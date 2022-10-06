Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Dog Sitter Secretly Does “Insane Amounts Of Laundry” While The Owner Is Away, Owner Asks If He Should Confront Her About It
29points
Animals, People5 hours ago

Dog Sitter Secretly Does “Insane Amounts Of Laundry” While The Owner Is Away, Owner Asks If He Should Confront Her About It

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

A confused dog owner turned to the r/Dogs community on Reddit for advice after they realized something was not quite right with the behavior of their dog sitter.

“In both the word doc I left for her and in the walkthrough of my house we never discussed my washer/dryer which are in my garage so I don’t think she even saw them. She never asked about doing laundry at my place either,” the author Krirhu explained.

However, when Krirhu was on holiday, they started receiving notifications of finished laundry loads. And not just one or two. “I know that in the 3 days she has been in my home she has done 9 loads of laundry, almost all on the ‘bedding’ setting which is water and heat intensive,” Krirhu wrote.

Understandably, this left the author utterly bewildered and wondering whether this is acceptable behavior and if not, how they could address it. But when Krirhu got back home, more bizarre discoveries were made.

A conflicted owner wonders if it’s acceptable for their pet sitter to do an “insane amount of laundry” without asking while they’re away on holiday

Image credits:No Revisions (not the actual photo)



 

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)


The last update from the pet owner indicated that there were more unpleasant discoveries they made after getting back home



Image credits: Krirhu

More people chimed in to share their thoughts on this situation




 







The author thanked people for their advice and added some more information about the whole situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago

On the surface it does sound a bit petty but reading through it, I get ops point. I have a family of four and even when the kids were small, didn't often need to do 3 loads a day. For a dog sitter to do so at a clients home isn't what I would consider to be reasonable.

0
0points
