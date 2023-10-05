“Get The [Hell] Out Of Our Country”: American Fired After Insulting European Tourists On Train
A 30-year-old woman was recorded making xenophobic comments to a group of German tourists on a New York train.
The 3-minute clip, uploaded by another passenger of what appears to be a New Jersey Transit train, shows Brianna Pinnix approaching the young men and telling them to “get the f*** out of our country.”
The video shows Pinnix in a visibly drunk state, asking the men if they’re German before aggressively telling them, “What did you say? Tell me what you said.”
Her boyfriend can be seen trying to soothe her during the entire altercation. At one point, he’s recorded holding onto her wrists while she leans into one of the tourist’s faces.
“Brie, don’t do this. You could be arrested,” he warns the blonde woman as he tries to convince her that the men were “having a private conversation.”
“I love you, but get off me,” Pinnix tells her partner while she continues to verbally attack the tourists.
“Stop this right now, go sit down or I’m never going to talk to you again,” he threatens her, to which she replies, “I can handle my own.”
After her xenophobic behavior went viral, Pinnix was fired from her job as a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx
The German tourists seem to laugh off the uncomfortable moment.
The only time they address the woman is when one of them, whom Pinnix kept getting close to, rises from his seat and looks her in the eye, saying something unintelligible. However, after a few seconds, he sits back down to join his friends, so the situation doesn’t escalate.
A couple sitting behind the tourists also laugh at the strange events.
The most shocking part of the video is when Pinnix’s boyfriend says, after managing to walk her to her seat, “You know I’m an immigrant, too. You know that, right?”
“Yeah, but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,” she replies.
At this point in the video, other passengers begin to interact with the 30-year-old, looking to tease her. A man sitting behind her can be heard suggesting, “Hit them with a right hook,” which makes Pinnix jump up and exclaim, “Thank you!”
“Don’t do this. You could be arrested,” her boyfriend warned her during the uncomfortable situation
The agitated woman then insists on attacking the tourists once again, shouting to them, “How about you get the f*** out of our country!”
“Do not,” her boyfriend quickly intervenes.
Another passenger can be heard reacting to the xenophobic comment by saying, “That’s harsh.”
The young tourists appeared to laugh off the tense moment, though one of them rose from his seat to confront Pinnix
Pinnix, who graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2015, was fired from her job as a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx following the publication of the video, the New York Post confirmed.
“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” a statement from Capital Rx reads.
“The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”
The 30-year-old woman isn’t the first to have gone viral for causing chaos on public transportation
Additionally, the New Jersey Transit told DailyMail that they “strongly condemn any behavior of this type.” They also encouraged passengers to “report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ TRANSIT Police.”
Social media users didn’t take long to comment on the wild video, comparing the Mahwah-born woman to the stereotypical Karen. “That interaction gives me secondhand embarrassment for her soon ex-boyfriend,” one of them wrote on Reddit.
“She’s drunk out of her skull, and her nasty true character is now out there for all to see,” another said.
You can watch the situation unfold below
Clown goes on xenophobic rant & harasses a commuter.
Though Brianna Pinnix has deleted her social media accounts, people expect her to make a comeback with an apology video, just like Tiffany Gomas did after she went viral for warning plane passengers of a dangerous invisible man.
“I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason. I’m telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real, and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she said in August while pointing to the back of an American Airlines aircraft.
Well, they say - no more alcohol. Yet, alcohol does not put those ideas in her head. They were already there. Alcohol makes them come out faster, for one has less control. It just showed her true self....
Even if alcohol was a part of it, this is what's in her heart. I hope every potential employer sees this and refuses to hire her then she loses everything and ends up in the same streets with the same immigrants. And I hope she just has to watch as hopefully those people qualify for jobs or help and not her. That's the only good thing that could come from this
I've been drunk half my life and have NEVER had a thought like that!
Marnie, that's because those thoughts are not in your head to begin with!
Absolutely. Mel Gibson proved this without a doubt.
Her tattoo is Oct 17, 1945. (X-XVII-XLV) So I looked up that date. The start of the Nuremburg trials. (Also a holiday in Argentina) She attacked Germans. With all the chaos in NY right now because of the arrival of hundreds of thousands homeless, unemployed people who crossed the Mexico border, it's kinda odd she goes off on German tourists for being immigrants. (I don't know if non-Americans know about this, but the liberal Black Democratic mayor has said that New York is being destroyed by this current immigration crisis and the Biden administration is going to put up Trump's wall after all.) Anyone else wonder if something's going in her background we don't know about?
Her tattoo says "LXV" wich would be 65
These people are our guests and are here legally. Glad to hear she got canned. Despicable woman.
As a German living in America...I am so glad she got fired! Serves her right!
The most predominant ethnicity in the US, by far, is German, not that it matters. Her behavior was not only deplorable, but non-sensical.
As an American who's always been told my family's German but recently found someone back there was Irish, f**k her and f**k the whole stupid notion of "race".
As an American who had the privilege of visiting Germany - and fell in love with the country and people - I am also so glad she was fired. What a b***h!
These people are our guests and are here legally. Glad to hear she got canned. Despicable woman.
As a German living in America...I am so glad she got fired! Serves her right!
The most predominant ethnicity in the US, by far, is German, not that it matters. Her behavior was not only deplorable, but non-sensical.
As an American who's always been told my family's German but recently found someone back there was Irish, f**k her and f**k the whole stupid notion of "race".
As an American who had the privilege of visiting Germany - and fell in love with the country and people - I am also so glad she was fired. What a b***h!