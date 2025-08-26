But when does questionable behavior go way too far? Redditors have recently been recalling the nastiest things they’ve ever discovered about their friends , so we’ve gathered their most repulsive replies below. From living in squalor to exhibiting atrocious behavior, some people seem to have absolutely no shame and zero regard for sanitation. We recommend that you don’t read this list while eating lunch, pandas, and be sure to upvote the tales that thoroughly gross you out!

We’re all capable of being a little gross . You might sneeze and see a disgusting surprise come flying out of your nostrils or eat a slice of pizza that you dropped on the kitchen floor because you believe in the five-second rule . We’re not here to judge, as I’m sure we’ve all done things that we wouldn’t want to be caught on camera .

#1 He cheated on his girlfriend, gave her chlamydia & slipped the medication in her food so she didn’t find out.

RELATED:

#2 She falsely accused men. As a survivor myself- that’s a huge no and I think punishable because so many real survivors go through hell to receive justice and women like her are sick.

#3 He used to spit on the floor in his room, in the same place.



He had carpet too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 She was sleeping with my boyfriend. They have a child together now but he cheated on her with her aunt lol.

#5 She had a whole drawer of used chewing gum under her desk. Years of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Me (m) and another male friend once tried some gay things. I didn't really like it, but apparently he did. Every once and then he would ask me to do sone of those things again, and I always refused. The last time he tried to convince me with money, and I refused, and while talking his tongue slipped and I found out he asked me for pleasure every time his "girlfriends" broke up with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 She didn’t shower for 3 days on our trip. It was really hot and humid so we were all sweaty by the end of each day. Then she used disgustingly strong perfume on her scalp to mask the smell.

#8 How filthy they were. A group of us gals went to our friend's apartment, they opened the door and a sour smell slapped my nostrils. I asked what it was, and they responded "idk probably the fridge" what? Turns out their refrigerator was filled with moldy food and stale food. The bathroom was a crime scene. A trash can filled to the brim with used feminine products, mildew covered shower. Toilet was a biohazard. And the bedroom/living room (friend has a studio) had scattered coke bottles everywhere and a giant hole in the mattress with even more coke bottles inside. I was uncomfortable, grossed out and concerned. I took them aside and asked if they were ok, what's going on. I got a "f**k off it's my place, I can do what I want" I never went back and the friendship fizzled out .

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 She saved her popped pimples in a scrapbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 She admitted she wears as close to white at Weddings as feels the need to outshine the bride.

#11 He shared videos of rats being tortured, thinking they were funny.



He was immediately unfriended that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 He started becoming “twitter famous” and left his wife.

Then hooked up with some fan girl that was married and quit his job to focus on creating “content” and be a full time influencer.





He’s now selling b******t bird feeders and sweat pants on tik tok.

#13 Behaviorally disgusting. Someone I used to be friends with pushed her trauma onto her kid so much that she convinced him he had the same trauma. He ended up in a psychiatric facility, and once he was, she played the pity card of "oh my poor baby" when I knew what was actually going on. When I wouldn't feed into it, she started a whole mess of drama by relentlessly flirting with my husband and trying to tell him I wasn't right for him. He didn't fall for it. He and I both cut her off completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My friend would take out her daily wear contacts every single night and throw them on the floor in the same corner of her room next to her nightstand. The mountain of contacts genuinely shocked me to my core. Another friend never took them out. Like… kept her contacts in 24/7.

#15 I visited his home once. Once. There were roaches. Everywhere. And I mean everywhere. Crawling all over the walls, the floors, the couch, the TV, everything. I had never seen such an infestation before. It looked like something out of a horror movie. He didn't seem to think it was weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A friend i had for like 8 years, he was my best friend and he suddenly stopped talking to me one day for no reasons. Two weeks later i discovered he wasn't paying any bills, he stoled like 50K from the company he was working for. He escaped to europe without telling anybody.

#17 She had hiv and was sleeping around with random men. She didn't tell them. She said if they took off the c****m and got it it was their own fault.



Edit: all yall defending her are wrong in the head. Sneaking a c****m off during s*x and not disclosing to your partner that you have a potentially terminal std are both awful and not mutually exclusive. The potential of one does not excuse the other. Condoms break and accidents happen. Not disclosing her disease removes any partners ability to decide on accepting the risk for themselves.



Shame on you if you justify this. Big yikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 He completely fabricated his life. We’d known each other since high school, but after we stopped going to school and working at the same place, we didn’t see each other often and our friendship was largely virtual.



His life took a horrible turn. Cancer in the family, having to care for his nieces and quit his job to do so, but then deciding to go back to school to better himself. Got a degree, started a new, really awesome job. Got a girlfriend… even sent me pictures of her. Went on trips to see her (long distance).



I started getting suspicious. I did some investigating of my own and discovered that everything was fake. But we had plans to go to a concert festival the weekend I found everything out. I was young and dumb, and even though everything in me was screaming not to go, I did. He drove. He talked to me about how him and his girlfriend had broken up. He took a selfie of us and made it his profile pic to “make her jealous”. He pretended his tooth got knocked out “saving me” from a crowd surfer.



By the time we got in the car to go home, I was scared. I was getting a really concerning vibe. He wasn’t starting the car and we had a 2 hour drive home. Then he just started breaking down, stared at me and said “promise me you’ll never leave me.” My heart was beating so fast and I was sweating. I told him of course I wouldn’t leave him, because I was afraid to say anything else. He drove us home crying and going 30-40mph over the speed limit. I thought I was going to die.



He dropped me off that night and I blocked him on everything. I’ve never spoken to him again. I still get freaked out thinking about it, but I also feel guilty because he clearly needed help. But, I’d spent a lot of years of my life trying to help him and support him through struggles, and that night my gut told me that he’d made an elaborate, fake life to try to earn my admiration and romantic feelings. The whole situation makes me feel sick, but sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Not really something I discovered, more witnessed. Sophomore year of high school the girls were having a sleepover, I’m not one to care about changing in front of one another, sharing clothes, all of that. But this girl, in another girls bedroom, took her pants off in front of all of us and straight up changed her tampon, and threw the used one into the other girls bedroom trash can. Disturbing to me.

#20 A friend of mine, who has been my first boyfriend and then one of my best friends during adolescence, just decided to say to everyone around my city, including high school people, that i was selling my body for d***s. at 15 yo. for weed. in a small city where this type of dramas can get you into serious troubles.



he wasn’t my friend anymore when i discovered this (like almost a year ago, now im 24) so i was not shocked but like “cmon bro, did you really sunk so low?”. i haven’t any type of respect for him anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 That my best friend F'd my husband while myself, my children, and her spouse and her children, were under the SAME ROOF.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Found out she was a kleptomaniac when she called for bail $. Luckily my phone was off so I didn’t get the call. She tried to say she was set up. 6 months later a shop owner blasted her online stealing from them as well. Another excuse. I stopped being friends with her. I think the amount of times I went shopping with her, all the gifts she gave me, and the things that went missing when she was in my house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I made a friend at work and we talked almost every day, one of the few people I would b******t with.



Then one day he casually just started talking about how his wife was thinking he would be at work on certain days, when really hed be out hooking up with some random girl.



Ew. We're not friends anymore.

#24 He was arrested for putting hidden cameras in the ladies toilets and changing rooms in the pub that he owned.



He was a bit odd but I never thought he would do something as insane and gross as that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My friend told me her bf has screenshotted photos of me from my instagram that she found on his phone.



She’s still with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My best friend was poisoning her child to the point she had 44 hospital admissions and ICU stays in the one year prior to her being caught. (Not to mention all of the ones prior to that) She's had zero admissions in the 12yrs since she has been out of her mother's care.

#27 Not a friend but I knew a girl in high school who got into a car accident by running a red light because she was on her phone.

The man who was in the other car died. He was 91 years old and had been a fire chief for over 30 years, retiring only 7 years before. People were devastated.



I remember talk of how 'daddy was going to get her out of it', gossip, but she left for a few months and came back like nothing ever happened.

They ruled his death an accident.



But I will never forget. She was a 'preppy' girl a few years older than me, and I was 'emo' so I don't even thing she noticed that I was there.



She was talking to two of her friends and she said, and I quote, " He was old, he was going to die anyway.”



I will never ever forget this encounter with evil.



I was 15 and I am now 30 and I have never heard anything so disgusting come out of someone's mouth in real life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 That they were an ableist c***. She called me out of nowhere one day when she knew I was having a rough time to say that “we can’t be friends any more” because “your autism just makes you so ANNOYING to DEAL WITH sometimes!”



I’d known her 16 years at the time. Unbelievably, she’s now a teacher. God help her poor students the second they’re not perfect enough for her.

