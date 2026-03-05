Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What They Don’t Want You To See”: Viral Video Exposes The Harsh Reality Of Dubai’s Labor Camps
Man with crutches and beard in striped shirt inside cramped and dim Dubai labor camp room with other workers sitting on bunks.
Society, World

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A video has gone viral for exposing the dark side of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), shedding light on the poor living conditions of thousands of workers.

The video, shared by @FurkanGozukara on X, begins with a man saying, “Come with me as I explore the hidden side of Dubai that you never knew existed.”

The man filmed several laborers being dropped off at their building after a long day’s work.

    Highlights
    • A viral video reveals Dubai residential buildings with thousands of workers living in cramped rooms.
    • Tanveer, an AC technician, shares a tiny room with five others, highlighting harsh conditions faced by 5,000 workers per complex.
    • Human Rights Watch reports widespread human rights violations in the UAE, including wage theft and passport confiscation.

    A content creator has exposed the harsh living conditions faced by many workers in Dubai
    Aerial view of Dubai showing luxury residences and roads, highlighting the harsh reality of Dubai labor camps.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    “I’m following this fella to some labor camps so I can go to his house and see how these people live,” the content creator continues.

    The video then cuts to a worker named Tanveer, an AC technician, who showcases his living conditions. As shown in the clip, Tanveer shares a small room without a private bathroom with five people.

    “Is this one yours?” the man behind the camera asks, pointing to one of the bunk beds. “Oh, okay.”

    Image credits: Lloyd Alozie/Unsplash

    The man shows that Tanveer has a fan and an AC, which are necessary for summer temperatures that can reportedly reach 50°C (122°F).

    Tanveer explains that there are 5,000 people living in similar precarious conditions in each complex.

    The content creator then shows the public toilet, which Tanveer describes as an “all building toilet.”

    The content creator followed one laborer to the small room he shares with five other people
    Construction worker wearing a helmet resting on a bucket at a dusty labor camp site in Dubai with orange barriers.

    Image credits: Albert Vinas/Unsplash

    “If you look down there, you can see how many buildings there are,” the content creator says, capturing “blocks and blocks” of buildings where workers live. “Goes on forever, doesn’t it?”

    At the end of the video, the man announces that he has received several donations for the workers in the block.

    “So thanks to the help of a few people that donated and my good friend Hussein, we managed to source food packs for some of the locals that lived here,” he says. “We’ve got 150 boxes and we’re struggling to get people in line.”

    Labor camp interior in Dubai showing crowded living conditions with clothes hanging and air conditioners on walls.

    Image credits: Discover Saeed

    The man concludes the video by stressing the importance of being aware of one’s privileges, sharing, “It’s encounters like these that truly make you appreciate what you’ve been given.”

    The video sparked hundreds of reactions, with one viewer writing, “Dubai – Double Life, Double Standards.”

    A separate user highlighted the “hypocrisy” and inequality in residents’ living conditions, stating, “While all stuck tourists (who have money) get all expenses paid by the Dubai government, these people live in horrible conditions with an insanely low pay.”

    “And never shown by paid influencers,” @FurkanGozukara replied.

    “Come with me to explore the hidden side of Dubai that you never knew existed,” the man says in the viral videoExterior view of Dubai labor camps with narrow balconies, air conditioners, and scattered bicycles in a dusty environment.

    Image credits: king.leopard7

    Tweet text showing a user exposing the harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps with claims of slavery and low wages.

    Image credits: saYanimraN

    “Yup this is exactly what they don’t want you to see, the ugliness. They treat the labor class like sh*t. Heck they treat all but the white skinned like 3rd class citizens,” shared someone else.

    One person commented, “Go to section 8 housing in Baltimore. Looks similar but no AC.”

    These people are lucky to have a job. Their seller supports their whole family back in India,” another viewer shared.

    Someone else said the city was “built on sl*very and low wages.”

    Crowded and cluttered room inside Dubai labor camps showing basic bunk beds and personal belongings stacked.

    Image credits: king.leopard7

    Tweet discussing personal experience with Dubai labor camps, addressing the harsh reality and viral video exposure.

    Image credits: qashlabs

    Dubai has emerged as a magnet for influencers, entrepreneurs, and millionaires, who are drawn by its tax-free income policies and luxury lifestyle.

    The city is reportedly home to four million residents, about 90% of whom were not born in the UAE.

    Khalid Ibrahim, Executive Director for Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GC4HR), previously told Bored Panda that the country ranks among the worst in terms of human rights.

    Ibrahim said one of his colleagues was detained for protesting human rights violations and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks among the worst countries in terms of human rights
    Exterior view of crowded Dubai labor camp showing clothes hanging on railings and narrow living quarters.

    Image credits: king.leopard7

    Tweet exposing harsh reality of Dubai labor camps highlights poor conditions and low pay for workers versus tourists.

    Image credits: CassoWAristos

    On their website, the human rights organization denounces “unlawful surveillance of private communications of human rights defenders” and states that non-citizens face the risk of deportation if they participate in online human rights advocacy.

    A recent report by Human Rights Watch states that migrant workers in the UAE “face widespread ab*ses and exposure to dangerous heat-related health risks.”

