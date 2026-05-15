The funniest part is how often it takes just one simple explanation to deflate the entire theory, like popping a balloon that never needed to be inflated in the first place. And surely, we've got the most interesting moments where people realized their big conspiracy theories just didn't hold much water.

We’ve all met that person who sounds like they’ve uncovered the truth no one else sees only to realize five minutes later that they most probably just lacked common sense. From microwaves stealing nutrients to everyday systems being labeled as secret plots, the internet is full of moments where misunderstanding how things work gets mistaken for uncovering a grand conspiracy.

#1 My brother-in-law is big on conspiracies. The only time I ever pushed back was when he started going on and on about the Moon landings being faked.



I turned to him and asked. “There’s one thing that always confused me. It was the height of the Cold War. Why didn’t the Russians blow the lid of it and humiliate the Americans?”



That d**n near broke his brain.

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#2 At the end of the netflix flat earth documentary that came out a few years ago there were a couple groups out doing actual science experiments to prove that the earth was flat.. the results they got showed clearly that it was round, and their response wasn't 'Oh, I guess we were wrong', it's 'Welp, I guess we'll keep trying.' Those folks literally just don't know how science works.

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#3 I knew a guy who through the “miracle of birth” was called that because it was a literal miracle. He thought the baby had to hold their breath from when the water breaks until the baby is born. I accidentally made him sad by telling him that babies get oxygen through the umbilical cord until they are delivered and take their first breath. I think he thought that babies got oxygen directly from amniotic fluid.

A surprising amount of misunderstanding comes from the way the human brain is built to process information. As explained by Seven Health, people do not absorb every detail around them as accurately as they might think. Instead, the brain constantly fills in gaps using past experiences, assumptions, and pattern recognition to create a quick and usable version of reality. While this mental shortcut helps people navigate everyday life efficiently, it can also create false connections and misleading conclusions. Sometimes the brain becomes so eager to find meaning that it starts seeing intentional patterns where none actually exist. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 "Teachers are grooming kids to turn them gay and trans"



Dawg, if teachers could groom children to make them anything it would probably be to make them take showers with soap and water, not emptying a can of Axe Phoenix and calling that a shower.

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#5 A coworker was talking about how she believed the conspiracy that vaccines make you infertile and how her husband had read an article about a couple who could not get pregnant after both being vaccinated for COVID. I asked her if the couple had kids before being vaccinated and she said no they were childless and did not connect why that was relevant.

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#6 "Chemtrails." It's basic chemistry, and jet engines have been leaving contrails for decades.

That tendency becomes even stronger when people are faced with systems they do not fully understand. TIME notes that conspiracy thinking often grows out of uncertainty and confusion surrounding complicated institutions, infrastructure, or public services. Many modern systems operate quietly in the background, only becoming noticeable when something goes wrong. Since most people never see how supply chains, hospitals, utility grids, or government agencies function internally, ordinary failures can sometimes look suspicious or coordinated. A hidden plot can feel emotionally simpler and easier to accept than the messy reality of human error, technical issues, or bureaucracy.

#7 Theres a movie where a character states he doesn't believe in evolution, it's just that different animals have different characteristics based on their environment and ability to reproduce.



Pick a side buddy.

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#8 Had a job where one coworker convinced half the place that Helen Keller was made up. They said no one who is blind and deaf could write a book, finish college, or fly a plane. I told them about finger spelling and they refused to believe that you can have a conversation that way.

#9 I've never thought Chem trails are a real thing. But something about them totally dawned on me recently. There is a lot of open space between 20,000 feet in the sky and population below. Not to mention lots of wind. I genuinely can't think of a more inefficient way of trying to contaminate a population. That'd be like trying to change an Olympic size pool green with one drop of food coloring.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that many modern technologies are intentionally designed to hide their complexity from users. As explained by Smallwalls Journal, systems are often built to appear seamless on the surface while concealing the countless technical steps happening underneath. This makes products and services easier to use, but it also creates an invisible gap between what people experience and how things actually work. When that gap becomes too large, suspicion tends to fill the empty space. If someone cannot easily see how an algorithm, platform, or institution operates, it becomes much easier to imagine secret coordination or malicious intent behind it.

