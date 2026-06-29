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Doctors Send Alert As Babies With Ear Muffs At World Cup Flood Social Media
Cute baby with ear muffs at a loud World Cup stadium, held up by an adult. Crowd and stadium roof visible.
Entertainment, Sports

Doctors Send Alert As Babies With Ear Muffs At World Cup Flood Social Media

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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If you’ve been scrolling through social media in the past few days, chances are you’ve come across adorable pictures of babies at the World Cup wearing earmuffs.

Many parents travel specifically for the football tournament and don’t have anyone to leave their young children with, so they decide to bring them to the stadium, exposing them to deafening noise from speakers and fellow fans.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Parents are bringing their young children to World Cup matches, raising concerns about the babies' health.
    • Children are more vulnerable to loud noise than adults.
    • Experts say earmuffs are one way to protect children's hearing in loud environments.

    Many parents are bringing their babies to the World Cup, exposing them to booming speakers and roaring crowds
    Babies with ear muffs at World Cup; an alert was sent by doctors regarding babies at the World Cup.

    Image credits: 4Vvyas

    This has raised safety concerns for the babies and prompted questions about whether parents should bring children, some as young as four months old, into such loud environments.

    The concerns echo the comments made when parents take their babies to other loud events, such as concerts, firework displays, and parties.

    Bored Panda consulted two experts about the risks loud environments pose to babies’ hearing, whether earmuffs are an effective way to protect them, and whether young children should be brought to sporting events in the first place. 

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    An aerial view of the World Cup stadium with a full crowd and a game on the field.

    Image credits: Vishal Butolia/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Hearing is a precious sense that gives us connection to others around us, facilitates interpersonal relationships, and promotes language development,” said pediatric audiologist Dr. Brian Fligor.

    “It gives us connection to important sounds around us—for safety and enjoyment.

    “Ears can be damaged by high level sound that lasts for too long. Hearing is damaged not just by the loudness, but by how loud for how long.”

    Audiologists warn that loud noise can permanently damage a baby’s hearing
    A soccer ball on the green grass of a World Cup stadium before a game.

    Image credits: Jarmoluk/Pixabay (not the actual photo)

    A key way to protect babies’ hearing in loud environments like football stadiums is by having them wear earmuffs.

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    Dr. Elizabeth Walker, an expert in hearing loss in young children, explained that this age group is more at risk from exposure to loud sounds than adults.

    This is because babies have smaller ear canals than adults, meaning the sound pressure is greater at the ear drum.

    “In other words, sounds are actually louder in a child’s ear than an adult’s ear, which increases the likelihood of harmful levels of noise exposure,” Dr. Walker said.

    Baby with ear muffs at World Cup in yellow outfit being held by parents; an alert was sent by doctors.

    Image credits: IsdoreTech

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    The expert recommends putting hearing protection on children any time noise levels exceed 75-85 dB SPL, roughly equivalent to the sound of a vacuum cleaner or a lawn mower.

    “The louder the sound, the more we want to reduce their exposure,” she noted.

    Dr. Fligor added, “If the sound is loud enough that you need to shout to be understood by someone next to you, everyone (including infants) need hearing protection.”

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    Repeated exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage that builds up over the years
    Baby with ear muffs at World Cup, held up high in a stadium, with an alert from doctors.

    Image credits: IsdoreTech

    Even if the effects of exposing babies and young children to loud sounds may not be apparent during infancy, noise-induced hearing loss is cumulative throughout one’s lifetime, the doctor warned.

    “Noise exposure before age 5 almost certainly cannot be measured on hearing tests, but by the time the child is 10 or 15 years old, they could have the hearing of a 30- or 35-year old (that is, premature aging of the ear, like a 20-year acceleration),” Dr. Fligor said.

    “So, the damage is small to start, but grows.”

    A baby with ear muffs at World Cup. The baby wears pink and white ear muffs, with a pink headband, and is held by an adult wearing festive red and green attire.

    Image credits: Inourcart3

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    Exposure to loud noise can also cause tinnitus (a chronic ringing, buzzing, or hissing noise in the ear or head), which can affect a child of any age.

    Severe cases of tinnitus make it difficult to sleep, relax, or focus.

    While tinnitus itself is not a disease, it is often a symptom of an underlying hearing loss, according to the Cleveland Clinic. About 8 people out of 10 with long-term tinnitus have an underlying hearing loss. 

    The safest option is to avoid taking babies to very loud events whenever possible
    A baby wearing ear muffs at World Cup. The baby, dressed in an Argentina jersey, is held up by an adult, while a woman looks on with a smile.

    Image credits: IsdoreTech

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    “The greatest risk is that they could experience permanent hearing loss if they are around loud sounds for an extended period of time,” Dr. Walker said about taking infants to sporting events.

    “Once significant damage to the inner ear and hair cells occurs, it’s difficult to repair that damage, and infants’ auditory systems are sensitive to such damage.

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    “That’s why it’s so important to have hearing protection like ear muffs at sporting events – using healthy hearing habits can and should start in infancy.”

    The expert said the best way to avoid these issues is not to bring children into loud environments.

    If that is not possible, earmuffs are a better option than earplugs for children under six years old, as ear plugs do not stay in their small ears as well.

    Hearing protection is also a way for parents to teach children the importance of taking care of one of their most valuable senses, Dr. Fligor said.

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    “Hearing can be tested at any age, and hearing can be protected at any age. Teach children to cherish their hearing as a gift, and do so by modeling the fact that hearing is a gift (use hearing protection, use headphones at modest volume),” the pediatric audiologist advised.

    “If you teach them early, they will listen.”

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They care more about themselves than the safety or care of their kids

    4
    4points
    reply
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An 18-month old child isn’t developing a love for the game or an appreciation of live music by going to a football match or concert. It’s not an early childhood “experience” that will create memories for life. It’s 100% about the selfish desire of the parent/guardian. Attending loud events almost always are never a “need” in which the adult must participate. It’s trading the health & safety of a very small person & it’s downright shítty. Possibly neglectful & abüsive.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child abùse. Drunk soccer hooligans.

    1
    1point
    reply
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would not do this myself, but i dont really see the harm? Two parents enjoying a match, while the babies seem fine and protected. I reckon that the parents dont take babies to world cup events daily.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kikagonzalez avatar
    Kika Gonzalez
    Kika Gonzalez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They care more about themselves than the safety or care of their kids

    4
    4points
    reply
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An 18-month old child isn’t developing a love for the game or an appreciation of live music by going to a football match or concert. It’s not an early childhood “experience” that will create memories for life. It’s 100% about the selfish desire of the parent/guardian. Attending loud events almost always are never a “need” in which the adult must participate. It’s trading the health & safety of a very small person & it’s downright shítty. Possibly neglectful & abüsive.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child abùse. Drunk soccer hooligans.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would not do this myself, but i dont really see the harm? Two parents enjoying a match, while the babies seem fine and protected. I reckon that the parents dont take babies to world cup events daily.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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