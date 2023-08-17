 Local Doctor Uses Malicious Compliance To Get Back At Delusional Boss | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Local Doctor Uses Malicious Compliance To Get Back At Delusional Boss
38points
Work & Money

Local Doctor Uses Malicious Compliance To Get Back At Delusional Boss

Justin Sandberg and
Justinas Keturka

Managers making decisions that just make workers’ lives harder is a tale as old as time. As just as often, legitimate pushback gets ignored unless the employee can provide some untenable bit of evidence.

But one drug-store manager shared their experience with an older worker who enlisted a doctor to one-up management. Due to a new rule, a 65-year-old employee with a medical condition was not allowed to have water at her workstation unless she had a doctor’s note, as that was the rule. So she decided to take things to the next level.

Upper management sometimes implements rules that go against basic medical logic

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

An older worker who needed to drink water frequently had to get creative to circumvent a new rule

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: redmayapril

Image credits: Tbel Abuseridze (not the actual photo)

Readers expressed their enjoyment of the doctor’s solution and even gave some suggestions

Others wanted some more details from OP

A few readers shared their own stories of dumb rules and how people got around them

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda