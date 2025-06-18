Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Haven't Been Touched In Months": Messages Allegedly Show Tyler Perry's Harassment Of Male Actor
Tyler Perry wearing glasses and a brown jacket, looking serious against a dark blue background in an indoor setting
Celebrities, News

"Haven't Been Touched In Months": Messages Allegedly Show Tyler Perry's Harassment Of Male Actor

Black film and TV mogul Tyler Perry has just been slapped with a $260 million lawsuit for alleged intimacy misconduct.

The complaint was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court by Derek Dixon, a white actor who appeared in 85 episodes of Perry’s BET series The Oval. 

Dixon alleges in the suit that Perry had promised him career advancements while subjecting him to harassment, assault, and battery.

  • Tyler Perry is being sued over alleged inappropriate misconduct towards a former colleague
  • Derek Dixon is bringing the lawsuit against the Madea star for harassment, assault and battery
  • Perry denies the charges, saying the lawsuit is a setup and scam

Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

    Lawsuit alleges Tyler Perry subjected Derek Dixon to “escalating s**ual harassment”

    Tyler Perry wearing glasses and a brown jacket in a serious moment related to harassment allegations discussion.

    Image credits: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    Tyler Perry speaking on stage in a cream suit and glasses, holding a microphone during an event.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    The lawsuit explains in detail what Dixon says are unwanted s**ual advances. Dixon claims he first met the ‘Madea’ star while working as a staff member at one of Perry’s parties in 2019. 

    The claim accuses Perry of offering Dixon: “career advancement and creative opportunities, such as producing his pilot and casting him in his show, only to subject him to escalating s**ual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when Mr. Dixon did not reciprocate Mr. Perry’s unwanted advances.”

    In text messages and documents filed in court, Perry and Dixon had casual conversations about intimacy. There are several screen shots of their texts included in the lawsuit.

    “I haven’t been touched in months”: Text between Perry and Dixon seem to talk about identity

    Young man relaxing on a couch holding a drink, related to Tyler Perry harassment messages involving male actor allegations.

    Image credits: derek__dixon / Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media message discussing Tyler Perry and alleged harassment involving a male actor.

    In one text exchange Perry asks Dixon: “What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless s*x?” but it’s not clear whether Perry is asking Dixon to have “guiltless s*x” with him, or someone else.  

    The text from Perry goes on to say “Have y’all found that in therapy yet?” insinuating that Perry was talking about Dixon and a third person.

    In another text Dixon seems to describe the dynamics of another relationship between him and someone else, saying: “Right, and we just had a heaping dose of it, and now it’s back to nothing. It’s really weird.”

    To which Perry replies: “I don’t have any contact. What are you talking about? I haven’t been touched in months.”

    Perry’s texts to Dixon have undertones of s**ual identity

    Screenshots of text messages allegedly revealing Tyler Perry's harassment and inappropriate conversations with a male actor.

    Image credits: theneighborhoodtalk / Instagram

    In another exchange Perry says to Dixon: “I would hope that you would let someone hold you and make love to you. You are missing the best years of your life my friend. Trust me. I hope you get past that block in your mind soon.”

    “Well, it’s not that person. But I want that too,” Dixon replies.

    In other messages Perry and Dixon seem to be talking about how intimacy favors can get you places in Hollywood. “How strong is your ‘no’ ? Is it stronger? You got to have a strong no,” Perry asks Dixon.

    “I’ll only say yes if it gets me an Oscar,” Dixon replied. 

    “Well the only one who could have gotten that for you though s*x is in prison. So just stick to the no,” Perry told Dixon.

    Dixon says Perry assaulted him while he was staying in Perry’s guest room Text message screenshots allegedly showing Tyler Perry’s harassment of male actor discussing work and professionalism.

    Image credits: theneighborhoodtalk / Instagram

    The suit discusses several instances of inappropriate behavior from Perry towards Dixon. In one case, Dixon alleges, he stayed overnight at Perry’s because he was too inebriated to drive.

    Dixon says while sleeping in the guest room, Perry crawled into bed with him and began stroking his legs.  

    Screenshot of a social media message from Dan Stephens claiming Tyler Perry gave him the creeps amid harassment allegations.

    In another instance, the lawsuit alleges that Perry “forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon’s clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon.”  

    The court documents say Perry later apologized for that incident and promised Dixon he would produce Dixon’s TV pilot.

    According to the International Business Times, Derek Dixon is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. The publication says he went to Marymount Manhattan College and has appeared in both The Oval and Ruthless, two of Perry’s television series.

    “Beyond acting, he’s a recognized playwright, having co-won the 2016 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award. His work includes productions of The Lion in Winter, Romeo and Juliet, and The Boys In The Band. He has also written several plays, such as Homewrecker and Green Light, and joined the Working Title Playwrights group in 2015,” says the International Business Times.

    “Tyler will not be shaken down”: Perry’s lawyer denies the allegationsMale actor leaning out of a vehicle window in a scene from Tyler Perry's The Oval addressing harassment allegations.

    Image credits: derek__dixon / Instagram

    Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, denied the allegations, calling them a shakedown. 

    “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Boyd said in a statement. “But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

    According to TMZ, who first reported the lawsuit, Dixon filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2024 before leaving The Oval because of the harassment charges. 

    “Coonery and buffoonery”: Some have been critical of Perry’s portrayal of Black characters Tyler Perry in character wearing glasses and a floral shirt, related to harassment allegations against male actor.

    Image credits: Netflix / YouTube

    As an actor, performer, producer and filmmaker, Perry’s work has been met with acclaim and criticism. 

    Some critics have said the characters in Perry’s work are stereotypical and represent a setback for the Black community. Writer and cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux wrote an open letter to Perry back in 2009 calling out the characters portrayed in his films and TV shows.

    The letter to Perry, published by All Things Considered at National Public Radio, said Perry’s shows: “Are marked by old stereotypes of buffoonish, emasculated black men and crass, sassy black women.” 

    Lemieux said that she would like to support his work, but “I can’t let advertisers and networks think that these stereotypes are acceptable.”

    Comment on social media discussing accusations against Tyler Perry, mentioning harassment allegations involving a male actor.

    Comment on social media mentioning Tyler Perry and responding to allegations of harassment involving a male actor.

    The letter touched on an earlier statement from filmmaker Spike Lee, who famously said that Perry’s films and shows deal with “coonery and buffoonery.” 

    During a 2009 interview with blackenterprise.com, a media and business platform, Lee said the topic of Perry perpetuating Black stereotypes “is a complex subject because each artist should be allowed to pursue their artistic endeavors. But I still think a lot of stuff that is on today is coonery buffoonery. And I know it’s making a lot of money, breaking records—but we can do better. That’s just my opinion.”

    “I don’t care what he said”: Eventually, Perry and Lee mended their beef Man wearing a black cap and jacket with a sunset beach background, related to Tyler Perry harassment messages.

    Image credits: derek__dixon / Instagram

    In response, Perry accused Lee of running his mouth. “Spike can go straight to h**l! You can print that. I am sick of him talking about me, I am sick of him saying, ‘This is a coon; this is a buffoon.’ I am sick of him talking about black people going to see movies,” Perry said at the time.

    But that was more than a decade ago. In the past few years, the two have reconciled. When Perry opened his Atlanta film studio in September of 2022, he named one of the sound studios after Lee.

    At the time, Perry was quoted at the TriBeca Film Festival as saying: “Spike Lee, who was very vocal about my work, yes. As I said, God bless all y’all; y’all do well. But I honored him because I don’t care what he said, how can I ignore his contributions … Had he not done what he did, I wouldn’t be here.”

    Tyler Perry standing at a Netflix event, wearing a patterned suit and glasses, with promotional background behind him.

    Image credits: tylerperry / Instagram

    Netizens react to $260 million lawsuit brought against Tyler Perry by one of his former colleagues

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing Tyler Perry's alleged harassment of male actor with skeptical tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Tyler Perry harassment messages involving a male actor.

    Comment by Donna Laribee expressing hope that allegations of Tyler Perry's harassment of male actor are not true.

    Comment text on social media alleging Tyler Perry's harassment of a male actor during filming, shown on a white background.

    Comment by Ray Whitfield saying The boondocks was right, displayed on a light blue background with reactions below.

    Comment by Al Kassem, top fan, stating Madea going to jail, related to Tyler Perry harassment messages.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing alleged harassment and inappropriate touching in a message conversation.

    Comment by Varis Osohandsome Carpenter questioning motives related to Tyler Perry harassment messages in Atlanta discussion.

    Comment by Brittany Laquanna questioning why Tyler Perry would send traceable text messages related to harassment allegations.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing alleged harassment messages involving Tyler Perry and a male actor.

    Comment from Joshua Pereles about a speech at BET awards, related to alleged Tyler Perry harassment messages.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing alleged harassment involving Tyler Perry and a male actor.

    Facebook comment by Koop Mike Barber criticizing attempts to bring down a black billionaire amid harassment messages.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing saved messages related to Tyler Perry's alleged harassment of a male actor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about a shakedown season amid Tyler Perry harassment messages controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Tyler Perry harassment messages involving a male actor.

    Screenshot of a social media message discussing alleged harassment involving Tyler Perry and a male actor.

    Comment from Pascal Fonyuy discussing the challenges of celebrity life and becoming a target related to Tyler Perry harassment claims.

    Comment by Jessica Lin Smith expressing skepticism about accusations related to Tyler Perry harassment messages.

    Comment from Shaunna Hampton referencing Tyler Perry and accusations related to harassment and money issues in messages.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the need for facts and evidence regarding Tyler Perry harassment allegations.

    mojo79
    mojo79
    Community Member
    I am not surprised by this one bit. He was sexually abused as a kid, repressed his sexuality. He's clearly Bi, if not Gay. Just live your truth and don't treat prey on people. It's pretty easy.

