This is the part 2 of Ojisan Panda, A middle-aged Panda

Meet Ojisan Panda, a middle-aged panda who grapples with the daily challenge of getting out of bed in the morning. He often battles insomnia, wrestles with weight issues, and faces other common problems that many of us can relate to. If you find yourself identifying with Ojisan Panda's struggles, rest assured that you're not alone in this journey.

If you are interested, you can find my previous posts on Bored Panda for more Panda illustrations of either daily life struggles or even Halloween-inspired puns.

#1

Coffee Time

#2

Procaffeinating

#3

Meditation Is Hard

#4

Coffee = Happiness

#5

Donut Judge Me

#6

Deal Less

#7

Brew-Tiful Day

#8

Coffee Life

#9

Retaining Happiness

#10

#11

Full Of Donuts And Doubts

#12

Taking A Short Nap

#13

No Coffee No Workee

#14

Life Begins After Coffee

#15

Just A Foodie

#16

Always Hungry

#17

Be Chunky

#18

November!!!

#19

Maybe Later

