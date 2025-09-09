Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Male Co-Workers Place Bets On Who Would Sleep With Her First, She Takes Them To Court
Woman taking mirror selfie with tattoos and smart watch, related to male co-workers placing bets and court case.
Relationships, Work

Woman’s Male Co-Workers Place Bets On Who Would Sleep With Her First, She Takes Them To Court

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A saleswoman from Norfolk, England, took legal action after discovering that her male colleagues placed bets on who would sleep with her first.

Molly Craigie had just joined home improvement company East Anglia Home Improvements in 2022 when the bet was made.

Craigie told an employment tribunal that the men’s behavior amounted to a “s*x sweepstake” and that they had made a “wager” on who would be the first to “bed” her.

Highlights
  • A Norfolk saleswoman sued after male colleagues placed bets on who would sleep with her first at East Anglia Home Improvements.
  • The woman said she was s*xualized and told to "flirt and flaunt herself" with customers, using s*x for sales,
  • Judge Rebecca Peer ruled the wager was s*xual harassment.

The woman, who was in her early twenties at the time of the incident, claimed that she was “s*xualized and singled out” because of her gender and accused managers of encouraging “locker room chat” at the company.

    A saleswoman in the UK took legal action after co-workers and her boss betted on who would sleep with her first
    Woman at office desk looks uncomfortable while male co-worker leans in, depicting workplace harassment and inappropriate behavior.

    Image credits: Drazen/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    She further claimed she was told to “flirt and flaunt herself” with customers and to use “s*x to make sales.”

    Craigie was allegedly told she’d been hired because “she would not intimidate elderly customers.”

    Young woman with tattoos taking a mirror selfie in a black dress, highlighting male co-workers placing bets and legal action.

    Image credits: mollycraigie

    Her role required visiting potential customers who had expressed interest in double glazing and other home improvement products, with the aim of persuading them to purchase the company’s products, as per The Daily Mail.

    After joining the company, a co-worker warned Craigie that “two of my colleagues had placed a wager between themselves as to who would sleep with me first.” One of the men involved was allegedly a member of management.

    The alleged inappropriate conduct took place at East Anglia Home Improvements

    White van with East Anglia Home Improvements logo parked outside under clear blue sky

    Image credits: makemeunique.co.uk/

    Bright and modern sunroom with glass ceiling and large open doors leading to an outdoor patio in a home setting.

    Image credits: East Anglia Home Improvements

    The saleswoman said the discovery of the alleged bet “stuck with me,” arguing, “Colleagues s*xualized me and singled me out, all down to my s*x.”

    The bet was placed before her colleagues “got time to know me and realize I was in a long-term committed relationship,” she told the tribunal.

    Comment on a forum post criticizing male co-workers placing bets on who would sleep with a woman, highlighting sexism and harassment issues.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing challenges of working in a female environment related to workplace issues.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a male user discusses working only with females and their behavior around him.
    Judge Rebecca Peer at the Watford Employment Tribunal ruled that the men’s behavior constituted s*xual harassment. “In principle, the making of a wager on those terms would amount to unwanted conduct of a s*xual nature,” she said.

    Judge Peer noted there was no evidence that Craigie had “directly confronted anyone about the wager or sought further information or even tried to ascertain whether the information given by [her colleague] was true.”

    Still, the judge accepted parts of Craigie’s evidence and found it “likely” that the incident unfolded as the woman described.

    Craigie alleged that her colleagues told her to “flirt and flaunt herself” with potential clients

    Two male co-workers whisper and make bets about a female colleague in a tense office environment.

    Image credits: Felicity Tai/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Text comment on a website discussing a woman's male co-workers placing bets on who would sleep with her first.
    The complaint was dismissed due to a technicality, as the saleswoman had lodged it “out of time” and it was too late to consider it.

    Ultimately, Judge Peer ruled that she was entitled to £4,775 in unpaid holiday pay by her former employer.

    It comes after a senior executive at Acas, the UK’s authority on workplace conduct, was fired for s*xual harassment after sending a “barrage” of inappropriate messages to young female colleagues, suggested “s*x bets,” and left a pair of women’s underwear on a female colleague’s desk.

    Three male co-workers standing near coffee machine, having a casual conversation in an office setting.

    Image credits: azwedo/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Comment questioning a woman's appearance and expectations while working in a challenging environment.

    Woman confronting male co-workers over inappropriate bets, taking legal action in a workplace harassment case.
    The judgment detailed how an internal Acas investigation found that several female workers had accused John Woods of conduct ranging from flirtation to “inappropriate comments and behavior.”

    During the probe in 2021, the Deputy Chief Conciliator reportedly complained the MeToo movement had “changed the rules” and “lowered the bar for s*xual harassment.”

    After being fired for gross misconduct, Woods sued Acas for unfair dismissal. He won the case, as the government-funded body failed to follow its own rules during the dismissal procedure.

    Judge Rebecca Peer ruled that the men’s behavior constituted s*xual harassment

    Two male co-workers in suits whisper and smile during a meeting, relating to bets placed on a female colleague.

    Image credits: iamchamp/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    However, he didn’t receive compensation after an employment tribunal ruled that even if the process had been carried out correctly, he would still have been fired for gross misconduct.

    An internal investigation found evidence to suggest Woods was “perceived as being very powerful and influential within Acas” and that he had “groomed” and “gaslighted” one woman who had “accepted his coercive, manipulating and threatening behavior at the time.”

    There was also evidence indicating a “pattern of behavior” of him making “persistent” advances toward new, young female colleagues. Employees felt they couldn’t address his behavior because of his seniority and their being new to the organization, according to the judgement.

    Netizens reacted to the judge’s ruling and discussed the issue workplace s*xual harassment

    Woman confronting male co-workers over inappropriate bets, taking legal action in a workplace harassment case.

    Text from an online comment expressing support for protecting female colleagues against inappropriate male behavior in the workplace.

    Text post on a white background with the username Beachcruiser and the comment saying "So immature" regarding male co-workers placing bets.

    Comment about woman’s male co-workers placing bets on who would sleep with her, highlighting workplace harassment concerns.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing perverted men placing bets on who would sleep with a woman first.

    Comment saying Men - when will they learn in a plain white background, referencing woman's male co-workers betting controversy.

    Online comment expressing disapproval of male co-workers placing bets involving a female colleague’s personal life.

    Male co-workers place bets on which one would sleep with female colleague, leading her to take legal action in court.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a case where a woman's male co-workers placed bets on her.

    Text post from JawCoyoteGroup discussing boys' behavior, emphasizing lack of malice and common stupidity without harm.

    Text post showing a comment about banter when a woman starts working in a male-dominated environment.

    Comment from user Lesley100 discussing male co-workers placing bets about a woman, questioning the need for a tribunal.

    Text post discussing a woman empowering herself after male co-workers place bets about her personal life.

    Comment on online forum questioning the report’s details about the size of bets made by woman's male co-workers.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing women facing male co-workers placing bets, related to workplace harassment issues.

    Woman's male co-workers placing bets on who would sleep with her, leading to a courtroom dispute.

    Comment on social media post showing phrase Boys will boys get over it, referencing woman’s male co-workers placing bets and legal action.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

