Woman Doesn’t Get Support With Two Kids Even After Surgery, Breaks Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Being rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery can be a scary ordeal. It really helps if you have a good support structure to step in and sort out anything you’re unable to. Especially if you are a parent.

When one woman found herself in the operating theater recently, the last thing she expected was for her mother-in-law to make her life even harder. But instead of empathy or an offer to assist with the kids, the MIL responded with, “I’m glad that happened.” The woman, who doesn’t have parents of her own, says her in-laws are “mad” that she isn’t able to care for her children during this time.

RELATED:

She expected words of sympathy and support when she suddenly had to have emergency surgery

Woman in hospital bed recovering from surgery, showing distress and lack of support while caring for two kids.

Share icon

Image credits: reewungjunerr / freepik (not the actual photo)

Instead, she was met with coldness and anger from her in-laws

Woman with two kids struggles to get support after emergency surgery, feeling overwhelmed and unsupported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids struggles to get support and care after surgery, feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained.

Woman with two kids breaks down after surgery due to lack of support from family and overwhelming responsibilities.

Woman with two kids struggles to get support after surgery, expressing feelings of hurt and isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman feeling overwhelmed and unsupported with two kids at home after surgery, breaking down emotionally on the bed.

Share icon

Image credits: vailery / freepik (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Woman with two kids feeling unsupported and emotional after surgery, expressing loneliness and struggles with autism and foster care background

Text showing a woman’s struggle with no support while caring for two kids after surgery, feeling hurt and lonely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids struggles to get support after surgery, expressing frustration over lack of help and rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman with two kids struggling financially and emotionally without support after surgery, sharing her traumatic experience.

Woman with two kids looking distressed after surgery, struggling without support and breaking down emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up of a relaxed orange cat lying on a patterned blanket, capturing a calm and content expression.

Share icon

Image credits: moodymelons23

How to find your village when raising a child…

It’s said that it takes a village to raise a child. And it can be nearly impossible to do it without some level of support, even on the best of days.

“Getting support is good for you and good for your child,” notes the Raising Children Network site. “That’s because it helps you look after yourself and give your child what they need to grow and thrive.”

Support isn’t just about someone to babysit if or when needed. According to the site, there are three main types of support that parents, especially single parents, need. These include practical support that helps you to manage new or complex tasks or lighten your workload, emotional or personal support to boost your confidence, mental health, and wellbeing. And support in the form of information or advice, to help you with parenting and decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a parent, one of the best things you can do is ask for help if you need it, and say yes when it’s offered. “People like to help, and they’re usually glad if you ask them to do something specific,” say the experts at Raising Children Network.

Some parents feel isolated and alone, and believe there’s nobody to support them. But often, it just takes some creative thinking to realize that’s not always the case.

Firstly, your friends might be more willing than you think. “Support from friends can sometimes be less complicated and emotional than support from family,” notes the parenting site.

If you don’t have friends to step in, you could consider turning to your local communities. There might be people from a child care center, school, local club, religious group, or support group that can help you through the hard times.

Work colleagues, or people you meet studying or training, are also an option when it comes to a support network. This doesn’t mean you should leave your kids with someone you just met. But rather, don’t be afraid to reach out to them for a chat or vent, to help take your mind off parenting for a while. There may be practical things they can assist with, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counselors or other professionals can offer a safe, neutral place to explore your situation and help you come up with solutions and strategies, suggests the site. It adds that telephone helplines or online counseling might be good if you need to spend a lot of time at home, or just need someone to listen sometimes.

The experts advise surrounding yourself with trustworthy, encouraging, and reliable people who support your dreams, hopes, and goals.

“And if there are some critical, unhelpful or even hostile people in your life, it might be good to keep them at a distance,” adds the network.

Two women with two kids each in strollers, struggling for support after surgery while caring for their children outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: dotshock / freepik (not the actual photo)

Loads of people showered the woman with support, and some had similar stories of their own

Support message expressing empathy for woman with two kids lacking support after surgery and feeling emotional pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids lacks support after surgery, struggling with recovery and childcare challenges at home.

