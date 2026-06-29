Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Biker Finds Baby Crawling Out At Night By Herself, Mom’s Motives Stun
A blurred security camera image shows a biker stopping next to a baby crawling on the street at night.
World

Biker Finds Baby Crawling Out At Night By Herself, Mom’s Motives Stun

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

30

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A defenseless 1-year-old baby was rescued from the street in the middle of the night, leaving many wondering how she ended up there.

The baby was found crawling and wearing only a diaper, with no adults nearby, in Greater Vitória, Brazil.

Video surveillance footage shows the infant crawling along the sidewalk of an avenue in the Barramares neighborhood at around 1 a.m on Thursday (June 25).

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A “freezing” baby was rescued from the streets of Greater Vitória, Brazil, at 1 a.m.
    • The child was discovered by a delivery rider, who initially mistook her for a lost puppy.
    • Her mother has faced legal consequences after telling police why she had been away from home.

    A mother has been arrested after her 1-year-old baby was found crawling alone on the street in the middle of the nightBaby crawling out at night by herself on a sidewalk, captured by surveillance footage.

    Image credits: G1

    The baby was found by a passing delivery driver, who initially mistook her for an animal.

    “I thought it was a puppy,” the motorcyclist told his neighbors, according to local outlet G1.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The delivery driver began shouting for help until he alerted a nearby couple.

    Biker at night, with headlights illuminating the dark street as he rides along.

    Image credits: G1

    Screenshot of a comment from 'mitinick' stating that crimes against children should receive the worst possible sentence.

    Screenshot of a comment from 'FafaSchmitt' about calling police and Child Welfare Council, and requesting adoption for a child in need.

    “He said that when he was riding his motorcycle, he saw a figure crossing the street and thought it was a puppy. When he got closer, he saw it was a child. She looked at him and started crying. That’s when he stopped his motorcycle,” a resident said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The delivery driver decided to stay with the child until help arrived.

    “He said, ‘I can’t start my motorcycle and leave this child here. I’m a human being,'” the neighbor recalled.

    The little girl was “freezing” and wearing nothing but a diaper when she was found by a delivery driverBiker finds baby crawling out at night, a moment caught on surveillance footage.

    Image credits: G1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A local resident then took in the girl, dressed her in her daughter’s clothes, and wrapped her in a blanket to keep her warm.

    “I couldn’t imagine it was a child. When I got closer, I picked her up. She was freezing, wearing only a diaper,” they said.

    “We don’t think twice about helping. She’s a defenseless child. She could have been run over, or someone with bad intentions could have done something cruel to her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While residents were caring for the baby, a team from the Military Police was patrolling the neighborhood. 

    The residents called out that they had found a child, and the girl was handed over to Child Protective Services.

    “The police officers arrived just in time. I yelled that I had found a child. They even took a while to believe what they were seeing,” reported one of the neighbors.

    A comment about protecting children, reflecting the story of a biker finding a baby crawling out at night.

    A comment about humans learning from animals, relevant to the biker finding a baby crawling out at night.

    The girl’s mother only discovered that her daughter was missing when she returned home from an event, four hours after the child had been rescued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She told police that she had left home to attend a party and left the baby in the care of her 15-year-old son. When she returned, she realized the child was no longer in the house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 34-year-old woman then contacted the police to report that her daughter had gone missing. 

    A biker kneels next to a baby found crawling out at night on a dark street.

    Image credits: WLWT5

    She was subsequently taken to the Vila Velha Regional Police Station and charged with child abandonment.

    The woman has since been transferred to the Cariacica Women’s Prison. The Child Protective Services reported that the baby remains in institutional care.

    Custody can only be granted to a family member after a request is submitted to the court, which will decide who will be responsible for the child, per G1.

    The alarming incident comes years after another baby was found crawling alone in the middle of a New York streetA Utica Police car, present in the story of a biker finding a baby crawling out at night.

    Image credits: WLWT5

    The recent case of child abandonment comes after a 9-month-old baby was found crawling in the middle of a busy New York street.

    The mother, Ledrika E. Ford, told police that her baby had been secured inside his car seat when she left the area. A short time later, she looked at the back seat and realized the child had disappeared.

    The 27-year-old woman and another relative who was also in the vehicle began searching for the boy and eventually took him from the good Samaritans who had come to his aid, per ABC News.

    According to a press release from the Utica Police Department, the infant was crawling alone through the roadway as cars passed by.

    Police officers at a home, investigating the motives after a biker found a baby crawling out at night.

    Image credits: WLWT5

    As a result of the incident, which took place in March 2018, Ford was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

    Ford’s baby and her three other young children were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

    The child found in the street was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

    “That is scary. I think that’s ridiculous having a 9-month-old baby outside,” said Tito Torres, one of the neighbors who assisted the boy. 

    The recent child abandonment case sparked heated debate on social media
    Consuelo_VS's comment: A biker finds a baby crawling out at night. Mom's motives stun.

    Afetoreflexivo's comment: A biker finds a baby crawling out at night. Mom's motives stun.

    ClaudioAma67516's comment: A biker finds a baby crawling out at night. Mom's motives stun.

    sudemuner's comment: A biker finds a baby crawling out at night. Mom's motives stun.

    Arilene_Nena's comment: A biker finds a baby crawling out at night. Mom's motives stun.

    Screenshot of a user comment asking why the father was not arrested for the baby crawling out at night.

    Screenshot of a user comment calling the mother of the baby crawling out at night a 'monster'.

    Screenshot of a user comment about the mother of the baby crawling out at night and a 15-year-old boy.

    Screenshot of a user comment saying it is a blessing from God for the baby crawling out at night.

    Screenshot of a user comment describing a puppy protecting the baby found crawling out at night.

    A comment about a biker finding baby crawling out at night and mom's motives.

    A comment about a biker finding baby crawling out at night and mom's motives.

    A comment about a biker finding baby crawling out at night and mom's motives.

    A comment about a biker finding baby crawling out at night and mom's motives.

    A comment about a biker finding baby crawling out at night and mom's motives.

    A comment asking how a baby could go unnoticed crawling out at night, highlighting the biker finding baby story.

    A comment expressing gratitude for the good person who found the baby crawling out at night.

    A comment questioning how a baby could be left alone, emphasizing the biker finding baby crawling out at night.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    30

    2

    30

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15 years old is old enough to babysit. I was doing it at 12. That said, the apple didn't fall far from the tree in this case, and Mom's son was probably out at a party himself.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get rescued from child neglect by the nicest people on a Honda.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15 years old is old enough to babysit. I was doing it at 12. That said, the apple didn't fall far from the tree in this case, and Mom's son was probably out at a party himself.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get rescued from child neglect by the nicest people on a Honda.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT