Outrage After Disney Cast Member Is Brutally Terminated Over Childhood Picture
A cast member who portrayed Snow White at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA, was allegedly fired over a childhood picture of herself in the Disney princess costume.
Taking to her newly created YouTube channel, Sophia Dottir posted a video on April 5 where she openly discussed the moment Disney sacked her.
At the time of posting the video, Sophia, who had been cast as Snow White in the amusement park, had been dismissed from the company a week prior.
- An Ex-Disney Princess was allegedly fired over a childhood photo of herself dressed as Snow White, sparking debate on company policies.
- Sophia Dottir, studying to be a nurse, shared her termination story on YouTube, highlighting "character integrity online" issues.
- Despite company guidelines, there are no specific rules about childhood photos in character, leaving Sophia and supporters baffled by the decision.
The former employee, who is currently studying to be a nurse, said bosses had “called her in” one day before announcing that she had broken “character integrity online.”
All Disney performers undergo training, which typically ends with a lengthy test to ensure each performer knows all the rules and regulations, WDW Info writes.
The website dedicated to Disney news further states that these rules and regulations also break down what cast members can and can’t do while on stage or meeting guests.
In addition to many restrictions listed in the company’s cast and crew handbook, staff must follow specific guidelines when it comes to social media, including respecting the prohibition on using livestream apps (TikTok, Facebook Live, YouTube, etc.) while on set/location.
A Disney cast member who portrayed Snow White was allegedly fired due to a childhood photo of herself in the princess costume
Image credits: Sophiadottir
Nevertheless, there are no specific rules listed in the guidelines that refer to cast members’ childhood photographs in character costumes, which is why Sophia was left feeling “whiplashed” after the announcement that she was being laid off.
According to the former Disney princess, the company’s investigators called attention to Sophia’s picture as a little girl wearing a Snow White costume that she had posted on Instagram back in March, which she had captioned “Some things are simply meant to be.”
The baffled worker recalled that it had all been a misunderstanding, saying investigators accused her of identifying as Snow White since childhood, which she denied.
After concluding a first accusatory meeting with her employers, Sophia revealed: “They escorted me off of property like a criminal.”
Image credits: Sophiadottir
She went on to explain that she had been banned from the parks and the hotels, and she was left on unpaid leave for two weeks, waiting for further investigations to conclude.
“Goddam, I didn’t realize I killed Mickey Mouse himself,” Sophia exclaimed on YouTube.
With the investigation finally concluded, leaving the future nurse with the worst possible outcome, Sophia was left stunned and confused, as she had seen other cast members post similar content to hers and, therefore, would’ve preferred to be fired over a more obvious reason.
“I wish I got drunk and fought Peter Pan or something,” she joked before revealing that she was forced to “pack up and leave” the Disney compound where she lived in “less than 24 hours.”
After being banned from the parks, Sophia Dottir was put on unpaid leave and swiftly fired following an investigation
Image credits: Sophiadottir
Sophia had been enrolled in the Disney College Program (DCP), a US-based national internship program operated by the Disney Programs division of The Walt Disney Company, located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
According to the Disney Program’s official website, all DCP participants are required to pay a non-refundable program fee of $442.
For those opting to reside in Orlando’s Flamingo Crossings Village, such as Sophia, $202 is allocated for housing expenses.
Additionally, $65 of the housing fee covers the Flamingo Crossings Village administration fee, while the remaining $137 contributes toward a portion of the first week’s housing costs or rent.
Image credits: Pexels
Since June 2023, DCP interns earn $16.00 per hour, Monroe Community College State University of New York notes.
Last month, Sophia uploaded an initial video, which she said was also mentioned during her termination meeting, providing a very honest outlook on the DCP internship.
At the time of posting the video, the former cast member had been living at Disney for two months and said she had faced a “reprimand” from the company for being sick, even after having gone to urgent care and coming back with a doctor’s note, which Disney evidently did not find to be a sufficient reason to excuse her from her shift.
Disney’s reprimand system is based on attendance and behavior, and it relies on points, which if an employee accumulates enough, results in an intern’s termination.
“The job is very rewarding but very exhausting and hard,” Sophia admitted in her video.
It is also worth noting that in her first YouTube video openly discussing her DCP experience, Sophia declared: “Free Palestine.”
Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, made an official announcement in October that the company pledged $2 million and further initiatives to support Israel.
While Bob explicitly condemned attacks on Jews in Israel, he made no mention of the genocide of Palestinian people, sparking outrage from international organizations and members of the public.
Image credits: Sophia Dottir
On Monday (April 22), Sophia took to her Instagram page to post a short clip of herself impersonating Snow White while embracing a little girl, seemingly at one of the Disney parks.
“So many little memories of my sweet snow, walking around, all over the world,” the former cast member captioned.
While limiting her comments section, some Instagram users managed to share their sympathy with her, as a person commented: “Sorry about your job.
“It’s like they are more about killing dreams these days.
“I hope this isn’t what Walt had in mind.”
Another individual wrote: “I’m sure you did a fantastic job while you were there.
“Sorry it ended this way but maybe it was a sign from the universe.
“I also worked for this company back in 2005 and felt disappointed based on my experience versus my expectations.
“I thought it was going to be a dream job but turns out I wouldn’t go back either.
“Overworked and underpaid should be the slogan.”
Bored Panda has contacted Sophia and Disney representatives for comment.
Many people expressed support for Sophia
I'm guessing this has very little to do with her dressing as Snow White as a child, and instead has an awful lot to do with her opposing political views to those of the Disney CEO regarding the Middle East, which she publicly spoke about on YouTube.
Yep those were my thoughts exactly. The CEO is more concerned about a settler colonization kept in power than the genocide of the indigenous people of the land.Load More Replies...
Nope! Actors at Disney have a nondisclosure agreement and she broke the hell out of it. Don't feel sorry for her.
I really don't understand why the US workforce doesn't stand up and demand proper employee rights. What is this nonsense? Fired for wearing a princess dress as a kid? I still don't understand why. And not only that, but also banned from the parks! Because other guests would definitely care about any of this... It's just too outlandish to comprehend.
Yeah, it's completely ridiculous. Her job is playing Snow White and the picture of her as Snow White as kid is just a funny coincidence. I don't see how a sane person could look at that picture and think that she is delusional and thinks she is literally Snow White. I guess all the kids whose parents buy them Disney costumes for Halloween can never work there.
Yeah especially when she said the rules are to not post while on set/location. I am sure she was not working when she posted the childhood picture. Sounds like a discrimination lawsuit
Because it is an obvious hint. Just like how if she has to go to the arendelle section in character and she is helping Elsa in her story, she is obviously Anna. She hint hinted dropped clues and humble bragged on numerous occasions. You'd have to be an idiot to not glean that from context clues she dropped all over like a children's show producer.
US business interests have been installed over the interests of labor for generations now. Workers are bent over the barrel head and kept so precarious that they can't afford to aggitate. When management can terminate good employees for organizing, and there are no real benefits to survive with, one doesn't have much chance to improve their lot.
U.S. employers DON'T fire people for wearing a princess dress as a kid. I didnt even read this article and I can tell theres a different reason she was fired.
Makes you wonder if there was something MORE to the story.
EVERYONE who gets fired gets escorted out, ding dong. You think theyre going to fire you and then let you just wander around the property?
