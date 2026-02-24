Newly Released Video Shows School Employee Breaking Down During Confession After Being Caught By Husband In Disturbing Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly released interrogation footage has added another layer to a case that has already stunned an Indiana community.

On February 14, a high school secretary with the Randolph Eastern School Corporation, Alicia Hughes, was arrested after police reported her husband found her in bed with an 18-year-old student on Valentine’s Day.

Highlights A husband's stunning discovery on February 14 led to a 911 call that turned an Indiana school community upside down.

Newly released footage captured the 31-year-old employee breaking down as she admitted to a "physical" relationship with a student.

While the initial arrest involved an 18-year-old, a second student came forward with allegations of secret meetings in a car.

Many online users questioned why she was arrested if the student was 18.

Now, a video obtained by Law&Crime shows Hughes breaking down in tears during questioning.

A newly released interrogation video showed Alicia Hughes admitting to a relationship with an 18-year-old student

School employee wearing glasses and white hoodie breaking down during confession after being caught in disturbing act

Image credits: Union City Police Department

In the footage released on Saturday, February 21, the 31-year-old told investigators that “the physical thing … has been going on since the end of January.”

“This is the third time that I’ve been with him,” she admitted, stressing that it was “not before he was 18.”

As reported by Bored Panda, the investigation began after Hughes herself called police on Valentine’s Day, alleging that her husband had attacked her after finding her with the student.

While authorities have not confirmed whether her husband will face charges related to the alleged battery, Hughes claimed she had been “physically and mentally” abused in her marriage.

School employee breaking down during confession while sitting opposite a man in a small room with a wooden table.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

“And that’s where I’m at. And now I’m here,” she says in the video.

Despite the infidelity, online viewers questioned whether a crime occurred if the student was 18, with one asking, “If he is 18, isn’t he legally an adult and can consent?”

Under Indiana law, school employees are treated differently when a professional relationship exists; this distinction became central to the charges filed against her.

Following her arrest, a 17-year-old student also came forward, alleging he was seduced by Hughes

Randolph Eastern Schools administrative office building with trees and lawn in bright daylight.

Image credits: Randolph Eastern School Corporation

A few hours after her initial interview, court documents revealed that a 17-year-old student came forward, alleging that he had s*xual encounters with Hughes at least five times.

According to the affidavit, one of those meetings occurred in a car outside a Dollar General.

When officials confronted Hughes with the allegations, she initially denied sleeping with the minor.

“Are you sure about that?” an officer asked.

She later admitted to meeting the 17-year-old at the store and sending photos, but denied having intercourse with him before requesting a lawyer.

Couple smiling together outdoors in a casual setting related to school employee breaking down confession video.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

She was arrested on five counts of child seduction related to the minor. In Indiana, child seduction laws apply when an adult in a professional or authoritative role engages in s*xual conduct with a minor, even if the minor is above the general age of consent.

Hughes was booked into the Randolph County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Her next hearing is scheduled for April 16, with a jury trial set for June 15.

The internet shared divided reactions as several questioned Indiana’s similar crimes

Family posing outdoors with children, related to school employee breaking down during confession video.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

After her arrest, Superintendent Neal Adams confirmed Hughes “has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process.”

“Because this is an active criminal investigation, and to protect the privacy of students and the integrity of the process, RESC will not comment further,” Adams said.

As soon as Hughes’ story went viral online, viewers quickly responded. One wrote, “Always Indiana.”

Another said, “Oh Indiana, I am embarrassed to say I live here.”

School employee smiling with husband outdoors, unrelated to disturbing act or confession video keywords.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

“This happened near my town. So many people were defending her it’s disgusting,” a third added.

“These new teachers or young teachers should not be teaching or working at the high school,” one more user shared in their frustration.

“I’m lost if he was 18, why is she being arrested?” another asked.

This isn’t an isolated case, as several similar instances in Indiana have led to serious charges

School employee wearing sunglasses outdoors, smiling near a blurred person, related to a disturbing confession video.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Hughes’ case follows several other recent arrests involving school staff in Indiana.

In December 2025, a social worker, Mariah Lienemann, was arrested on a felony charge of child seduction after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Another instance was noted in May 2025, when a teacher and track coach, Noah McBride, was charged with multiple counts of child seduction and solicitation involving a 15-year-old student.

“This is so disgusting,” wrote one netizen

