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Doctor Warns These 5 Common Morning Habits Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health: “It’s A Cortisol Hit”
A close-up of Jennifer Aniston looking at the camera, with light brown hair and blue eyes. Cortisol hit.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctor Warns These 5 Common Morning Habits Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health: “It’s A Cortisol Hit”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Most people have a morning routine they swear by — whether it is reaching for a cup of coffee the moment they wake up, opting for packaged breakfast choices, or scrolling through social media while still in bed.

While these habits may seem harmless at first, they could gradually take a toll on overall health, according to Dr. David Weinstein, a National Health Service General Practitioner based in Britain.

Highlights
  • An NHS GP has warned against five common morning habits that could adversely affect one’s health.
  • Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt, Lauren Conrad, and other celebrities have been open about following routines that the doctor cautioned against.
  • He suggested practical swaps to make mornings healthier and more energizing.

Several Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Lauren Conrad, and Chris Pratt, have previously admitted to following some of the habits the doctor warned against.

His advice, additionally, triggered a heated social media discussion, with many users questioning whether the recommendations are practical for everyone.

“This GP has clearly never lived with a toddler,” one commented.

RELATED:

    No coffee on an empty stomach and no cereal for breakfast

    Person waking up, stretching in bed. Morning habits can be damaging your health, affecting cortisol levels.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Lauren Conrad, best known for MTV’s hit reality show Laguna Beach, confessed to having coffee “first thing every morning” while claiming she adds collagen to the drink for skin benefits.

    However, according to Dr. David, starting the day with coffee may do more harm than good, as it can leave the body and skin dehydrated

    He advises people to prioritize water after an overnight fast.

    Man in bed checking phone. Morning habits like checking your phone can quietly damage your health and impact cortisol.

    Image credits: Victoria Romulo/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    “I’d love to see people start the day with a pint of water,” he told Metro UK on June 25, adding that “fewer people would come to see me” if they incorporated this change.

    He noted that anyone who can’t seem to get their day started without coffee should focus on getting more sleep, as the lack of energy may stem from that. 

    If the problem persists, he asked people to seek medical help, as there may be an underlying cause for the lethargy.

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    Lauren Conrad smiling on the red carpet. Morning habits and health are important for overall well-being and cortisol.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

    Dr. David also sounded off against those who rely on cereal for breakfast.

    “While often marketed as healthy, it only gives you a sugar hit,” he explained.

    David said that if he had his way, he would “heavily tax” the commodity and “put cigarette packet-style warnings” on the boxes to alert people.

    Woman in bed looking at her phone. Her morning habits could be quietly damaging her health and elevating cortisol.

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Cereals making claims of being high in fiber were dubbed “criminal” by the doctor.

    He asked people to substitute them with a bowl of Greek yogurt with some berries and nuts.

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    Not only does it offer “a boost of protein and healthy fats,” but it also takes “the same amount of time to put together as cereal and milk,” Dr David noted.

    While skipping breakfast is often encouraged by people who practice intermittent fasting, it has its fair share of side effects

    Jennifer Aniston smiling. Positive morning habits contribute to overall health and help manage cortisol levels.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Jennifer Aniston spoke about skipping breakfast in a 2019 interview with Radio Times.

    “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food in the morning,” she said.

    Chris Pratt, furthermore, propagated the habit in his 2018 Instagram story, divulging, “I don’t eat till noon.”

    A man looking seriously, representing the doctor who warns about morning habits damaging health due to cortisol hit.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

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    According to Dr. David, intermittent fasting, which involves limiting food intake to two meals between the early afternoon and evening, only works for people who have their meals properly planned. 

    “When you’re hungry, you make unwise decisions.

    “Rushing to the bakery for a big fat pastry by 10-11 a.m. undoes the benefits,” he said.

    Starting the day by doomscrolling and staying inactive for too long could be among the most harmful morning habits

    A social media comment discussing morning habits and waking up, relating to health and cortisol hit.

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    A person looking at a phone in bed at night, highlighting morning habits that could be damaging health and cortisol.

    Image credits: Jonathan Castañeda/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Morning doomscrolling is something Dr. David confessed to being guilty of himself.

    “It’s terrible — starting the day with stress and anxiety, checking emails and scrolling social media and the news,” he added.

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    “It’s not how we’re designed to start the day.” 

    A person stretching their neck while looking at a laptop, illustrating morning habits and health damage from cortisol.

    Image credits: Freepik/Magnific (not an actual photo)

    Reaching out for mobile phones as soon as one wakes up can be avoided by leaving them out of the bedroom the night before, the expert said.

    “Those who use their phones as alarm clocks need to buy an actual alarm clock.”

    The first 15 minutes of the day should be dedicated to “light stretches” and thinking “of a few things you’re grateful for.”

    “We need a gentle introduction, otherwise it’s a cortisol hit much too early,” Dr. David explained.

    He especially warned those working remotely to prioritize morning movement, noting that “bed to chair” has become the norm.

    “Thank god, I only do 4 of 5,” a netizen joked about Dr. David’s advise 

    A social media comment about staying in bed with coffee, relating to morning habits, health, and cortisol hit.

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    A comment about morning habits and quietly damaging health, saying Thank god - I only do 4 of 5 with crying laughing emojis.

    A user comment about common morning habits and health, saying I watched this as I'm sitting in bed, drinking my 1st cup of coffee.

    A comment about quietly damaging health and common morning habits, saying Everything I do every morning with a sad emoji.

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    A user comment about morning habits damaging health, saying Drinking coffee too early? That's the reason why I get off the bed.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can take my 1st cup of morning coffee when you pry it out of my cold, ded hand!!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite so. I do tend to take an orange juice back to bed with me if the cats have woken me up early, like anything before 8 o'clock, then sometimes, like today, getting back to sleep until I wake up naturally, 1030 or so, such that I actually got my full 8 hours in for a change (I don't sleep well atm, average sbout 5 or 6, was only 4 the previous night).

    0
    0points
    reply
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should tell tihs guy a couple of things. 1) Not all breakfast cereals are full of sugar and 2) It's not "skipping" breakfast, I just don't need to eat at that time of day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what if s cup of coffee might be slightly dehydrating? I pour myself a 32 ounce cup of ice water that's gone before morning break. That's plenty to make up for it. And intermittent fasting? Only if you don't have any blood sugar or insulin issues, go for it. Of just simply eat when you get hungry.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can take my 1st cup of morning coffee when you pry it out of my cold, ded hand!!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite so. I do tend to take an orange juice back to bed with me if the cats have woken me up early, like anything before 8 o'clock, then sometimes, like today, getting back to sleep until I wake up naturally, 1030 or so, such that I actually got my full 8 hours in for a change (I don't sleep well atm, average sbout 5 or 6, was only 4 the previous night).

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should tell tihs guy a couple of things. 1) Not all breakfast cereals are full of sugar and 2) It's not "skipping" breakfast, I just don't need to eat at that time of day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what if s cup of coffee might be slightly dehydrating? I pour myself a 32 ounce cup of ice water that's gone before morning break. That's plenty to make up for it. And intermittent fasting? Only if you don't have any blood sugar or insulin issues, go for it. Of just simply eat when you get hungry.

    0
    0points
    reply
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