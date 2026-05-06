Dubai Woman Reveals Everything She “Charged” Her Husband For To Have A Baby Boy, Price Tag Surpasses $4M

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Soudi Al Nadak, a Dubai-based influencer, recently listed all the expenses her husband showered on her for having a son.

Soudi and her millionaire businessman husband, Jamal Al Nadak, are a popular couple on social media known for flaunting their sumptuous lifestyle online.

Soudi’s latest video about “charging” her husband for the birth of a baby boy went viral, with her 1.3 million TikTok followers berating her for avaricious content.

Highlights Soudi Al Nadak recently revealed that her millionaire husband spent more than $4 million on her so she could have a baby boy.

The British-born Dubai influencer was criticized on social media for being “materialistic.”

The British-born Dubai influencer was criticized on social media for being “materialistic.”

“Am I the only person who finds this beyond tacky?” a person wrote.

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Soudi Al Nadal’s husband spent over $4 million on her during and after childbirth

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Soudi, who is originally from Sussex, UK, met Jamal when the two were university students in Dubai, according to The Sun UK.

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They have been together for almost a decade, and married for six, with Soudi having relocated to Dubai permanently as Jamal’s wife.

The duo went viral in September 2024 when Soudi claimed Jamal had bought a $50 million island in Asia for her to have privacy while wearing a bikini at the beach.

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A year later, the couple had their first child — a baby boy they named Theyab Jamal. She shared the news in a September 2025 post that also revealed she’d had a “traumatic C-section.”

Soudi’s content has largely featured her son and baby-related products since then.

“This is how much I charged my husband for having a VIP baby boy in Dubai,” she started in the recent video.

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She revealed that the presidency suite at the hospital where she’d had her C-section cost a million dollars.

“Then, a monthly budget of $50,000 for [baby’s] designer wardrobe. My favorites are Gucci and Ralph Lauren — adorable,” she continued.

She spent $180,000 on customized diamond jewelry, $10,000 on massages and recovery, $100,000 on six Dior bags, and $10,000 on a dinner of caviar, lobster, and truffles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

“He then built me a $2 million custom house for our growing family, and another million on the interior design and decorating,” she added. “But I do honestly feel like I need to redo some of the rooms.”

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The total expenditure listed by Soudi came out to $4,350,000.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “VIP treatment for two, can’t wait to be pregnant again.”

Netizens compared their comparatively prosaic childbirth experiences with Soudi Al Nadak’s

While most of her followers, who are accustomed to the type of content Soudi posts, were not surprised, some netizens were shocked by her declaration.

Some came forward with their own experiences with pregnancy, which were significantly different from Soudi’s.

“I got 8 stitches, a cup of tea, and a slice of toast,” a person said. Another wrote, “All I got was hemorrhoids.”

“I had dishes and laundry waiting for me when I got home after a C-section,” a third added.

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“I got depression and debt,” a fourth offered.

“For my own mental health, I’ll say this is AI,” one individual joked.

Others thought the relationship Soudi portrayed in her videos lacked familial affection.

“I’d rather have love,” one said. “I would rather have the humble reality of everyday life and the simple joys of life,” said another.

“What is really needed here is unconditional love that pours out of the mother and father’s hearts into the baby,” one chimed in.

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A few called her out for being tone-deaf in her posts about opulence.

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One said, “Just think all of these meaningless items could help someone obtain food, shelter, running water, and things necessary for life. We take too much for granted.”

“No substance in your personality,” a second complained. “You know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

Soudi and Jamal’s marriage comes with a set of rules and regulations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

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Despite the lavish lifestyle showcased on social media, her marriage behind the scenes requires some compromises, according to Soudi.

In a 2024 video posted on her accounts, Soudi narrated how she aims to remain glammed up round the clock and keep her husband engaged to ensure he doesn’t marry again.

“The problem with being with a millionaire is you never know when he is going to get a second wife,” Soudi said during a vacation in Italy. “So, in order to make sure this never happens, is to make sure I spend enough of his money for two wives, especially on holiday.”

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Image credits: soudiofarabia

Islam permits, but does not require, a man to have up to four wives — a practice that historically stemmed from specific social needs, particularly in wartime, such as caring for widows and orphans, and ensuring social welfare for women.

In a 2025 post, Soudi described the “phases of dating an Arab man,” before marrying one.

She revealed that the initial dating phase requires “10/10” appearance all the time, meeting at luxury restaurants, and responding instantly. It is followed by the “Don’t Run Away” phase, in which the woman is gifted expensive designer bags, shoes, and watches to secure her commitment.

Woman charges her husband for having a baby boy in Dubai. 1 million dollars on a C section, 50K a month for designer baby clothes, 180K on custom diamond jewelry for herself. Then she needed 10K for massages in order to feel like herself again. 100K on six different Dior bags… pic.twitter.com/e3TEEjTM8z — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) May 4, 2026

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The ninth phase of the process, which Soudi called “the wifey stage,” would involve the man’s requests to change his partner’s appearance and overall lifestyle. During this time, the woman should stop having male friends, share less on social media, inform the man of her whereabouts, and dress according to his preference.

The tenth and final stage is the “modest wife era,” when the two marry and the woman enters the man’s household to become a stay-at-home wife.

“I’d rather have love.” The internet was shocked by Soudi Al Nadak “charging” her husband for giving birth to their child

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