A 30-year-old woman was recorded making xenophobic comments to a group of German tourists on a New York train.

The 3-minute clip, uploaded by another passenger of what appears to be a New Jersey Transit train, shows Brianna Pinnix approaching the young men and telling them to “get the f*** out of our country.”

The video shows Pinnix in a visibly drunk state, asking the men if they’re German before aggressively telling them, “What did you say? Tell me what you said.”

Her boyfriend can be seen trying to soothe her during the entire altercation. At one point, he’s recorded holding onto her wrists while she leans into one of the tourist’s faces.

“Brie, don’t do this. You could be arrested,” he warns the blonde woman as he tries to convince her that the men were “having a private conversation.”

“I love you, but get off me,” Pinnix tells her partner while she continues to verbally attack the tourists.

“Stop this right now, go sit down or I’m never going to talk to you again,” he threatens her, to which she replies, “I can handle my own.”

The German tourists seem to laugh off the uncomfortable moment.

The only time they address the woman is when one of them, whom Pinnix kept getting close to, rises from his seat and looks her in the eye, saying something unintelligible. However, after a few seconds, he sits back down to join his friends, so the situation doesn’t escalate.

A couple sitting behind the tourists also laugh at the strange events.

The most shocking part of the video is when Pinnix’s boyfriend says, after managing to walk her to her seat, “You know I’m an immigrant, too. You know that, right?”

“Yeah, but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,” she replies.

At this point in the video, other passengers begin to interact with the 30-year-old, looking to tease her. A man sitting behind her can be heard suggesting, “Hit them with a right hook,” which makes Pinnix jump up and exclaim, “Thank you!”

The agitated woman then insists on attacking the tourists once again, shouting to them, “How about you get the f*** out of our country!”

“Do not,” her boyfriend quickly intervenes.

Another passenger can be heard reacting to the xenophobic comment by saying, “That’s harsh.”

Pinnix, who graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2015, was fired from her job as a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx following the publication of the video, the New York Post confirmed.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” a statement from Capital Rx reads.

“The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”

Additionally, the New Jersey Transit told DailyMail that they “strongly condemn any behavior of this type.” They also encouraged passengers to “report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ TRANSIT Police.”

Social media users didn’t take long to comment on the wild video, comparing the Mahwah-born woman to the stereotypical Karen. “That interaction gives me secondhand embarrassment for her soon ex-boyfriend,” one of them wrote on Reddit.

“She’s drunk out of her skull, and her nasty true character is now out there for all to see,” another said.

Though Brianna Pinnix has deleted her social media accounts, people expect her to make a comeback with an apology video, just like Tiffany Gomas did after she went viral for warning plane passengers of a dangerous invisible man.

“I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason. I’m telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real, and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she said in August while pointing to the back of an American Airlines aircraft.

