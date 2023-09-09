Mom Dresses Up Her Baby Girl In Blue Clothes To Anger Her Homophobic And Transphobic MIL

Babies grow out of clothes quickly, so many parents only buy what they need. They choose items that are easy to put on and off, comfortable to wear, and easy to wash.

However, Reddit user F0restghost‘s mother-in-law thinks she should also dress her daughter according to her gender.

In her post on the subreddit ‘Two Hot Takes,’ the mom explained that this started when the lady noticed her little girl in blue. Because, you know, it’s reserved for boys.

This woman got into an argument with her mother-in-law over her baby girl’s clothes

As the lady believes that certain colors will make the girl grow up to be a lesbian

Image credits: F0restghost

The lady shouldn’t be concerned with her granddaughter’s sexuality

Across cultures, 2% to 10% of people report having same-sex relations. In the US, 1% to 2.2% of women and men, respectively, identify as gay.

Despite these numbers, many people, including F0restghost’s mother-in-law, still have a flawed understanding of sexuality.

Biologists have documented homosexual behavior in more than 450 species.

In a 2019 issue of Science magazine, geneticist Andrea Ganna at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and colleagues, described the largest survey to date for genes associated with same-sex behavior. By analyzing the DNA of nearly half a million people from the U.S. and the U.K., they concluded that genes account for between 8% and 25% of same-sex behavior.

Molecular biologist Bill Sullivan says that “sexual behavior is widely diverse and governed by sophisticated mechanisms throughout the animal kingdom. As with other complex behaviors, it is not possible to predict sexuality by gazing into a DNA sequence as if it were a crystal ball. Such behaviors emerge from constellations of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of genes, and how they are regulated by the environment.”

Not from wearing the wrong color.

“While there is no single ‘gay gene,’ there is overwhelming evidence of a biological basis for sexual orientation that is programmed into the brain before birth based on a mix of genetics and prenatal conditions, none of which the fetus chooses.

In-law relationships are tricky

One of the reasons why navigating in-law relationships can be tricky is the fact that there is no rulebook for them.

A factor that could contribute to the prevalence of female in-law tension in particular is child-rearing, and its disproportionate impact on women, which could potentially compound any pre-existing conflict.

During the early child-rearing period, new moms and their mothers-in-laws may well have more frequent contact than before. “When pregnant, breastfeeding and caring for a young baby, mothers are faced with a challenging time and need extra support,” explains Gretchen Perry, professor at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, and co-author of the paper In-Law Relationships in Evolutionary Perspective: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Although a new mother’s partner and father-in-law also help, it’s often her own mother and mother-in-law who try to provide the most robust support. Plus, child-rearing is an emotive topic that comes with a plethora of generational differences, with a mother-in-law expecting to have her grandchild raised one way, and an exhausted mom adamant about doing some things differently, the conditions are set for disagreements.

But people who read the story still think that the lady has no business “teaching” the mom how to dress her daughter