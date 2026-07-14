Doctor Warns These 5 Common Morning Habits Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health: “It’s A Cortisol Hit”

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Most people have a morning routine they swear by — whether it is reaching for a cup of coffee the moment they wake up, opting for packaged breakfast choices, or scrolling through social media while still in bed.

While these habits may seem harmless at first, they could gradually take a toll on overall health, according to Dr. David Weinstein, a National Health Service General Practitioner based in Britain.

Highlights An NHS GP has warned against five common morning habits that could adversely affect one’s health.

Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt, Lauren Conrad, and other celebrities have been open about following routines that the doctor cautioned against.

He suggested practical swaps to make mornings healthier and more energizing.

Several Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Lauren Conrad, and Chris Pratt, have previously admitted to following some of the habits the doctor warned against.

His advice, additionally, triggered a heated social media discussion, with many users questioning whether the recommendations are practical for everyone.

“This GP has clearly never lived with a toddler,” one commented.

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No coffee on an empty stomach and no cereal for breakfast

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Lauren Conrad, best known for MTV’s hit reality show Laguna Beach, confessed to having coffee “first thing every morning” while claiming she adds collagen to the drink for skin benefits.

However, according to Dr. David, starting the day with coffee may do more harm than good, as it can leave the body and skin dehydrated.

He advises people to prioritize water after an overnight fast.

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“I’d love to see people start the day with a pint of water,” he told Metro UK on June 25, adding that “fewer people would come to see me” if they incorporated this change.

He noted that anyone who can’t seem to get their day started without coffee should focus on getting more sleep, as the lack of energy may stem from that.

If the problem persists, he asked people to seek medical help, as there may be an underlying cause for the lethargy.

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Dr. David also sounded off against those who rely on cereal for breakfast.

“While often marketed as healthy, it only gives you a sugar hit,” he explained.

David said that if he had his way, he would “heavily tax” the commodity and “put cigarette packet-style warnings” on the boxes to alert people.

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Cereals making claims of being high in fiber were dubbed “criminal” by the doctor.

He asked people to substitute them with a bowl of Greek yogurt with some berries and nuts.

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Not only does it offer “a boost of protein and healthy fats,” but it also takes “the same amount of time to put together as cereal and milk,” Dr David noted.

While skipping breakfast is often encouraged by people who practice intermittent fasting, it has its fair share of side effects

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Jennifer Aniston spoke about skipping breakfast in a 2019 interview with Radio Times.

“I noticed a big difference in going without solid food in the morning,” she said.

Chris Pratt, furthermore, propagated the habit in his 2018 Instagram story, divulging, “I don’t eat till noon.”

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According to Dr. David, intermittent fasting, which involves limiting food intake to two meals between the early afternoon and evening, only works for people who have their meals properly planned.

“When you’re hungry, you make unwise decisions.

“Rushing to the bakery for a big fat pastry by 10-11 a.m. undoes the benefits,” he said.

Starting the day by doomscrolling and staying inactive for too long could be among the most harmful morning habits

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Morning doomscrolling is something Dr. David confessed to being guilty of himself.

“It’s terrible — starting the day with stress and anxiety, checking emails and scrolling social media and the news,” he added.

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“It’s not how we’re designed to start the day.”

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Reaching out for mobile phones as soon as one wakes up can be avoided by leaving them out of the bedroom the night before, the expert said.

“Those who use their phones as alarm clocks need to buy an actual alarm clock.”

The first 15 minutes of the day should be dedicated to “light stretches” and thinking “of a few things you’re grateful for.”

“We need a gentle introduction, otherwise it’s a cortisol hit much too early,” Dr. David explained.

He especially warned those working remotely to prioritize morning movement, noting that “bed to chair” has become the norm.

“Thank god, I only do 4 of 5,” a netizen joked about Dr. David’s advise

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