Person Kicks Out Niblings During BIL’s Family Emergency After They Broke An Expensive Clock
Helping out a sibling in need is a pretty normal part of family life. Sometimes that involves giving them a ride, and sometimes it means babysitting during a family emergency. However, boundaries, rules and expectations can all mix into a dangerous cocktail if not managed well.
A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong to demand their sister come pick up her kids after they broke their expensive, antique clock. As it turns out, they were babysitting the kids, both between six to ten, during a family emergency and they decided that leaving them unsupervised was the best course of action. Netizens shared their thoughts and debated who messed up in the comments.
Young children shouldn’t be left unattended
The netizen added some more info later
Many thought that they should have just helped their sister
Some thought everyone was being a jerk
A handful sided against the user
I was going YTA and then the update of him drunk driving landed. So ESH - but especially that fuckingcunt that drunk drove. Yes, FC is a strong insult but that is exactly what he is. And you can't say you have no money to feed your kids if you are going out drinking. So, yeah, it's a bit of strong reaction over a clock - but it would not have been broken if they had not forced her hand. So 10% for that, but everything else on them and I would go NC for the drunk driving alone, never mind the clock and kid dumping. I hope he gets what he deserves. (Yes, I feel very strongly about drunk driving, can you tell?)
10 is old enough to watch your siblings, and while it would have been better to get someone to stay at their house with them, kids between 6 and 10 know not to take things off people's shelves and walls and mess with them. Even if the 6 yo suggested it 10 is old enough to say no unless there's some serious issues going on but if you know that's the case, why not have someone watch the kids at their own home? Very suspicious that sister and BIL have no friends they can call. Makes me think they've burned through all their social relationships and that's why they are asking family.
It's hard for me to make a real judgment here because OP comes off sounding insufferable, arrogant, and judgmental. Jesus Christ Almighty, not only would I not ask them to babysit under any circumstances, I wouldn't want to be around them at all whether I had kids or not.
