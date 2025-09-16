Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor wearing blue surgical gloves preparing for surgery in a medical setting, emphasizing hospital care and procedure.
Society, World

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A UK doctor who left a patient unconscious mid-surgery to have intercourse with a nurse has been allowed to continue practicing medicine. 

Dr. Suhail Anjum, 44, admitted the misconduct during a hearing with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), acknowledging his actions placed his patient at risk. 

While the panel concluded that his behavior amounted to serious misconduct, it determined his fitness to practice was not impaired and imposed no sanction.

Highlights
  • A UK doctor admitted to leaving a patient unconscious mid-surgery to have intercourse with a nurse.
  • Despite being found guilty of “serious misconduct,” he will face no sanctions.
  • The tribunal ruled he was at “very low risk” of repeating the shameful behavior.
RELATED:

    Dr. Anjum and his partner were caught in the act while he had a patient under general anaesthetic

    Doctor putting on blue surgical gloves in a hospital setting, related to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse news.

    Doctor putting on blue surgical gloves in a hospital setting, related to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse news.

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The incident happened at the Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester hospital in September 2023. 

    According toThe Guardian, Dr. Anjum, a married anaesthetist and father of three, asked a colleague to monitor a patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could take a quick bathroom break.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Patient unconscious mid-surgery with medical professional wearing gloves holding anesthesia mask closely.

    Patient unconscious mid-surgery with medical professional wearing gloves holding anesthesia mask closely.

    Image credits: sudok1/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    He did not take a bathroom break. Instead, he went to another operating theater with a nurse, listed as Nurse C, and proceeded to have intercourse with her. 

    They were caught by anothernurse who stated that Nurse C had “her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display” and Dr. Anjum was “tying up the cord of his trousers.”

    He was away from his patient for eight minutes. Fortunately, the patient was not harmed despite the doctor’s absence. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pair was reported to management, and Dr. Anjum ended up being dismissed from his post in February 2024 after an internal investigation had concluded. 

    Man sharing opinion on a social media post about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

    Man sharing opinion on a social media post about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

    Image credits: hrpanjwani

    He also relocated to Pakistan, though he has expressed a desire to return to his practice in the U.K.

    A tribunal found serious misconduct but no impairment on Dr. Anjum’s part

    Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious during surgery, calling for justice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious during surgery, calling for justice.

    Image credits: call_me_salman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the hearing, representatives of the General Medical Council emphasized that the incident could have endangered the patient, who was under anesthesia. 

    However, Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council, stated that the operation continued “without further incident” and that the patient came to no harm despite Dr. Anjum’s escapade.

    Hospital exterior with parked cars in main car park, related to doctor caught intimate with nurse mid-surgery incident.

    Hospital exterior with parked cars in main car park, related to doctor caught intimate with nurse mid-surgery incident.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The tribunal concluded that while it found “serious misconduct” on Dr. Anjum’s part, and that his behavior fell “far below” the standards expected of a medical professional, the risk of the incident happening again was “very low.” 

    According toUnilad, the panel noted that the doctor had “put his own interests before those of the patient and his colleagues,” though Rebecca Miller, chair of the panel, also highlighted that his current “fitness to practice was not impaired.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three medical professionals in surgical attire focused on procedure under bright operating room lights, doctor and nurse present.

    Three medical professionals in surgical attire focused on procedure under bright operating room lights, doctor and nurse present.

    Image credits: karrastock/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Given Dr. Anjum’s remediation, insight, and the negligible risk of repetition, the Tribunal concluded that there was no necessity to make a finding of impaired fitness to practice in order to protect the public,” Miller stated.

    No sanction will be imposed on Dr. Anjum, though thepanel will reconvene to consider whether to place a formal warning on his registration.

    Doctor Anjum expressed remorse and called his actions a one-off error

    Medical gas flow meters in a hospital setting relating to doctor and nurse caught intimate during patient surgery incident

    Medical gas flow meters in a hospital setting relating to doctor and nurse caught intimate during patient surgery incident

    Image credits: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his testimony, Dr. Anjum described theincident as “quite shameful.”

    “I only have myself to blame. I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself, but the trust and how it would look. I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect,” he said.

    Doctor in surgical scrubs and mask sitting with head down, looking stressed, in a medical facility room.

    Doctor in surgical scrubs and mask sitting with head down, looking stressed, in a medical facility room.

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    He added that the misconduct occurred during a “stressful time” in his personal life following the premature birth of his daughter in January. 

    The doctor said the traumaticcircumstances had taken a toll on his mental health and strained his marriage.

    Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, calling it shameful and a disgrace to humanity.

    Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, calling it shameful and a disgrace to humanity.

    Image credits: ravipra53127948

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it,” he told the panel. “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right.”

    Dr. Anjum admitted that he had unfairly asked another nurse to cover for him and had put his colleague in an “awkward position” when she caught him. 

    Tweet by Parul Sinha discussing blame on doctor and nurse for reckless behavior during surgery incident.

    Tweet by Parul Sinha discussing blame on doctor and nurse for reckless behavior during surgery incident.

    Image credits: ParulSinhadel

    Overall, he stressed that his deepest regret was for his patient, saying, “If my doctor had gone away without telling me… this breaks me to pieces every day when I think about it.”

    “I have always set very high standards for myself because the job is my passion. I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it.”

    Doctor wearing green scrubs with stethoscope and watch, arms crossed, symbolizing medical professional in hospital setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right,” he said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the repercussions of Dr. Anjum’s actions on social media

    Comment stating a shameful act by a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient lay unconscious.

    Comment stating a shameful act by a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient lay unconscious.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sarkar Jahangir Alam discussing the need to understand the mind of the person who caught doctor and nurse intimacy mid-surgery.

    Comment by Sarkar Jahangir Alam discussing the need to understand the mind of the person who caught doctor and nurse intimacy mid-surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Alice Mutlow expressing distrust in a doctor’s professionalism during an intimate moment with a nurse mid-surgery.

    Comment from Alice Mutlow expressing distrust in a doctor’s professionalism during an intimate moment with a nurse mid-surgery.

    Comment criticizing a doctor caught getting intimate with a nurse during surgery, questioning why he isn't jailed.

    Comment criticizing a doctor caught getting intimate with a nurse during surgery, questioning why he isn't jailed.

    Comment text from Michelle Finch expressing strong disapproval of a joke as disgraceful, with profile picture shown.

    Comment text from Michelle Finch expressing strong disapproval of a joke as disgraceful, with profile picture shown.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jonathan Hindson questioning the hygiene of a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

    Comment from Jonathan Hindson questioning the hygiene of a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

    Comment about trust issues with doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

    Comment about trust issues with doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

    Comment expressing hope that doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient was unconscious loses medical practice.

    Comment expressing hope that doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient was unconscious loses medical practice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing outrage over doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

    Comment expressing outrage over doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Darren Whalen expressing frustration about a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

    Comment from Darren Whalen expressing frustration about a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

    Comment from Janet Carter questioning staff presence in operating theatre during doctor and nurse interaction mid-surgery.

    Comment from Janet Carter questioning staff presence in operating theatre during doctor and nurse interaction mid-surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Fatimazohra Alaoui expressing a desire to know the hospital to avoid it due to a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse mid-surgery.

    Comment by Fatimazohra Alaoui expressing a desire to know the hospital to avoid it due to a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse mid-surgery.

    Comment from Patrick Nartey, a top fan, saying well his wife will deal with him then with laughing emojis.

    Comment from Patrick Nartey, a top fan, saying well his wife will deal with him then with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Stacey Pringle discussing nurse firing and double standard in doctor caught getting intimate mid-surgery case.

    Comment by Stacey Pringle discussing nurse firing and double standard in doctor caught getting intimate mid-surgery case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying should take away license in response to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery controversy.

    Comment saying should take away license in response to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning against dating a nurse or a doctor, referencing medical professionalism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning against dating a nurse or a doctor, referencing medical professionalism.

    Comment from Yasmin Gonzalez Zimmer expressing concern about nurse's ability to keep practicing amid strong restrictions.

    Comment from Yasmin Gonzalez Zimmer expressing concern about nurse's ability to keep practicing amid strong restrictions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, questioning medical ethics and lack of apology.

    Comment criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, questioning medical ethics and lack of apology.

    Comment criticizing a doctor involved in intimate behavior with a nurse during surgery, mentioning license revocation.

    Comment criticizing a doctor involved in intimate behavior with a nurse during surgery, mentioning license revocation.

    Comment on social media post expressing outrage about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

    Comment on social media post expressing outrage about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulbrown_1 avatar
    Lowrider 56
    Lowrider 56
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    8 minutes? Thats amateur time. I could get it done in 4!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    khxp2 avatar
    Marley Gross
    Marley Gross
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    paulbrown_1 avatar
    Lowrider 56
    Lowrider 56
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    8 minutes? Thats amateur time. I could get it done in 4!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    khxp2 avatar
    Marley Gross
    Marley Gross
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­H­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT