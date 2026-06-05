In March 2025, paparazzi and tabloids outed Robert De Niro’s daughter, Airyn, after she stepped out in pink locs and heels to meet her father. However, she regained control of the narrative in a tell-all interview with Them magazine a month later, in which she discussed her transition.



Ayrin, previously known to the media as Aaron, and her twin brother Julian were born to Raging Bull actor and actress Toukie Smith in 1995 through surrogacy.



Ayrin told the outlet that she was ostracized by her peers while growing up, both for her feminine mannerisms and bigger-bodied appearance.



Even after she came out as a “gay man” in high school, she felt like she did not fit into the mold of existing beauty standards. She said she felt “unwanted” and “undesirable.” Witnessing other trans women open up about their journeys made her realize, as an adult, that she could follow in their footsteps.



After coming out, she was worried about her family’s reaction: “I think part of me is concerned that [my family] will maybe still think of me as the person I was before the transition.”



However, she had nothing to worry about.



In a statement to Variety in April 2025, De Niro said, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Ayrin as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”



De Niro earned widespread praise, especially from the trans community, for his vocal support of his daughter.



“Before anyone says, ‘Duh, this should be the bare minimum,’ this is a tremendously progressive and loving stance for someone 81 years of age,” one user said.



In October, Ayrin admitted to Them that her father's support had been “nonstop” ever since she came out, and that she was “grateful” for it.



“I talked to him about it very recently, and I told him I wanted to do some touch-ups here and there, just so I can feel more confident in myself,” the 30-year-old said.



“The way he spoke to me about it was very affirming in a way, because he was saying things like, ‘You’re a good-looking kid. You don’t need to do anything to change yourself.’”



“But I explained it to him from the perspective of a trans woman, especially one who started transitioning late — like, I didn’t develop the way that a cis woman does, that’s why I’m more interested in doing some procedures to make me feel at home in my body,” Ayrin recollected her conversation with her father.



“He understood that perspective, and he was accepting. He just really wants me to be careful and know where I'm going. So, he says, like, I don’t need it. But he supports me if I want to do that, which is the best thing any trans kid could ask for from their parent.”



As a mixed-race aspiring model and voice actor studying to become a mental health counselor, Ayrin’s goal is to advance mental health advocacy and community support for people of color and the LGBTQ community.

