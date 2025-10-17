Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

26 Driving Scenarios That’ll Test If You Still Know The Rules Of The Road
Car stuck on yellow bollards in a driving scenario testing if you still know the rules of the road for drivers.
Quizzes
Automotive

26 Driving Scenarios That’ll Test If You Still Know The Rules Of The Road

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Be honest – when was the last time you really paid attention to the road signs or who should go first? Most of us just drive and go with our instincts until a weird intersection or tricky sign shows up and makes us question ourselves.🚦

This is Part 3 of our driving test quiz – packed with real-life situations, confusing signs, and those everyday moments that make driving more challenging than it seems. The ultimate trick? Some questions and answers are more applicable to Europe, others to the US, and some to the whole world.

If you haven’t taken Part 1 or Part 2 yet, give them a go afterwards – they’re a great warm-up before hitting the road again.

Ready to find out if you’d still pass your driving test today? 🏁

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Two people inside a car driving on a mountain road, illustrating challenging driving scenarios and road rules knowledge.

    Two people inside a car driving on a mountain road, illustrating challenging driving scenarios and road rules knowledge.

    Image credits: Kei Scampa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 26
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 in civilized countries we have bicycle paths 7 ambivalent it also means a tunnel is 700 meters long 16 sorry but that is in Japan only 24 uh that is not a traffic sign

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone#s tried to make this less US-specific, although the emphasis on behaviour at junctions include some things that don't really exist everywhere, like traffic lights not working. The only one I got wrong was Q5 about the cyclist approaching a roundabout, where there are in fact specific rules in some countries, such that a cyclist should certainly not be in Lane 2 on approach if they're going to leave the roundabout at the first exit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 in civilized countries we have bicycle paths 7 ambivalent it also means a tunnel is 700 meters long 16 sorry but that is in Japan only 24 uh that is not a traffic sign

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone#s tried to make this less US-specific, although the emphasis on behaviour at junctions include some things that don't really exist everywhere, like traffic lights not working. The only one I got wrong was Q5 about the cyclist approaching a roundabout, where there are in fact specific rules in some countries, such that a cyclist should certainly not be in Lane 2 on approach if they're going to leave the roundabout at the first exit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Automotive
    Homepage
    Trending
    Automotive
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Automotive Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT