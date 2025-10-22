Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Kicks Out Niblings During BIL's Family Emergency After They Broke An Expensive Clock
Stressed woman overwhelmed by noisy kids at home during a family emergency and issues with kicking out sister's kids.
Family, Relationships

Person Kicks Out Niblings During BIL's Family Emergency After They Broke An Expensive Clock

Helping out a sibling in need is a pretty normal part of family life. Sometimes that involves giving them a ride, and sometimes it means babysitting during a family emergency. However, boundaries, rules and expectations can all mix into a dangerous cocktail if not managed well.

A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong to demand their sister come pick up her kids after they broke their expensive, antique clock. As it turns out, they were babysitting the kids, both between six to ten, during a family emergency and they decided that leaving them unsupervised was the best course of action. Netizens shared their thoughts and debated who messed up in the comments.

    Young children shouldn’t be left unattended

    Stressed woman sitting on sofa with kids around her, illustrating family emergency and kicking out sisters kids situation.

    Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing kicking out sister’s kids due to strained family relations during a family emergency.

    Unplanned visit from sister with kids due to family emergency, needing help to watch children for the evening.

    Text describing a family emergency where one refuses to babysit sisters kids due to lack of notice and need for quiet.

    Text excerpt describing a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids and concerns about child welfare.

    Woman in polka dot shirt covering face with hands, showing distress during a family emergency involving kicking out sister's kids.

    Image credits: margonikolskaya / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text passage describing a family emergency involving kicking out sister's kids after a rambunctious dinner and movie.

    Text describing a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids after they caused damage to an antique clock.

    Text describing a family emergency where sister’s kids caused damage, leading to frustration and conflict among them.

    Text describing frustration in a family emergency about kicking out sister’s kids from the home immediately.

    Crying toddler covering face with hands during family emergency, showing distress in a sibling and kids situation.

    Image credits: romanshyshak / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a tense family moment involving kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency.

    Text about family emergency and kicking out sister's kids during a tense conversation about family importance.

    Text describing anger and family conflict in a kicking out sisters kids family emergency situation.

    Text discussing kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency, highlighting financial strain and personal rights.

    The netizen added some more info later

    Stressed woman working on a laptop at home while managing kids, illustrating challenges of kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency.

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about a strained family emergency involving kicking out sister's kids due to jealousy and personal conflicts.

    Text describing a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids amid financial struggles and tension over money use.

    Alt text: Text describing family emergency and sister's entitlement involving kids and relationship conflicts.

    Text excerpt discussing setting boundaries before leaving kids alone during a family emergency related to kicking out sister's kids.

    Text excerpt discussing a family emergency involving sister’s kids and a decision to sue after an accident causing injuries.

    Image credits: IFeelForMeg

    Many thought that they should have just helped their sister

    Comment discussing kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency and leaving them unsupervised causing conflict.

    Comment on kicking out sister's kids during a family emergency, highlighting negligence and lack of supervision.

    Reddit comment discussing family emergency and frustrations about kicking out sister's kids for being unsupervised and causing damage.

    Comment discussing kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency, highlighting responsibility and care concerns.

    Text post discussing kicking out sister's kids during a family emergency and blaming kids for breaking items.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussion about kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency.

    Reddit user asks if anyone has a condition affecting empathy or social and emotional functioning in a family emergency context.

    Reddit comment criticizing kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency for being irresponsible and unkind.

    Comment on family emergency post, mentioning kicking out sister’s kids and expressing a childfree perspective.

    Comment criticizes kicking out sister's kids during family emergency, highlighting lack of care and unsupervised children concerns.

    Stressful family emergency with kicking out sister’s kids causing tension and responsibility challenges at home.

    Text excerpt discussing a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids and strained relationships.

    Comment discussing family support during a family emergency and issues with kicking out sister’s kids last minute.

    Comment criticizing dismissing sister’s feelings and mishandling kids during a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids.

    Comment discussing family emergency and responsibility in kicking out sister's kids, emphasizing care and accountability.

    Comment on social platform expressing frustration about being judged as childfree, related to kicking out sister’s kids during family emergency.

    Screenshot of an online comment calling out selfishness in a family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids.

    Comment criticizing leaving sister’s kids alone during a family emergency, discussing neglect and frustration.

    Commenter addressing kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency, urging kindness and responsibility.

    Some thought everyone was being a jerk

    Reddit comment discussing being forced to babysit sister’s kids during a family emergency without prior notice.

    Text from a family emergency message about kicking out sister’s kids, discussing anger and strained relationships.

    Comment discussing a strained family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids and responsibility issues.

    A handful sided against the user

    Alt text: Reddit comment expressing refusal to care for sister’s kids during a family emergency, highlighting family tensions and personal boundaries.

    Reddit comment discussing responsibility for sister's kids during family emergency and refusing to babysit.

    Comment discussing family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids and setting boundaries in a family conflict.

    Comment explaining family boundaries and respect when kicking out sister’s kids during a family emergency situation.

    User comment discussing a tough family emergency involving kicking out sister’s kids over personal boundaries.

    Children
    family
    relationship
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going YTA and then the update of him drunk driving landed. So ESH - but especially that fuckingcunt that drunk drove. Yes, FC is a strong insult but that is exactly what he is. And you can't say you have no money to feed your kids if you are going out drinking. So, yeah, it's a bit of strong reaction over a clock - but it would not have been broken if they had not forced her hand. So 10% for that, but everything else on them and I would go NC for the drunk driving alone, never mind the clock and kid dumping. I hope he gets what he deserves. (Yes, I feel very strongly about drunk driving, can you tell?)

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 is old enough to watch your siblings, and while it would have been better to get someone to stay at their house with them, kids between 6 and 10 know not to take things off people's shelves and walls and mess with them. Even if the 6 yo suggested it 10 is old enough to say no unless there's some serious issues going on but if you know that's the case, why not have someone watch the kids at their own home? Very suspicious that sister and BIL have no friends they can call. Makes me think they've burned through all their social relationships and that's why they are asking family.

    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard for me to make a real judgment here because OP comes off sounding insufferable, arrogant, and judgmental. Jesus Christ Almighty, not only would I not ask them to babysit under any circumstances, I wouldn't want to be around them at all whether I had kids or not.

