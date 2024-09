ADVERTISEMENT

Many people embellish their reality before posting something online. On social media, it’s not uncommon to notice filters taking care of certain “imperfections” people don’t like or find pictures that are not exactly representative of the poster’s real life.

Social media not being representative of people’s actual lives is what TikToker Kaila Uli discussed in a series of videos that went viral. The California-based entrepreneur revealed that content creators in the area can rent everything from empty bags of iconic upscale brands to mansions and private jets, which allows them to create an image of living a wealthy lifestyle, when in reality, they might not have much more than a mattress. Scroll down to find Kaila’s videos below.

Some people use social media to create an image of living a lavish lifestyle

Image credits: Ahmet ÇÖTÜR (not the actual photo)

Kaila went viral on TikTok after she revealed how content creators in LA can fake being rich for social media

Image credits: kailauli

“I’m not naming no names, but I wish you guys knew how easy it is to fake being wealthy for the internet here in LA. A lot of those big money guys and your favorite creators don’t live where you think they live.”

Image credits: kailauli

“So up the street from here, we have this hundred-million-dollar mansion that costs $90 an hour to rent out. A lot of creators rent that space once a week, film their content, and make it look like they live there. Rent a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, 99 bucks an hour.”

Image credits: kailauli

“It gets crazier because most people in LA have a following. Because to be a model or an actor, there’s a lot of casting calls you can’t go to unless you have a following. What used to happen is when you got with an agency, they would dump you a bunch of bots.”

Image credits: kailauli

“Now most people really saw that damages an account, but the metrics are still there. And since most people don’t know how to do that, they end up buying followers, likes, comments, shares, everything. So they can go to casting calls and keep their agency. There’s even more because there’s agency-funded houses out here. Anyone who’s part of that agency can go film there and make it look like they live there. And they encourage you to do this because it looks better for the internet.”

Image credits: kailauli

“But there’s even more because we also have designer rental services. It’s between three and eight hundred dollars a month, and you get bags, shoes, sunglasses, clothing, anything you need. All designer. Just wear it, get your pictures, and then send it back. As long as you don’t ruin it, you don’t have to pay for it.”

Image credits: kailauli

“You can fully construct a lifestyle out here of wealth. And that’s part of the reason we’re starting to get a bunch of influencer debt resolution companies now. Like, you don’t need to feel bad about yourself. Just wear the 10-cent shirt from the thrift store. Nobody cares, I promise you.”

Image credits: kailauli

“Build your content around something else. You don’t have to look rich to be a creator.”

Image credits: kailauli

The first of Kaila’s videos on the topic gathered nearly two million views

In her second video, the TikToker showed some examples of things you can rent and how costly they are

In part three, Kaila focused on people’s comments showing that faking a rich lifestyle was rooted deeper than she anticipated

Fellow TikTokers shared their views on people faking being wealthy for social media

