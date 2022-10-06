Dog Sitter Secretly Does “Insane Amounts Of Laundry” While The Owner Is Away, Owner Asks If He Should Confront Her About It
A confused dog owner turned to the r/Dogs community on Reddit for advice after they realized something was not quite right with the behavior of their dog sitter.
“In both the word doc I left for her and in the walkthrough of my house we never discussed my washer/dryer which are in my garage so I don’t think she even saw them. She never asked about doing laundry at my place either,” the author Krirhu explained.
However, when Krirhu was on holiday, they started receiving notifications of finished laundry loads. And not just one or two. “I know that in the 3 days she has been in my home she has done 9 loads of laundry, almost all on the ‘bedding’ setting which is water and heat intensive,” Krirhu wrote.
Understandably, this left the author utterly bewildered and wondering whether this is acceptable behavior and if not, how they could address it. But when Krirhu got back home, more bizarre discoveries were made.
A conflicted owner wonders if it’s acceptable for their pet sitter to do an “insane amount of laundry” without asking while they’re away on holiday
The last update from the pet owner indicated that there were more unpleasant discoveries they made after getting back home
More people chimed in to share their thoughts on this situation
On the surface it does sound a bit petty but reading through it, I get ops point. I have a family of four and even when the kids were small, didn't often need to do 3 loads a day. For a dog sitter to do so at a clients home isn't what I would consider to be reasonable.
