36

    When You Use Every Drop Of Foam Sealant To Fix A Leak

    A showerhead mounted in a shower with white tiles, surrounded by bright yellow concrete overflowing from the wall.

    djbryanc Report

    8points
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    #37

    I Remodeled This Bathroom Myself A Few Years Ago At My Moms House. Nobody Was Even Home When The Shower Door Exploded

    A broken glass shower door with shards on the floor, a home improvement fail.

    TrulyBBQ Report

    7points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It just happens. Nothing lasts forever.

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    #38

    Bought Our First House. Get Contractors To Remove Stucco And Put New Siding To Update The Look. Now They Find We Need A Alot More Than Siding

    Severe wood rot and peeling paint on an exterior wall, exposing damaged concrete. A prime example of home improvement fails.

    mosekschrute Report

    7points
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    #39

    I Now Have Less Of A Bedroom

    A damaged ceiling with holes and water stains above an air conditioner, showing home improvement fails.

    Dad hired construction workers to renovate certain parts of the house. They did a bad job, and since it’s raining season in ‘Nam, I MIGHT sleep in my bathroom.

    Applepooh:

    Ohhh... Holes... not lights. Ooofff

    Hope all is well, you got this.

    Thekiller200408 Report

    7points
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    #40

    After Having My Bathroom Profressionly Remodeled, I Drilled Into A Drain In The Wall When Trying To Put Up A Hand Towel Rack

    Bathroom wall damage from a disastrous home improvement fail, showing holes and exposed wiring next to a sink and mirror.

    pshhhu Report

    7points
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    #41

    The Remodel At My Workplace In The Shower Room

    Damaged bathroom area with exposed wood and unsealed walls next to white tiled floor, a home improvement fail.

    -CardinalSyn- Report

    7points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like I, who has no experience in this kind of thing, could do better.... But I wouldn't even try. Hire the pros people.

    0
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    #42

    It's Been About Two Weeks Since I Remodeled The Shower, And I've Only Just Realized The Faucet And The Handle Don't Line Up

    A white bathtub with chrome fixtures, including a faucet and shower handle. A potential home improvement fail.

    Fallenultima Report

    7points
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    #43

    I’m 5’4” And This Was A Custom Basement Bathroom Remodel

    A person taking a selfie in a broken bathroom mirror, showing only their eyes. A home improvement fail.

    dorla007 Report

    7points
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    #44

    Oven Handle Interferes With Top Drawer

    Open kitchen drawers next to a stove, illustrating a home improvement fail due to poor planning or installation.

    We had our kitchen remodeled with custom cabinets, designed by a local firm. After installing the oven, we realized that the handle prevents the top drawer from opening all the way.

    i95b8d Report

    7points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get used to opening the oven to get that drawer all the way open for the rest of the time you live there. Sorry.

    0
    0points
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    #45

    These Bricks On A Renovation Project

    Stone home with multiple chimneys against a blue sky, showcasing unique architecture for home improvement insights.

    Charli-Warren Report

    7points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might be salvageable. Is it possible to add a texture made of color matching concrete?

    0
    0points
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    #46

    I Love My New House But I Cringe A Little Bit Every Time I Walk Past This

    Misaligned light switch plate next to a door frame, a classic home improvement fail.

    FriendlySceptic Report

    7points
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    #47

    New Home Molding

    An interior corner where crown molding is cut incorrectly, showing an awkward home improvement fail.

    FailPV13 Report

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    #48

    The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles

    Close-up of diamond plate flooring in a bathroom with a toilet and bathtub. Home improvement fail.

    chapmouse Report

    7points
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    #49

    The Bathroom Renovation Was Going Well

    Shattered mirror pieces scattered across a brown carpet, a home improvement fail. Wooden furniture and a chair are also visible.

    Sat the bathroom mirror I just brought home up against the wall while I opened the bathroom door. The mirror was hit by a cat. The cat Is okay. The mirror and my new carpet in my new house are not okay. The hand-made, irreplaceable, family heirloom table is largely dented.

    Harvardbunny Report

    6points
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    #50

    Guy I Hired To Do Some Work For Me Broke My Brand New Range

    A shattered stovetop, glass pieces scattered, highlighting home improvement fails. The main SEO keyword is "Home Improvement Fails".

    I had hired this guy before to remodel my bathroom. Hired him again to remodel my kitchen.

    When he pulled up to my house his tire was flat (an omen of things to come, but one of my neighbors was out working on his car and came over to give his tire a look and then put his spare on for him)

    We were working on installing the range/microwave vent and he put his knee on the top of the range and then... crunch.

    In that immediate moment I was less than thrilled that had happened (as was he). We were both kind of walking on eggshells around each other for a lot of the rest of the day he was up working (i was not wanting to snap at him and he legitimately felt bad about it)

    We should have moved it out of the way but hindsight is 20/20

    He immediately owned up to it and agreed to pay what I had paid for it when I bought it as I didnt want to try and figure out what part(s) broke and dealing with repairing it and whatnot (and i just now ordered a new one that will arrive on Friday).

    So in the long run it boils down to an annoyance I guess.

    Plan on hiring him for work in the future cause he does right by me.

    _Saint_Ajora_ Report

    6points
    POST
    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad your gonna keep using him. I bet he feels horrible, but is glad he has a customer that understands and isn't holding an accident against him.

    0
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    #51

    My Grandparents "Remodeled" Sink

    A bathroom vanity with a white sink and faucet. A reflection of American flag shorts in the mirror hints at potential home improvement fails.

    Why have they done this? To have "more counter room".

    rocklime17 Report

    6points
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    #52

    This Tiling Job On A Remodeling Show I Was Watching

    A bathroom floor with small hexagonal tiles, mostly white with a scattered pattern of black tiles, a potential home improvement fail.

    BroSyzlak Report

    6points
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    #53

    New House. Previous Owner Framed All Of The Mirrors With Matching Tile By Individually Hot-Gluing Each Piece Directly To The Mirror

    A corner of a mosaic tiled mirror, featuring unevenly placed, multi-colored tiles. A true home improvement fail.

    deleted Report

    6points
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    #54

    Remodelers Put Tile Finish At Door Instead Of Carpet Or Hardwood, Refused To Let Us Buy The Materials To Change It

    A home improvement fail: poor flooring transition, dark wood to carpet, uneven. Concrete overflowed out of the toilet.

    NotImp2021YT Report

    6points
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    #55

    Amazing Work

    A concrete countertop with a metal sink cutout next to an opening with a blue-handled tool, a concrete fail.

    Competitive-One-1877 Report

    6points
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    #56

    Last Piece To Go In The Renovated Bathroom Was The Shower Door. Exploded While Carrying It Down The Hallway

    A hallway with a tile floor covered in shattered glass, leading to a room with a concrete overflow. Home improvement fails.

    Makerofmuffins Report

    5points
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    #57

    Probably Needs More Holes Tbh

    A wall filled with many poorly drilled holes for blackout blinds, a home improvement fail.

    HoratioWobble Report

    5points
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    #58

    Ex-GF Ignored Sign And Used The Shower After Shower Screen Was Installed

    A home improvement fail: a new shower with a do not use sign next to water leaking from a glass panel.

    I installed a shower screen in the renovation that my ex is currently living at and she ignored the sign intentionally. Silicone takes 24 hours to fully cure and should not get wet in that time.

    derp-vader2 Report

    4points
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