Welcome, friends, to the best Monday of the entire year. The chaos of Black Friday has passed, the crowds have dispersed, and you can finally shop the deals without the risk of being body-checked by a stranger over a discounted TV. This is the main event for the smart shopper, the one who prefers the calm, calculated click of a mouse to the thunderdome of a retail store.

But this year, the deals are happening all weekend long! It's the perfect time to finally upgrade the gadgets that have been personally victimizing you with their slow processing speeds and pathetic battery life. So here are all the deals that are keeping us up at night.

Shure microphone on a tripod stand next to a laptop and gaming PC showcasing Cyber Monday tech deals setup.

Review: "After six months of using the Shure MV7+ for my weekly podcast, I can confidently say this microphone delivers professional results with surprising ease of use." - Anna

amazon.com , Anna Report

    #2

    Your Phone's Camera Roll, Which Is Currently A Digital Graveyard Of 10,000 Photos You'll Never Look At Again, Can Now Get The Highlight Reel It Deserves With A Portable Instant Photo Printer

    Photo printer on granite countertop printing a photo, illustrating Cyber Monday tech deals for portable tech gadgets.

    Review: "I am SO impressed with this little dude! It was so easy to set up and is so quick to print. I am very happy and have already printed around 100 photos for a project I’m doing and couldn’t be happier." - Sequoia F.

    amazon.com , Sequoia F. Report

    Bosch laser distance measurer on a wooden surface showcasing tech gadgets in Cyber Monday weekend deals.

    Review: "Best laser measurer I have used. The app could be better but together they are invaluable. I measure for high end cabinets and this is a necessity." - Kyle

    amazon.com , J. Taylor Report

    Black circular electronic drum pad with blue LED lights and digital display, featured in Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "I love it! My grandkids love it! They actually use the palms of their hands or fingers to hit the circles. The different speeds are fun for the and the count gesture is especially nice for them to compete with each other." - Doreen Peterson

    amazon.com , Doreen Peterson Report

    Megawise essential oil diffuser with glowing blue light on wooden surface, highlighting Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "It comes ready to use, just add water, plug it in, and turn it on. The highest setting really pushes a lot of moisture into the air, it seems high quality, but for a very affordable price. I'm on a tight budget, but this winter is very dry and my husband has been getting nose bleeds so we needed a humidifier. I was worried because the price is cheap for the market, but it does not operate like it's cheap. It's very quiet and the light makes it look like it belongs in your home." - Bradie

    amazon.com , Bradie Report

    SodaStream sparkling water maker with bottles and CO2 canister on wooden table for Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "Very good quality, and simple & nice design. I’ve had it for over a year and have used it a million times! Still works perfectly!" - Larissa Deigni

    amazon.com , Sydni Report

    Let's just pause for a second and appreciate the beautiful chaos happening in your online shopping cart right now. It's a glorious buffet of future-you's favorite things. Remember, you're recruiting a team of highly-skilled electronic sidekicks whose only job is to make your life run smoother, faster, and with way fewer moments of "why won't this thing just WORK?!"

    Robot vacuum cleaner on wooden floor near a patterned rug, highlighting Cyber Monday tech deals weekend sale.

    Review: "I am not very tech savvy, but this thing jumps all over my dining room chairs and their chrome plated and they’re all scratched so I don’t know how to make a program this vacuum not to go over there so I don’t use it. Plus, if you have any wires under your bed like a Number‘s bed make sure they’re not hanging because you will be with Customer Service trying to fix your bed a program the vacuum or have someone do it for you, but it worked well otherwise." - Joy gibney

    amazon.com , TDubs82 Report

    Treadmill with laptop on stand inside a living room highlighting Cyber Monday tech deals available this weekend.

    Review: "I love this purchase, it's so easy to put together, it doesn't take much space, it's great for an apartment, it has a remote control, but I don't see why I need it. I use it for casual walking to get my steps in. I like the handle so I can keep from losing my balance. Folds up nicely, its a great purchase. The belt needs to be tightened a lot, though." - Laura

    amazon.com , Joanne Penisch Report

    Stereo speakers and audio equipment arranged on a wooden cabinet in a cozy room, highlighting tech deals for Cyber Monday.

    Review: "These speakers are literally close to perfect at this price point. They sounded a little harsh before they were broken in. The highs and mids are fantastic. The base is only slightly lacking but I’ve got a decent sub and blended it perfectly with the speakers." - BIllTheCatAck

    amazon.com , BIllTheCatAck Report

    #10

    Your Casual Guesstimate Of What Constitutes A "Single Serving" Is About To Be Humbled By The Precision Food Scale

    Black avocado placed on a digital kitchen scale showing weight, highlighting tech deals for Cyber Monday weekend sales.

