Video Showing Dog Refusing To Leave Fountain Goes Viral

Summer is a fabulous time, especially when your freezer is fully stocked with delicious ice cream. Otherwise, it is a sticky, torturous time, worsened by climate change. However, all that can be alleviated by a refreshing dip in some cool water, ideally on a beach. If there’s no beach nearby, a local pool might work as well, or a fountain. Vela the dog decided that she was too hot and decided to jump into a fountain, much to the onlookers’ delight and her owners’ dismay.

More info: Instagram

Refreshing dip on a hot day? Vela the dog decided a fountain was the perfect place to do that

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

Anina Castilla Pelaéz was visiting her friend’s café in Ourense, a city in Northwestern Spain. The café is a dog-friendly place, so Vela came along with her owner. What was supposed to be a short outing for a coffee turned into Vela breaking the law in the most adorable way.

Like most of the dogs who notice that their leash is unguarded, Vela decided to make a run for it and explore places she isn’t allowed. Losing your dog can be a very scary experience, but luckily, Anina knew where to look for her four-legged pal.

Around the corner from the café they were going to visit stands a beautiful, ornate fountain full of cool, refreshing water. A perfect place for a pup who loves to swim, and Vela here absolutely adores water. When Anina rushed to the square, she found her dog having a blast in the water and a large crowd watching her.

The moment her owner wasn’t looking, she escaped. Luckily, her owner knew where to look for her

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

Vela was frolicking in the cool water without a care in the world – much to the crowd’s delight

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

Anina tried to coax her out, but to no avail, so she had to jump in the water to pull her out

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

When Anina pulled Vela out the first time, she jumped right back in

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

As seen in the video, everyone watching Vela had a smile from ear to ear, probably wishing they could join the frolicking. Unfortunately, water fun in the fountain is forbidden. That’s why Anina rushed to lure her out of the fountain, which turned out to be not so easy.

At first, Vela’s owner tried to call her out, but she was having too much fun to care. Eventually, Anina realized that this operation would require stronger measures and got in the fountain to grab Vela. The crowd were cheering for her, so she probably thought she was doing a good job swimming around.

As soon as Anina pulled the pup out of the fountain, she wasted no time and went on to jump back in the water – just one more dip before she had to go home. This time, Anina pulled her out and held her by the collar so she wouldn’t escape. Sorry, not sorry for having fun!

Image credits: Ourense – Galicia

Summer can be an unforgettable time, but it is important to take care of your and your pupper’s health. People can take off clothing layers and enjoy the refreshing breeze in light linen clothes, but dogs cannot swap their thick fur for summer clothing. That’s why the owners must take action to prevent overheating: no walkies under the scorching sun, no strenuous physical exercise and never, ever leave them alone in the car – even a ‘quick run’ to the shop can be fatal to your pet.

Like humans, dogs need to stay hydrated during the heatwave. Ensure your pooch has access to clean bowl of fresh water at any time. Make sure they lounge in cool, well-ventilated places or get them a cooling mat. Dogs cannot tell us they’re too hot or uncomfortable, so it is our responsibility to take care of them.

Happy owner – happy pooch, so don’t forget to take care of yourself as well. You too should avoid physical exercise when the temperatures are so high you can fry an egg outside. Drink loads of water, find shade and use creativity to find ways to cool off. And never forget sunscreen if you want to avoid questionable tan lines.

Vela, like many dogs, absolutely loves water and wastes no opportunity to jump in the water

Image credits: aninacastilla

Hopefully, Vela wasn’t in too much trouble for her antics. She surely lifted the spirits of the crowd and thousands of people online. Vela, like all the best dogs, reminds us to find opportunities to experience joy in everyday life, be it a cup of coffee, a good nap, or a swim in the fountain.

How do you find joy in everyday things?

Watch the video here:

People in the comments supported Vela’s decision to cool off in the fountain