Share icon

Woman with two kids feeling abandoned and unsupported after surgery, expressing emotional breakdown and loneliness online.

Share icon

Screenshot of an online conversation about a woman struggling without support after surgery with two kids, expressing emotional pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids breaks down, feeling unsupported after surgery, showing emotional struggle in a home setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a single mom with two kids struggling to find support and connect with neighbors for help.

Woman struggles with lack of support after surgery, caring for two kids and feeling emotionally overwhelmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Reddit user expressing gratitude for support after surgery while struggling with two kids and lack of help.

Share icon

Reddit conversation discussing a woman who doesn't get support with two kids after surgery and struggles emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion showing supportive comments for a woman struggling with no support after surgery while caring for two kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids struggling without support after surgery, emotionally breaking down and seeking help online.

User comments discussing lack of support for woman with two kids after surgery and emotional challenges faced.

Reddit conversation about woman struggling without support after surgery while caring for two kids and feeling abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing support for a woman struggling with lack of family support after surgery and parenting two kids.

Share icon

Screenshot of a forum comment where a woman with two kids talks about lack of support after surgery, expressing gratitude.

Share icon

Woman with two kids sitting on a couch, visibly emotional and upset after surgery, lacking support at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments discussing a woman with two kids struggling to get support and finding comfort in chosen family after surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing empathy for a woman who doesn’t get support with two kids after surgery, sharing personal experience and advice.

Share icon

Woman coping without support after surgery, managing care for two kids, expressing emotional struggle and seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Online conversation showing support for woman with two kids struggling after surgery without family help.

Reddit conversation about a woman struggling with lack of support after surgery while caring for two kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman with two kids struggling without support after surgery, expressing sadness and advice on coping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Woman with two kids looking distressed, lacking support after surgery, struggling to manage daily tasks alone.

Share icon

Woman with two kids struggling without support after surgery, visibly emotional and overwhelmed at home.

Woman struggles with lack of support and care after surgery while managing two kids, feeling overwhelmed and breaking down.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing frustration about lack of support from husband and in-laws during woman's recovery with two kids.

Comment discussing lack of family support for a woman with two kids after surgery, expressing emotional struggles.

Share icon

Screenshot of a supportive online comment addressing lack of support for a woman with two kids after surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with two kids struggles for support after surgery, emotionally breaking down in a difficult caregiving situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post expressing frustration over lack of support for woman with two kids after surgery, leading to emotional distress.

Share icon

Alt text: Woman with two kids feeling unsupported and emotional after surgery, reflecting on lack of family help and care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text message expressing lack of family support after surgery, highlighting woman struggles with two kids and emotional breakdown.

Share icon

Comment expressing support for a woman struggling with no help after surgery while caring for two kids with autism.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing hope for a woman with two kids to get support and recover fully after surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment discussing personal resilience and the struggle to get support after surgery with two kids, expressing emotional breakdown.

Comment expressing support for a woman struggling without support after surgery while caring for two kids.

Share icon

Text about woman with two kids not getting support after surgery, expressing struggle and need for help in family situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman with two kids looking distressed and unsupported after surgery, emotional and overwhelmed at home.

Comment expressing feelings of loneliness and lack of support from family despite having two kids and undergoing surgery.

Woman with two kids sitting on a couch, looking distressed and emotional after surgery without support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman struggles with support and childcare for two kids after surgery, feeling overwhelmed and breaking down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people reminded the mom that her kids are her responsibility

Reddit discussion showing a woman struggling with support after surgery while caring for two kids, sharing her experience online.

Comment discussing lack of support for woman with two kids after surgery, highlighting free labor and time sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text conversation about woman with two kids needing support and supervision after surgery, expressing emotional breakdown.

Share icon