    Review: "The design is very sleek and minimalistic but the buttons can be a tad bit finicky since they're touch-responsive. Regardless, it's very easy to clean and very accurate so I couldn't be happier!" - Alina

    amazon.com , Alina Report

    Cordless electric hair straightening brush with digital temperature display during Cyber Monday tech deals weekend.

    Review: "I love the fact that I traded my flat iron in and using this product! My other flat iron leave my hair flat this does not! I’m so happy with the product that I bought this as a gift for someone else. I have small hands and this was easy to manage. I am unable to use the round brush hair dryer because it is just too big for my hands. I’m super happy with my purchase and I am not disappointed. I recommend this product!" - Daisy

    amazon.com , Daisy Report

    Home office setup with dual monitors and laptop displaying digital art, highlighting Cyber Monday tech deals for the weekend.

    Review: "Good monitor for detailed work if you have the space. Good resolution. Amazing price." - Steve Crane

    amazon.com , A. LOCOCO Report

    If your finger is getting tired from all the clicking, you're doing it right. Think of every deal you snag as a victory against the forces of buffering, low battery warnings, and tangled cords. Now, let's dive back in for the final round.
    #13

    Your Paper Towels, Which Have Been Bravely Fighting A Losing Battle Against Streaks And Smudges, Can Finally Retire Now That The Electric Window Vacuum Squeegee Is Here

    Side-by-side photos showing a window before and after cleaning with clear views outside, highlighting tech cleaning tools.

    Review: "We have three dogs and my windows always look disgusting from slobber and nose prints. This product is worth every penny!! What would usually take me forever took 30 seconds. The spray bottle with the window cleaner in it does seem a little cheap but worked just fine." - Brooke Williams

    amazon.com , Brooke Williams Report

    Samsung 256GB microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 showing a Super Mario design for Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "Great little memory card. I don't need skads of space and this 256 card doubles the S2 capacity so I'm good. Have a good pair of scissors handy to get this little card out of the plastic packaging. One long cut just under the card will free it up for removal. I had to look up where the card goes into the S2! Turns out you have to lift the rear Switch stand and that exposes a standard micro SD card slot. Once inserted, your S2 will want to do a quick update to get the card working. I notice no long load or save times with this card. I'm happy." - J. C. Coates

    amazon.com , J. C. Coates Report

    Black Sony portable speaker on a fuzzy blanket, highlighting popular tech deals for Cyber Monday weekend sales.

    Review: "Sound quality is perfect and can be mixed to one’s desires through the app it connects to. Battery life is awesome, when it comes to having bass in the music, having the bass boost on is a MUST. Sounds totally different without it but the battery doesn’t tank because of it." - Brandon Cunningham

    amazon.com , Dora Tabares Report

    Corded rotary tool inside a black carrying case showcasing Cyber Monday tech deals for weekend savings.

    Review: "This rotary tool has been an excellent addition to my toolbox. It is powerful and precise, perfect for carving out the footing of vinyl flooring during my home projects. The attachments are easy to switch and the LED light helps a lot in low light spots. Everything comes neatly packed in the case which makes it easy to keep organized. I also use it to polish jade and it handles the job beautifully. The variable speed control gives great flexibility and the tool feels solid and reliable in hand. It is versatile enough for all kinds of tasks and has quickly become one of my go to tools." - Badchemist

    amazon.com , Badchemist Report

    Shure SE215 earphones and accessories laid out on a table highlighting top Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "Sounds great! Good quality materials. I will use it as guitars monitors." - Santiago Grisales

    amazon.com , Randy Report

    #18

    That Sad, Microwaved Cup Of Water You Call Tea Is About To Get A Major Glow-Up From This Electric Water Kettle

    Electric glass kettle boiling water on kitchen countertop, showcasing popular tech deals for Cyber Monday weekend.

    Review: "LOVE THIS!!! It heats up quickly and the blue color when it’s turned on is awesome!" - Tami Cunningham

    amazon.com , Tami Cunningham Report

    Handheld close-up of a compact tech gadget with USB-C port and audio jack, highlighting Cyber Monday tech deals.

    Review: "Love this little thing! Got it for the future Grammy award winner that lives with us. Very convenient- works with an iPhone so she can record to social media through her phone with a real mic. Headphones plug right into it. It will punish the phone battery, as you would expect." - Munkee Wilson

    amazon.com , Reading to Exercise My Little Brain Report

