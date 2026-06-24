Bombshell Report Reveals Jennifer Aniston And Other A-Listers Involved In Hollywood Voting Scandal

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A new bombshell investigation suggests Jennifer Aniston and other A-list celebrities may have violated Los Angeles County voter registration rules.

Under California law, residents must sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury stating that the address they registered to vote from is their home residence.

However, instead of registering their actual home addresses, dozens of celebrities registered a business office in West Hollywood, The Daily Mail revealed.



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Highlights A new report reveals that Jennifer Aniston, Jenna Dewan, and other celebrities appear to have violated voter registration rules.

A total of 36 celebrities listed the office of Michael Ullman, money manager to the stars, as their home address.

The alleged violation, which is under investigation, could allow the celebrities to vote in a different jurisdiction.

Jennifer Aniston and dozens of other celebrities are being linked to a voter registration scandal



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The address reportedly belongs to the office of money manager to the stars, Michael Ullman, who leads Platinum Financial Management, Inc.

After reviewing voter rolls, the outlet found that a total of 36 celebrity voters had registered the business address as their home address.

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In addition to Aniston, they include Step Up actress Jenna Dewan, ER star Linda Cardellini, Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick, and Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan.

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Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, Gilmore Girls actor Matt Czuchry, singer Debbie Gibson, and comedian Hamish Linklater are also reported to have registered Ullman’s office as their home address.

Ullman told the Daily Mail that he helps his famous clients by using his office as their mailing address.

The businessman confirmed that the celebrities do not live in the building at 9200 Sunset Boulevard.

The issue centers on a West Hollywood office that celebrities have registered as their home address

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“It’s just a mailing address, but it’s not their residential address. So it gets mailed here, but they voted in their area,” he said.

County officials reportedly disputed that account, stating that the 36 celebrities had listed the building as their home address rather than a mailing address.

When asked about the county officials’ statement, Ullman replied, “That’s weird. That’s not my understanding.”



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Election law expert Amber Hulse explained that listing the office as their domicile rather than their homes could allow the celebrities to cast their ballot in a different jurisdiction.

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West Hollywood, where Ullman’s office is located, is a separate, much smaller city than Los Angeles. For instance, West Hollywood residents do not vote in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

With a population of 35,757, West Hollywood is located between the cities of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.



West Hollywood is a separate city from Los Angeles, meaning different ballots and different races

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“The entire point of making people disclose their domicile is so that only people that are actual residents of these political subdivisions are actually voting in the election for people that would represent them,” Hulse said.

The election law expert noted that the stars’ celebrity status does not exempt them from providing their real residential address as their domicile.

“People can hide their residential address for privacy concerns, but celebrity is not one of those options,” he explained.



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Citing data from county voter rolls, the Daily Mail confirmed that none of the 36 stars had been granted an exemption to keep their address confidential.

“When you sign up to register to vote, you’re signing under penalty of perjury. It would be the crime of perjury in California,” said Hulse.

“If, for example, Jennifer Aniston is using it as her residence, when it is clearly not her residence, then it would be illegal.”



Aniston and Dewan are two of 36 celebrity voters who allegedly listed the business office as their domicile



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The Friends actress, who endorsed Joe Biden for president, reportedly registered the office as her residence on January 29, 2025.

However, she splits her time between a Quincy Jones-designed mansion in the Los Angeles residential neighborhood of Bel Air and a renovated farmhouse in the celebrity-loved town of Montecito, located in Santa Barbara County.

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Harrier registered the West Hollywood address as her domicile on March 23 this year, while Dewan registered there on December 12, 2025.

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The oldest registration allegedly dates back to 2002 and belongs to writer/director Campion Murphy. His wife, Murphy Brown star Faith Ford, registered the office as her home in 2008.

A majority of the registrants (27 out of 36) at the office voted in the 2024 general election, per the Daily Mail.

The Los Angeles County website states that “a person may only register to vote at their place of residence. A business address or a P.O. Box number may only be used as a mailing address.”



Amid the revelations, Los Angeles County spokesman Michael Sánchez told the outlet that authorities are “continuing to review the records associated” with this Ullman’s address.

County officials say they are now reviewing the records

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Sánchez explained that LA County officials try to conduct thorough checks to prevent situations like this, but they did not investigate the address listed by the stars because the building at 9200 Sunset Boulevard contains both residential penthouse suites and office spaces.

He added that officials do not have independent authority to reject a voter registration application “solely because an address may appear to be a business or non-traditional residential location.”

The celebrities mentioned in the report have not addressed the allegations that they violated voter registration laws.

“Big surprise,” an X user commented on the bombshell report

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