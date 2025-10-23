Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Snapped”: Drama Erupts When A Woman’s Family Plans A Bizarre, Fake “Adoption”
A woman and man sitting apart, both distressed, as she holds a pregnancy test, highlighting family drama adoption conflict.
Family, Relationships

“I Snapped”: Drama Erupts When A Woman’s Family Plans A Bizarre, Fake “Adoption”

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
Because they are often so close to us, families sometimes don’t quite understand boundaries or, even worse, good taste. Confronting family can be pretty hard, since they will often not understand why the things they say or do can be harmful.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for considering disowning her family after they planned a fake adoption event, which was, somehow, supposed to help her deal with her infertility. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Sometimes one’s relatives just don’t understand how boundaries or even norms work

    A distressed woman holding a pregnancy test while a man sits in the background with his head in his hands, showing family drama.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman had an unpleasant surprise when her family made a fake adoption event

    Woman struggles with infertility and faces family drama over bizarre fake adoption plans behind her back.

    Text on a white background about a family planning a bizarre, fake adoption that causes drama and confusion.

    Fake adoption papers, invitations, and party preparations reveal bizarre family drama and fake adoption plans uncovered unexpectedly.

    Woman in a living room looking confused and holding papers, depicting drama from a fake adoption family plan.

    Image credits: user25451090 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman's confrontation with family amid drama over a bizarre fake adoption plan.

    Text highlighting a woman snapping after family shaming and fake adoption plan causing drama and conflict within family support.

    Woman feels exhausted and humiliated as drama erupts over her family’s bizarre fake adoption plans.

    Woman expressing anger and frustration over family drama involving a bizarre fake adoption plan.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a dramatic Reddit post about a woman’s family planning a bizarre fake adoption causing conflict.

    Image credits: Dull-Elk5155

    Many readers thought the parent’s actions were bizarre

    Reddit comment discussing drama and conflict over a bizarre fake adoption family plan causing tension.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a family’s bizarre fake adoption plan causing drama.

    Comment from user ZookeepergameOld8988 expressing frustration about bizarre fake adoption family drama and personal boundaries.

    Comment text from user Horror_Proof_ish stating family needs psychiatric help due to bizarre fake adoption drama erupting.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing drama and a fake adoption in a family dispute on the I Snapped forum.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing drama and a fake adoption plan involving a woman’s family.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy and advice regarding a bizarre fake adoption family drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising low contact after a woman’s family plans a bizarre fake adoption drama.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama and conflict over a bizarre fake adoption and family tension.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing drama involving a woman’s family and a bizarre fake adoption plan.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying NTA, reacting to drama about a bizarre fake adoption family plan.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to drama over a woman’s family planning a bizarre fake adoption.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to drama over a woman’s family planning a bizarre fake adoption.

    Comment discussing a woman's family causing drama over a bizarre fake adoption and struggles with infertility.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment reacting to a woman’s family planning a bizarre fake adoption causing drama.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to block family drama and live a happy life amid bizarre fake adoption plans.

    Comment text about standing up for yourself amid bizarre fake adoption family drama causing tension and conflict.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And just like that, I'd have no family. What the f**k is wrong with people? Scrolled through the comments hoping for an update that said NC.

