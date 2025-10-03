Woman Gleams Watching Cousin’s Wife Struggle After She Finally Quits Being Her Free Babysitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it may be difficult to admit, some parents struggle with saying ‘no’ or correcting their children’s behavior. While it’s understandable that they want to make their kids happy, without discipline and a few ground rules, children can become entitled, which not only turns into a headache for parents but also for anyone around them.

Since this woman’s niblings were allowed to do everything they wanted, they became so spoiled that she and her whole family refused to babysit them. This made her mom furious, as she was left to deal with the chaos on her own.

Image credits: stockimagefactory (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a woman sharing how she gave up her life to babysit her cousin’s wife’s baby out of love and affection.

Text excerpt showing a woman observing her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting duties.

Text describing parenting issues and spoiled children causing tantrums from lack of discipline and poor manners.

Text excerpt showing a woman gleaming as she watches cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman’s thoughts on her cousin’s wife struggling after quitting free babysitting.

Text from a woman describing her manipulative mother-in-law training her daughter to avoid chores and shift responsibility.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s experience quitting being a free babysitter after being told her only job was babysitting.

Text excerpt about woman gleaming while watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting, describing family dynamics.

Text excerpt describing a woman watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting being a free babysitter.

Text excerpt about family conflict after quitting free babysitting, highlighting woman gleaming while watching cousin’s wife struggle.

Image credits: mandu-nini

Poor behavior of kids is the result of bad parenting

Kids who exhibit poor behavior, like those in this story, aren’t inherently bad—it’s simply a result of their upbringing. For this and other reasons, many experts refrain from using the word “spoiled” to describe the aftermath of permissive parenting. Such a type of parenting tends to be very loving yet provides a few guidelines and rules.



Parents should know that they can start setting the stage for poor behavior by the time their little one is around 2 or 3 years old. So if they give in to their toddler’s tantrums, don’t correct their behavior, and don’t set ground rules, their child can become entitled (aka spoiled). This often happens because parents want to provide happy memories and childhood experiences for their children, not because they don’t care about their behaviors or manners.



“Parents want to be liked, in addition to loved, by their children. So instead of staying consistent, clear and firm on structure, rules and boundaries, parents are cutting their kids too much slack, giving dozens of warnings and chances and inadvertently overly empowering the next generation to believe they have an equal or stronger vote than the authority of their parents,” said family psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish.



If parents continue to avoid setting boundaries and disciplining their children, it can lead them to demonstrate low self-control, aggressiveness, self-centeredness, impulsivity, rebellion, and a domineering nature. “They demand, push their parents and have full-blown tantrums until one parent collapses in exhaustion, frustration or pity and submits to the child’s demands,” Walfish adds.



What may encourage this behavior even more is the sadness and fear the kids feel inside because they are more in control of their lives than their parents, and that’s very scary for little ones who are just starting to experience the world.

Share icon

Image credits: Kelli McClintock (not the actual photo)

Luckily, kids can be ‘unspoiled’

The good news is that there are ways to ‘unspoil’ kids. One approach is to encourage autonomy.



“This means not doing for your child what they can already do for themselves, guiding and encouraging them to do what they can almost do, and teaching and modeling things they are not yet ready to do,” Aliza Pressman, co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center and host of the “Raising Good Humans” podcast, said. This could include things like getting dressed, putting on shoes or making a snack.



Another strategy that experts suggest is setting boundaries and enforcing them consistently. They’ll likely push back when faced with a ‘no’ or a rule, but it’s important to stand your ground while at the same time acknowledging their feelings and frustrations.



“Listen attentively and lovingly,” parenting coach Traci Baxley said. “We want them to know their voice and opinions matter. Stay consistent with your established values, so they know what your family’s guideposts are and they learn how to be accountable for their words and actions.”



In addition, parents shouldn’t reward their kids for everyday tasks and instead nurture their long-term motivation. What’s more, they should allow their children to own up to their mistakes rather than running to their rescue.



During the ‘unspoiling’ process, parents have to understand that it might get tough at times and that children will get upset at them. They might even say they don’t like you, but parenting isn’t about being popular or liked all the time. It’s about helping them to understand family rules and boundaries so everyone can be respected and supported.

Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

Commenters supported the woman standing up for herself

Comment discussing healthy boundaries and toxic family dynamics after woman stops being free babysitter for cousin’s wife.

Text discussing standing up after quitting being a free babysitter, highlighting woman gleams watching cousin’s wife struggle.

Text comments discussing a woman’s feelings after she quits being her cousin’s wife’s free babysitter.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman gleaming while watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting babysitting.

Text conversation showing someone stating their dad was never involved and praising their mum, with a reply agreeing.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user questions the meaning of keeping peace in family conflicts involving a babysitter.

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a comparison to Game of Thrones involving a sister-in-law's inspiration.

Online discussion about woman gleaming watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting job.

Comment discussing consequences of babysitting struggles and relationship tensions with cousin’s wife after quitting free babysitting.

Text comment on a social platform discussing family peace and enforcing appropriate behavior for better relationships.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing setting boundaries after quitting being a free babysitter for a cousin’s wife.

Comment advising to set hard boundaries and lock your door after quitting being a free babysitter, discussing personal freedom and hobbies.

Screenshot of a comment expressing support for a woman quitting being a free babysitter and encouraging her independence.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman gleaming while watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Screenshot of an online comment stating disagreement, discussing a difficult living situation.

Text comment discussing cousin’s wife struggling after quitting free babysitting and possible family living situations.

Image credits: kwanruanp (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman gleaming as cousin’s wife struggles after quitting free babysitting duties.

Text showing a cousin criticizing the husband of his wife for being lazy and not correcting his child or wife.

Image credits: mandu-nini

After the update, commenters shared some useful advice with the woman

Text conversation about woman gleaming while watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting role.

Commenter offering advice to a woman struggling after quitting free babysitting for cousin’s wife in an online discussion.

Text conversation about someone staying in Asia to care for their parents, reflecting on family struggle and responsibility.

Conversation about a woman gleaming as cousin’s wife struggles after quitting free babysitting duties.

Image credits: mariiaplosh (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman gleams watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting job.

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and struggles after quitting free babysitting by cousin’s wife.

Text excerpt showing a woman gleaming while watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting duties.

Text passage showing a woman describing how she stopped being a free babysitter for her cousin’s wife and faced arguments.

Reactions of family members after woman gleams watching cousin’s wife struggle quitting free babysitting.

Text excerpt about a woman ignoring her aunt after quitting being a free babysitter, highlighting family manipulation struggles.

Text excerpt showing a woman gleaming while watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Text excerpt highlighting woman gleaming while watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Text excerpt describing a woman resisting being a free babysitter despite family pressure, showing her inner strength.

Text on white background expressing hope for someone to stand up for himself and others once in his life.

Image credits: mandu-nini

After the last update, readers urged the woman to keep up the good work

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman gleaming while watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting babysitting.

Text conversation about a woman watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting as a free babysitter.

Reddit users discussing a woman gleaming as her cousin’s wife struggles after quitting free babysitting.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman gleaming while watching her cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Screenshot of an online discussion showing a woman gleaming watching cousin’s wife struggle after quitting free babysitting.

Text conversation showing a user discussing a great grandmother refusing to babysit, highlighting struggles with free babysitting duties.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing solutions to stop a door from opening while someone is inside.