#10 I've recently been seeing antisemitism in the form of "THEY get to have "healthy" food" & they show some random kosher food that has unbleached vs enriched white flour, and it's like.....so just buy the kosher foods? You don't need a Jewish id to buy kosher????

#11 A random seat mate on a long train ride from Chicago to Colorado was talking about “what we don’t know they’re doing with those 5g cell towers”



Then she pulled out her iphone and triumphantly showed me how it had automatically changed from

Eastern to central time as proof of the nefarious, evil empire 5g behavior. She said “HOW DOES IT KNOW THE TIME ZONE CHANGED? It just did it automatically!” I was speechless. She was disappointed in my lack of reaction and I later heard her repeating her spiel to a new captive audience.



She also had no idea that Boston and Chicago have cold winters and snow compared to her hometown of San Diego, and lamented about Amtrack’s lack of sushi options for purchase on the train (we were passing through Iowa. Would you trust amtrack sushi in Iowa?). Truly a baffling interaction on many levels.

#12 My family member Paul is big on alt health conspiracies and quack science related to "alternative medicine." He thinks that human life expectancy is much lower now than it was in antiquity because we consume processed foods and use medicine created in a laboratory. He keeps telling me that humans used to regularly live some hundreds of years, and that only stopped being a reality maybe seven or eight centuries ago. He has no idea what he's talking about and is entirely clueless about any subject of biology, medicine, anatomy, physiology, so on and so forth, but it doesn't stop him from telling me and my twin sister that every ailment and disease and injury can be cured by using some plant or fungus that grows in the wilderness.

History shows that this is far from a new phenomenon. Scientific Origin points out that people once viewed eclipses, lightning, and other natural events as supernatural warnings simply because science had not yet explained them. More recently, ideas like the moon landing being staged or the Earth being flat have persisted despite overwhelming evidence disproving them. At the same time, history also contains real examples of corruption and coverups, which is partly why suspicion can feel reasonable to some people. The challenge is that uncertainty, limited knowledge, and invisible systems often make dramatic explanations feel more believable than ordinary reality, even when the truth is far less exciting.

#13 All the COVID vaccine shenanigans. The vaccine was fast because we had cumulative science working on it. It was not new science, it was just applying technology already mastered to a new virus. It was fast because it needed to be fast.

#14 Every single flat earth argument is a matter of them not understanding scale. They don't realize how big the Earth is, and are not willing to learn.

#15 Does anyone know how many covid booster shots before I get the 5G chip? I'm having spotty internet, and it would help.



Was I supposed to get some sort of punch card?

At the core of these moments, what looks like hidden knowledge or a big suspicious plot is often just everyday systems doing exactly what they were designed to do. It’s a reminder that not everything confusing is mysterious, and not everything unfamiliar is intentional. Still, the internet never runs out of confidence-fueled misunderstandings, and that’s part of what makes these stories so entertaining. What’s one "conspiracy" you were shocked to learn had an incredibly boring real explanation? We would love to hear from you!

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#16 I had a coworker, (who was a former Scientologist) while working retail whisper to me that she always wondered why the receipt paper would need replacing in the receipt printers, but no ink. Without a word, I took out some receipt paper and ran it under hot water and showed her how the heat made the paper turned dark, no ink needed.

Derp.

#17 I had a coworker (lab scientist) who asked me if I knew who was really behind the H*******t. Then she surprised me by saying it was aliens who escaped into caves and went through a portal to the moon, which is why there are smokestacks on the moon. She was d**d serious. Also, she was Jewish! And I confirmed, she watched Ancient Aliens.



My husband was majoring in Biology and knew another student who believed that dinosaur bones were put into the ground by Satan to trick everyone into believing the Earth was more than 5000 years old.

#18 My boss finds tetanus vaccines suspicious when there hasn't been a case of tetanus in 100 years. I looked at him in the eyes and said do you think maybe that's because we're vaccinated.

#19 I know a couple that drink a tablespoon of diluted bleach every day because Trump said we need "something like bleach" during covid.



Edit: equal parts water and bleach. They use a fancy dark glass bottle.

#20 Someone told me that modern cars crumpling in accidents was obviously planned obsolescence, older cars were more protective because of their solid construction and he would survive 10/10 in an old pickup, and would d*e if he was in a modern car.

#21 I know someone who believes social security is like their own personal savings account for retirement. I’ve tried explaining it, but the reality sounds too much like “socialism” to them.

#22 Water witching, "we had our property witched and when they dug the well they hit water after 50 feet!" Great but if you drilled 20 feet north you'd likely have the same results.

#23 People who think medical teams stop CPR/talk patients into going hospice or DNR because they’re desperate for the patient’s organs.

#24 Not quite a conspiracy theory but related - my uncle tried to tell me that if Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be president of the United States. I pointed out that Jesus wasn’t born in the US, and other flaws with this concept, and he said “we would make an exception.”.

#25 People who don't believe in global warming are idiots They think that weather is the same as climate and consider cold weather a valid argument against global warming.

#26 I have worked in the electric vehicle industry for 10 years and have talked to WAY too many people that think "They" are holding back perpetual motion technology in EVs. They usually "invent" the idea of a "really powerful alternator" that will "put all the energy back in the battery while driving".





Sir, it's called regenerative braking and it literally recovers all the waste energy it possibly can. But ENERGY HAS TO LEAVE THE SYSTEM IN ORDER TO PROPEL THE CAR DOWN THE ROAD. SIR, DO WE NEED TO REVIEW THE LAWS OF THERMODYNAMICS TOGETHER?





There are plenty of coordinated efforts against EVs but sabotaging the invention of perpetual motion is NOT one of them lmao.

#27 Being afraid of 5G because "They're building more towers than 4G, there must be some nefarious reason!"



It doesn't pass through walls as well, that's... that's why they're building more towers. Also means that even if *everything* else is true, you should be... less afraid of 5G than 4G.

#28 I had a very early handheld GPS. Given the coordinates of your destination, all you would get was the distance and the heading.



At the time, the GPS signal was scrambled. It would take a while to get a fix on your current position, but after that, it was accurate enough (+/-100 metres or yards) that I could fly my ultralight to my destination.



I was showing it my father outside his house, and his neighbour, whom I knew was a nut, came over to see. He then launched into conspiracy mode, telling me that it didn’t matter that the signal was scrambled, because any missile using it would still hit its target. So what if it was off by 100 metres?! What were they really hiding?!



Unfortunately for him, I had recently read up on the mathematics behind the scrambling. I told him that the scrambling was a function of speed. If the missile was going to walk or drive to its destination, sure, the target would be hit, but at supersonic speed the missile couldn’t adjust fast enough and wasn’t going to miss my 100 metres, it was going to miss by 100 kilometres.



His only answer was a crestfallen, “Oh.”



That was the day I learned that conspiracy theorists REALLY don’t k****d simple, obvious explanations.

#29 I work for an ISP. Someone told me that 5G home Internet is going to put my company out of business. I asked him who he thought provided service to the towers his 5G modem is connecting to.

#30 One about how there’s not enough beef produced to make all the hamburgers Americans eat, and that they must be cut with something, probably bugs. A few places some irl, I have heard this.

#31 I know a few people who don't believe the moon landing was real because they don't think we had the technology to do so then. To be fair to them, they were alive in 1969 and grew up super poor in a very rural town, so I get it. They don't believe in any other conspiracy theories and aren't crazy about it so it feels weird to lump them in with the other conspiracy theoriests.

#32 Twin towers.

#33 My mom believes the NESARA/GESARA c**p. She genuinely believes Dongle Dump is a sweet old man who just loves his country so much... and also rescued mole children.



I've tried explaining 4chan, I've tried explaining the origins. I've tried being patient, but she just isn't getting the simple fact that this is all a conspiracy that snowballed and Dump is never going to just *give away* money and forgive all debt.



She's going to retire with almost nothing >_>.

#34 I got into an argument over vaccines with a guy who is studying to be a doctor. I was on the side of vaccines being good...and I was so exasperated.