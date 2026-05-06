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Dubai Woman Reveals Everything She “Charged” Her Husband For To Have A Baby Boy, Price Tag Surpasses $4M
A Dubai woman, pregnant and smiling, in a black dress, with her husband in traditional attire. They desire a baby boy.
Couples, Lifestyle

Dubai Woman Reveals Everything She “Charged” Her Husband For To Have A Baby Boy, Price Tag Surpasses $4M

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Soudi Al Nadak, a Dubai-based influencer, recently listed all the expenses her husband showered on her for having a son.

Soudi and her millionaire businessman husband, Jamal Al Nadak, are a popular couple on social media known for flaunting their sumptuous lifestyle online.

Soudi’s latest video about “charging” her husband for the birth of a baby boy went viral, with her 1.3 million TikTok followers berating her for avaricious content.

Highlights
  • Soudi Al Nadak recently revealed that her millionaire husband spent more than $4 million on her so she could have a baby boy.
  • The British-born Dubai influencer was criticized on social media for being “materialistic.”
  • The British-born Dubai influencer was criticized on social media for being “materialistic.”

“Am I the only person who finds this beyond tacky?” a person wrote.

RELATED:

    Soudi Al Nadal’s husband spent over $4 million on her during and after childbirth

    A joyful Dubai woman in a red and gold dress with husband, both in traditional attire, showing intricate mehndi for baby boy.

    Image credits: soudiofarabia

    Soudi, who is originally from Sussex, UK, met Jamal when the two were university students in Dubai, according to The Sun UK.

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    They have been together for almost a decade, and married for six, with Soudi having relocated to Dubai permanently as Jamal’s wife.

    The duo went viral in September 2024 when Soudi claimed Jamal had bought a $50 million island in Asia for her to have privacy while wearing a bikini at the beach.

    Pregnant Dubai woman in black dress with husband, hinting at baby boy price.

    Image credits: soudiofarabia

    A year later, the couple had their first child — a baby boy they named Theyab Jamal. She shared the news in a September 2025 post that also revealed she’d had a “traumatic C-section.”

    Soudi’s content has largely featured her son and baby-related products since then.

    “This is how much I charged my husband for having a VIP baby boy in Dubai,” she started in the recent video.

    A Twitter screenshot showing a user comment about a Dubai woman charging her husband to have a baby boy.

    Image credits: EvieMarie1435

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    A tweet from "Just Surfing the Net" about unconditional love for a baby boy, highlighting a Dubai woman's perspective on raising a family.

    Image credits: EhleMitra53222

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    She revealed that the presidency suite at the hospital where she’d had her C-section cost a million dollars.

    “Then, a monthly budget of $50,000 for [baby’s] designer wardrobe. My favorites are Gucci and Ralph Lauren — adorable,” she continued.

    She spent $180,000 on customized diamond jewelry, $10,000 on massages and recovery, $100,000 on six Dior bags, and $10,000 on a dinner of caviar, lobster, and truffles.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

    “He then built me a $2 million custom house for our growing family, and another million on the interior design and decorating,” she added. “But I do honestly feel like I need to redo some of the rooms.”

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    The total expenditure listed by Soudi came out to $4,350,000.

    The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “VIP treatment for two, can’t wait to be pregnant again.”

    Netizens compared their comparatively prosaic childbirth experiences with Soudi Al Nadak’s

    @soudiofarabia Our intimate gender reveal 🤍 #genderreveal#pregnancy#dubai#baby♬ Halo – Beyoncé

    While most of her followers, who are accustomed to the type of content Soudi posts, were not surprised, some netizens were shocked by her declaration.

    Some came forward with their own experiences with pregnancy, which were significantly different from Soudi’s.

    “I got 8 stitches, a cup of tea, and a slice of toast,” a person said. Another wrote, “All I got was hemorrhoids.”

    “I had dishes and laundry waiting for me when I got home after a C-section,” a third added.

    A Dubai woman and man celebrating a gender reveal with blue balloons and a Boy or Girl box for a baby boy.

    Image credits: soudiofarabia

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    “I got depression and debt,” a fourth offered.

    “For my own mental health, I’ll say this is AI,” one individual joked.

    Others thought the relationship Soudi portrayed in her videos lacked familial affection.

    “I’d rather have love,” one said. “I would rather have the humble reality of everyday life and the simple joys of life,” said another.

    “What is really needed here is unconditional love that pours out of the mother and father’s hearts into the baby,” one chimed in.

    A tweet discussing the excessive costs associated with having a baby boy, including a $1M c-section and diamonds. Dubai woman costs.

    Image credits: lynnn0404

    A tweet from Joann about a husband paying for a baby boy, suggesting a surrogate would cost less than the reported price tag.

