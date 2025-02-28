28 Traffic Questions That Will Put Your Driving Knowledge To The Test
“If I had to go and take a driving test right now, I would probably fail” – isn’t this thought relatable? No worries, because all of us somehow have faced obstacles in this journey. For some, the biggest one was to memorize all of the road signs. Others struggled to always look in the mirrors. Certainly, there were those who didn’t know the difference between left and right. And let’s not forget about the personal experiences of friends and family, which have often been more stressful than motivating.
Luckily, you are in the right place because this time, we’ve prepared a 28-question driver’s test! The only trick here is that some questions and answers are more applicable to Europe, others to the US, and some to the whole world.
So, fasten your seat belts, and find out if you can drive anywhere and everywhere!🚗
Image credits: Elina Sazonova
13. If you are from the north American continent and do what BP tells you in Europe you may hit someone. It's a regulated crossing and first is the the truck cause it goes straight and it's on a property road then is the red car BECAUSE it has the priority even though it turns left. Then is the no priority road with the car turning right for the reason it's turning right (right has property) and last is the green car turning left cause no priority road and turning left. Ffs BP
True, and if you stop and wait behind a (school) bus, depending on where you are, you'd be deaf from all the honking behind you 🤣
Stupid quiz because it is specifically geared to North America. What about all the countries that drive on the left? Britain, Australia, India South Africa actually most of Southern African countries drive on the left so this quiz is meaningless to us with the exception of a couple of the road signs which are universal.
13. If you are from the north American continent and do what BP tells you in Europe you may hit someone. It's a regulated crossing and first is the the truck cause it goes straight and it's on a property road then is the red car BECAUSE it has the priority even though it turns left. Then is the no priority road with the car turning right for the reason it's turning right (right has property) and last is the green car turning left cause no priority road and turning left. Ffs BP
True, and if you stop and wait behind a (school) bus, depending on where you are, you'd be deaf from all the honking behind you 🤣
Stupid quiz because it is specifically geared to North America. What about all the countries that drive on the left? Britain, Australia, India South Africa actually most of Southern African countries drive on the left so this quiz is meaningless to us with the exception of a couple of the road signs which are universal.
27
5