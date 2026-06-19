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On Saturday (June 13), the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973, sparking citywide celebrations that led to dozens of arrests and chaotic fan scenes.

It was no surprise that the team’s win over the San Antonio Spurs, which gave them their first championship title in over 50 years, would draw millions of supporters into the streets, both immediately after the victory and during the celebratory parade.

Knicks owner James Dolan urged New Yorkers to "please be safe” and “don’t get hurt,” advice many struggled to follow.

While some fans did not harm anyone and simply challenged themselves to climb as high as possible to get a better view of the players during the massive parade, others torched school buses and left a teenager hospitalized.

Here are 13 videos capturing the more chaotic side of celebrations following the Knicks’ historic win.