Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

A UK doctor who left a patient unconscious mid-surgery to have intercourse with a nurse has been allowed to continue practicing medicine.

Dr. Suhail Anjum, 44, admitted the misconduct during a hearing with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), acknowledging his actions placed his patient at risk.

While the panel concluded that his behavior amounted to serious misconduct, it determined his fitness to practice was not impaired and imposed no sanction.

Highlights A UK doctor admitted to leaving a patient unconscious mid-surgery to have intercourse with a nurse.

Despite being found guilty of “serious misconduct,” he will face no sanctions.

The tribunal ruled he was at “very low risk” of repeating the shameful behavior.

Dr. Anjum and his partner were caught in the act while he had a patient under general anaesthetic

Doctor putting on blue surgical gloves in a hospital setting, related to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse news.

Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The incident happened at the Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester hospital in September 2023.

According toThe Guardian, Dr. Anjum, a married anaesthetist and father of three, asked a colleague to monitor a patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could take a quick bathroom break.

Patient unconscious mid-surgery with medical professional wearing gloves holding anesthesia mask closely.

Image credits: sudok1/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

He did not take a bathroom break. Instead, he went to another operating theater with a nurse, listed as Nurse C, and proceeded to have intercourse with her.

They were caught by anothernurse who stated that Nurse C had “her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display” and Dr. Anjum was “tying up the cord of his trousers.”

Suhail Anjum’s actions are utterly irresponsible and unacceptable, especially given the critical nature of surgery. The UK authorities must ensure he faces accountability for abandoning a patient during a medical procedure. Such negligence cannot be tolerated, and it’s crucial to… pic.twitter.com/HrSOnwV1tC — Nut Boult (@NutBoult) September 13, 2025

He was away from his patient for eight minutes. Fortunately, the patient was not harmed despite the doctor’s absence.

The pair was reported to management, and Dr. Anjum ended up being dismissed from his post in February 2024 after an internal investigation had concluded.

Man sharing opinion on a social media post about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

Image credits: hrpanjwani

He also relocated to Pakistan, though he has expressed a desire to return to his practice in the U.K.

A tribunal found serious misconduct but no impairment on Dr. Anjum’s part

Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious during surgery, calling for justice.

Image credits: call_me_salman

During the hearing, representatives of the General Medical Council emphasized that the incident could have endangered the patient, who was under anesthesia.

However, Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council, stated that the operation continued “without further incident” and that the patient came to no harm despite Dr. Anjum’s escapade.

Hospital exterior with parked cars in main car park, related to doctor caught intimate with nurse mid-surgery incident.

Image credits: Google Maps

The tribunal concluded that while it found “serious misconduct” on Dr. Anjum’s part, and that his behavior fell “far below” the standards expected of a medical professional, the risk of the incident happening again was “very low.”

According toUnilad, the panel noted that the doctor had “put his own interests before those of the patient and his colleagues,” though Rebecca Miller, chair of the panel, also highlighted that his current “fitness to practice was not impaired.”

Three medical professionals in surgical attire focused on procedure under bright operating room lights, doctor and nurse present.

Image credits: karrastock/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Given Dr. Anjum’s remediation, insight, and the negligible risk of repetition, the Tribunal concluded that there was no necessity to make a finding of impaired fitness to practice in order to protect the public,” Miller stated.

No sanction will be imposed on Dr. Anjum, though thepanel will reconvene to consider whether to place a formal warning on his registration.

Doctor Anjum expressed remorse and called his actions a one-off error

Medical gas flow meters in a hospital setting relating to doctor and nurse caught intimate during patient surgery incident

Image credits: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

In his testimony, Dr. Anjum described theincident as “quite shameful.”

“I only have myself to blame. I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself, but the trust and how it would look. I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect,” he said.

Doctor in surgical scrubs and mask sitting with head down, looking stressed, in a medical facility room.

Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

He added that the misconduct occurred during a “stressful time” in his personal life following the premature birth of his daughter in January.

The doctor said the traumaticcircumstances had taken a toll on his mental health and strained his marriage.

Tweet criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, calling it shameful and a disgrace to humanity.

Image credits: ravipra53127948

“I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it,” he told the panel. “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right.”

Dr. Anjum admitted that he had unfairly asked another nurse to cover for him and had put his colleague in an “awkward position” when she caught him.

Tweet by Parul Sinha discussing blame on doctor and nurse for reckless behavior during surgery incident.

Image credits: ParulSinhadel

Overall, he stressed that his deepest regret was for his patient, saying, “If my doctor had gone away without telling me… this breaks me to pieces every day when I think about it.”

“I have always set very high standards for myself because the job is my passion. I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it.”

Doctor wearing green scrubs with stethoscope and watch, arms crossed, symbolizing medical professional in hospital setting.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right,” he said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the repercussions of Dr. Anjum’s actions on social media

Comment stating a shameful act by a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient lay unconscious.

Comment by Sarkar Jahangir Alam discussing the need to understand the mind of the person who caught doctor and nurse intimacy mid-surgery.

Comment from Alice Mutlow expressing distrust in a doctor’s professionalism during an intimate moment with a nurse mid-surgery.

Comment criticizing a doctor caught getting intimate with a nurse during surgery, questioning why he isn't jailed.

Comment text from Michelle Finch expressing strong disapproval of a joke as disgraceful, with profile picture shown.

Comment from Jonathan Hindson questioning the hygiene of a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery.

Comment about trust issues with doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

Comment expressing hope that doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient was unconscious loses medical practice.

Comment expressing outrage over doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

Comment from Darren Whalen expressing frustration about a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery while patient unconscious.

Comment from Janet Carter questioning staff presence in operating theatre during doctor and nurse interaction mid-surgery.

Comment by Fatimazohra Alaoui expressing a desire to know the hospital to avoid it due to a doctor caught getting intimate with nurse mid-surgery.

Comment from Patrick Nartey, a top fan, saying well his wife will deal with him then with laughing emojis.

Comment by Stacey Pringle discussing nurse firing and double standard in doctor caught getting intimate mid-surgery case.

Comment saying should take away license in response to doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment warning against dating a nurse or a doctor, referencing medical professionalism.

Comment from Yasmin Gonzalez Zimmer expressing concern about nurse's ability to keep practicing amid strong restrictions.

Comment criticizing doctor caught getting intimate with nurse during surgery, questioning medical ethics and lack of apology.

Comment criticizing a doctor involved in intimate behavior with a nurse during surgery, mentioning license revocation.

Comment on social media post expressing outrage about doctor caught getting intimate with nurse while patient lay unconscious mid-surgery.