    Image credits: Joann9393391470

    A few called her out for being tone-deaf in her posts about opulence.

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    One said, “Just think all of these meaningless items could help someone obtain food, shelter, running water, and things necessary for life. We take too much for granted.”

    “No substance in your personality,” a second complained. “You know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

    Soudi and Jamal’s marriage comes with a set of rules and regulations

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

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    Despite the lavish lifestyle showcased on social media, her marriage behind the scenes requires some compromises, according to Soudi.

    In a 2024 video posted on her accounts, Soudi narrated how she aims to remain glammed up round the clock and keep her husband engaged to ensure he doesn’t marry again.

    “The problem with being with a millionaire is you never know when he is going to get a second wife,” Soudi said during a vacation in Italy. “So, in order to make sure this never happens, is to make sure I spend enough of his money for two wives, especially on holiday.”

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    A Dubai woman in a long green dress, holding her baby boy, taking a mirror selfie. She revealed the price for a baby boy.

    Image credits: soudiofarabia

    Islam permits, but does not require, a man to have up to four wives — a practice that historically stemmed from specific social needs, particularly in wartime, such as caring for widows and orphans, and ensuring social welfare for women.

    In a 2025 post, Soudi described the “phases of dating an Arab man,” before marrying one.

    She revealed that the initial dating phase requires “10/10” appearance all the time, meeting at luxury restaurants, and responding instantly. It is followed by the “Don’t Run Away” phase, in which the woman is gifted expensive designer bags, shoes, and watches to secure her commitment.

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    The ninth phase of the process, which Soudi called “the wifey stage,” would involve the man’s requests to change his partner’s appearance and overall lifestyle. During this time, the woman should stop having male friends, share less on social media, inform the man of her whereabouts, and dress according to his preference.

    The tenth and final stage is the “modest wife era,” when the two marry and the woman enters the man’s household to become a stay-at-home wife.

    “I’d rather have love.” The internet was shocked by Soudi Al Nadak “charging” her husband for giving birth to their child

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    A user comment from "Helenea" asking, "What you mean charged him?", relating to a Dubai woman having a baby boy.

    A comment by Hayley Symonds732: "all i got was hemorrhoids", with a heart icon and 6421 likes. Reflects Dubai woman baby boy cost.

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    A comment from "Lash Extensions Harare" reading "This is how life is suppose to be I'm so happy for you," relating to the Dubai Woman having a baby boy.

    A social media post with a Dubai woman's profile picture says, "I got postpartum depression" with a laughing emoji. Relates to having a baby boy.

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    A woman named Kamilla shares a positive birth experience, highlighting love over the baby boy price tag.

    A user comment, Summerlovin, says "listen if I had access to this kind of money, absolutely why not." This relates to Dubai woman's baby boy price.

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    A woman shares a comment about returning home to chores after a C-section, highlighting challenges for women wanting a baby boy.

    A comment from kcw0057 discussing a husband's modest gifts, a contrast to the Dubai woman's high baby boy price tag.

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    A social media comment from J-A-D-E with a laughing emoji, responding to a Dubai woman's baby boy price.

    A user comment from 'Babsy' stating, "I'd rather have love," with UK and England flags, contrasting a Dubai woman's baby boy cost.

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    A woman named Debbie comments, questioning the Dubai woman charging her husband for a baby boy.

    A comment reading, This has got to be rage bait, with 11 likes, related to Dubai woman having a baby boy.

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    A comment on an article about a Dubai woman charging her husband for a baby boy, saying "Of course you deserve the world mama."

    A social media comment from "fredz233" saying "I didn't even get flowers" with a laughing emoji, highlighting the baby boy's price tag.

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    A comment from Ink-fluence stating "I got depression and debt" regarding the Dubai woman's baby boy price.

    A user comment from Aya: "everyones mad but in the end we'd all want this lol." The comment relates to the Dubai woman's baby boy price tag.

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    A comment on a post about a Dubai woman charging her husband to have a baby boy, reading "not much talk of love."

    A comment section response from shabz270 that reads, "for my own mental health I'll say this is Ai", discussing a Dubai woman's baby boy cost.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if it was a girl? That's kinda scary. But considering their culture, I don't see anything wrong with the wife 'charging' her husband. If she was allowed to go to any beach with a bikini then they wouldn't need a private island for that.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't afford groceries because there are no jobs in my city but sure you go ahead and brag

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    User avatar
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    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if it was a girl? That's kinda scary. But considering their culture, I don't see anything wrong with the wife 'charging' her husband. If she was allowed to go to any beach with a bikini then they wouldn't need a private island for that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't afford groceries because there are no jobs in my city but sure you go ahead and brag

    0
    0points
    reply
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