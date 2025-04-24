Disney Fans Are Gleeful After The Company Just Dropped 7 New Discounts For 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

A trip to the enchanting Disney World is like a dream for many people, but not everyone can really afford it. After all, in this economy, even normal things are turning into a luxury for some. However, what if we told you that the American powerhouse just announced numerous discounts for 2025?

You might say it sounds too good to be true, but hear us out. The company has actually dropped a whopping 7 new discounts, and even we couldn’t believe our ears, just like all the fans out there. What’s more? One of its most coveted deals is also making an epic comeback!

Disney just announced 7 new discounts for 2025, and fans are overjoyed

Image credits: Aiden Craver / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Disney is also bringing back its enticing “free dining deal” that will be valid for some period this year and in 2026 as well

All the Disney fans out there, if you are planning a Disney World vacation, the company has something delightful in store for you. They have dropped not 1 or 2, but 7 of the coolest discounts ever, so you can experience entertainment to the fullest while also saving a few bucks. How awesome is that!

The star of all discounts is the return of one of the most sought-after “free dining” deals. You can snag it if you purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day vacation package with a stay at a select Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a Park Hopper ticket. The catch is that this deal is applicable only on these dates:

June 29 to September 30, 2025

October 20 to November 1, 2025

December 6 to December 22, 2025

However, don’t fret if you miss out on this sweet deal, as it returns again in 2026 for kids aged 3 to 6. You just have to stay at a Disney Resort hotel and buy a dining plan for other members above 10 years old.

Image credits: kaleb tapp / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Jumping onto the next discount, Annual Passholders are the chosen ones for this. They can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels till April 30, or save up to 40% on rooms at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels from June 1 to July 31. Lastly, these passholders can also save up to 30% on select villas or rooms for 5 nights or longer stays at the Aulani Resort till June 11.

However, even if you are not a passholder, there are other surprises waiting for you. If you are looking for a quick getaway before the month ends, visiting guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels till April 30. This is probably your sign to book them for a thrilling and budget-friendly experience.

Image credits: John Tekeridis / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The company is also offering some thrilling discounts for annual passholders and other visiting guests as well

If you are not able to grab the deal before the month ends, there are other delightful options as well. For instance, guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels when they stay 5 consecutive nights or longer from May 1 to July 31. Also, the same offer returns again from August 1 to October 11. All you have to do is just pick the one that works the best for you.

Image credits: Thomas Evraert / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Summer will truly be special for kids this year, as families can save 50% on kids (ages 3 to 9) 3-day or longer standard Walt Disney World theme park tickets. This deal is available for visits beginning May 27 through September 20, and it’s a fun summer trip your little ones can truly enjoy.

The summer magic doesn’t end here, as visitors can also get a 3-day, 3-park ticket starting at $89 per day ($267 total, plus tax) for visits starting on April 6 through September 22. This ticket is valid for admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only.

Image credits: maggie / Pexels (not the actual photo)

With so many overwhelming Disney World discounts raining down, the news went viral, of course, and fans were delighted about it. However, many also expressed that the deals were not really ideal, and they felt that they deserved better and wished they could have such deals every day.

Well, that’s it from netizens, but we want to hear from you and your thoughts about these discounts. Don’t hesitate to share them with us in the comments below!

The viral news drew a debate as some fans were delighted and others felt they deserve better discounts