    These include wage theft, illegal recruitment fees, and passport confiscation, “which leave workers in situations that may amount to forced labor.” 

    A crowded labor camp in Dubai with 500 laborers per block, showing the harsh reality of worker accommodations.

    Image credits: king.leopard7

    Employers hold disproportionate control over migrant workers under the kafala (sponsorship) system, preventing them from changing jobs without the employer’s consent, according to the organization.

    Additionally, employers can file false “absconding” charges when laborers leave to escape poor working conditions, causing them to risk detention and deportation.

    @king.leopard7 The hidden side of Dubai! #modernslavery♬ som original – King Leopard 🐆

    Twitter user Aurel Mala responding about Dubai labor camps, discussing payment and comparing Gulf jobs to past South Korean work.

    Image credits: MalaAurel93085

    Migrant workers play an indispensable role in the UAE workforce, yet the country still does not have a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

    According to the report, domestic workers are even more vulnerable, being confined to homes or agency offices and subjected to wage theft and verbal, physical, and s*xual violence by employers.

    Many migrant workers in the UAE have their passports confiscated, Human Rights Watch says
    Man with crutches and striped shirt in crowded room with other men, depicting harsh reality of Dubai labor camps conditions.

    Image credits: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

    Aerial satellite map showing Dubai labor camps and surrounding streets in Sonapur area with labeled key locations.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    In 2024, a TikToker who goes by “Anna” called Dubai “the worst place I’ve ever lived,” sharing that she would never “forget the image of people ordering gold-covered steaks while immigrants worked in 43C heat right outside the window.”

    “Animals, women, immigrants, and everybody else except rich men are treated like objects. Literal hell,” Anna denounced in a viral post.

    The viral video ignited many reactions about workers’ living conditions in Dubai
    Tweet from Yves D discussing chaos in the Horn of Africa and complicity, related to Dubai labor camps realities.

    Image credits: GroupHome_Tell

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the reality of Dubai's labor camps and workers returning to their countries.

    Image credits: EAE_Africa

    Tweet from Zeekhan on labor conditions in Dubai discussing the harsh reality and capitalist system behind labor camps.

    Image credits: Zeekhan1a

    User tweet expressing shock and disgust in reply to a post about the harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps.

    Image credits: Lilly_88sc

    Tweet from GrokMrT mentioning double life and double standards in Dubai, highlighting harsh reality of Dubai labor camps.

    Image credits: thatMrT

    Twitter user discussing harsh reality and unjust treatment in Dubai labor camps exposed in viral video.

    Image credits: bhairya

    Tweet discussing hidden harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps revealed by viral video exposing labor conditions.

    Image credits: phemmy_fe

    Tweet discussing labor conditions involving passport confiscation in Dubai's labor camps exposing harsh realities.

    Image credits: CrankItUpCoogs

    Tweet by James Trollman discussing workers supporting families in India, highlighting the reality of Dubai labor camps and job conditions.

    Image credits: JamesKhoroshin

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps and living conditions experienced by workers.

    Image credits: 94822rfn

    Tweet highlighting exploitation in Dubai's labor camps, emphasizing poverty behind luxury and harsh working conditions.

    Image credits: saku_zuckerberg

    Tweet discussing the harsh reality of labor camps and exploitation behind thriving economies, referencing Dubai's labor conditions.

    Image credits: vwhitlockmusic

    Tweet discussing the harsh reality of Dubai labor camps and the importance of government support for workers.

    Image credits: Bedbec1

    Twitter reply discussing tent cities and comparing them to labor camps in Dubai, highlighting viral video exposure of harsh conditions.

    Image credits: LovesMyBabyBear

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing hidden harsh realities of Dubai labor camps and public reluctance to acknowledge them.

    Image credits: Kevin77199503

    Tweet highlighting deceptive appearances, referencing harsh realities exposed by viral Dubai labor camps video.

    Image credits: KyaKarogeTum

    Tweet discussing the harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps, highlighting social class division and labor conditions.

    Image credits: ozgur_dunya1

    Tweet criticizing harsh conditions in Dubai's labor camps, highlighting human rights and viral video exposure.

    Image credits: jane_hurghada1

    Tweet by Nthabiseng expressing shock about living conditions in Dubai, highlighting the harsh reality of Dubai labor camps.

    Image credits: maetsa_kabomo

    Tweet discussing differing perspectives on life quality related to Dubai labor camps in a social media reply.

    Image credits: TMajestic12

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing social inequality, highlighting issues like Dubai labor camps harsh reality.

    Image credits: DixieDroo

    Tweet comparing Dubai labor camps to Victorian Britain, highlighting the harsh reality of worker living conditions in squalor.

    Image credits: NunyaBisnis9

    Tweet discussing Dubai labor camps where workers have restricted movement and limited access to cities and markets.

    Image credits: 3nkaboot

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the hidden reality of Dubai labor camps and their exclusion from public view.

    Image credits: _ogbenioye

    Tweet discussing Dubai’s appearance in 1984, related to viral video exposing harsh reality of Dubai’s labor camps.

    Image credits: SharFree61

    Tweet text showing views on wealth disparity, highlighting harsh reality of Dubai's labor camps and labor conditions exposed in viral video.

    Image credits: lageneraless