#29 Found out a roommate, coworker and friend (same person) had deeply-held racist beliefs. We weren't roommates or friends much longer after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 He had about 10 cats in a 2 bedroom apartment. They never changed the litter boxes. The cats stopped using them. His apartment was on the second level but you could get a whiff of it from the street about 20 yards away. You could smell him from that distance too depending on the wind. Their kitchen sink and washer/dryer were broken for months upon end as well so there was a special sorta eye watering funk in that place. They got evicted and animal control took most of their cats. They got a new apartment and it’s starting to get real stinky now. Ive told him several times his place is the worst I’ve ever seen but he still doesn’t clean.

#31 She wipes boogers under the car seat. "It's normal, my cool brother told me so". She tells me this after I bought a car for a separate friend that she had been driving for a month.

Cue me throwing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 She had a fake Instagram where she pretended to have cancer. Didn't know if she was trying to scam people or just wanted attention.

#33 They randomly let drop that they cleaned their dishes and bathroom with the same f*****g sponge. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 A few years back a (at the time close) friend of mine started posting all over social media about how her brother had gotten arrested and how she was praying for him to get out and he didn’t deserve it blah blah, made it seem like he got arrested for something really minor.



When I googled his full name, it turned out he and 3 of his friends committed a violent hate crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Not sure if this is disgusting but definitely terrible. He was someone from an adjourning friend group. Girl went missing for over 20 years and I've always suspected he had some form of involvement because she was last seen going over to a friend's house and he was there. Elevator cctv shows her going there but not leaving. I was told he refused to cooperate with the police at the time. They just said she left in the middle of the night. She was said to have her camera and MacBook when she disappeared. Now decades later police found that the laptop pinged at his family home because he gave it to his dad apparently and it was connected to wifi. There was a whole m****r investigation and he was let free after 2 years. He claimed that she overdosed on h****n i think and died. they carried her in a suitcase down the stairs to avoid being on CCTV and burned her body in the jungle. The other friend that was there is currently on the run somewhere in another country. The fallout was wild because all his friends on facebook defended him fiercely. I shared a news article bout it on my Facebook and our mutual friend commented "F**K YOU THATS MY BEST FRIEND". The rest posted statuses that said we should not share news about it or discuss it. Fiercely defended. They don't care what he did. Her poor parents had nothing to bury.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 He m******d his girlfriend in Costa Rica about 5 years before I met him… worked with him daily for like 6 months. Nearly s**t a brick when I saw his face on the news. Nice guy, all things considered, wouldn’t have ever thought he’d do something like that



Edit: ah, you said disgusting. I read that as disturbing. This was pretty disgusting too, what he did to her.

#37 My friend started dating someone who openly bragged about having s*x with animals.



I told him I couldn't be around him and he called me a bigot for not accepting his lifestyle.



Pretty sure he was f*****g dogs too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 He was a drunk. A drunk driver. Gave people fake names. Got mad at his wife for giving the hospital his real name when his liver failed. I learned all this after he got so f****d up lost his footwear while boating, then he marooned me on an island after doing a bunch of c*****e while drinking bourbon.

#39 She befriended the girl and her boyfriend. They were having a rough patch. She listened to them both. She started using the things she told against her and unsurprisingly she and the boyfriend ended up having s*x. Multiple times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 She lost her virginity to the guy who took her mom’s virginity.

#41 A friend(37m) and I(38f) were discussing politics. I already knew we had very differing opinions on alot of things, but it had always been respectful engagement and we were always willing to consider each other's perspective and reasoning behind our stances.



At some point the convo switched to women who falsely accuse men of r**e. He felt like women ask for it if they dress a certain type of way. I tried to use myself as an example (as we were very close friends, I thought). Tried to say "if I told u this happened to me, what would be your initial reaction?" Unmoved. Just kind of blankly stared at me.



He has 2 young daughters. Tried to use them as an example. "So if your daughter came to you and said she was r***d, the first thing you would ask her is what she was wearing?"



His exact words "I would also ask her where she was and what she was doing. Bc if your are in a certain type of environment, dressed a certain way, and behaving in a certain manner, then she was asking for it"



His reasoning was bc men are primal creatures who have needs that they can't control so women shouldn't be tempting them



I refused to continue a friendship after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 THEY POOPED IN THE SHOWER!!!!!

#43 Told my "friend" that I was concerned about her teeth and asked her if she brushed everyday, and she said she only brushed once every week or so because she was lazy. her whole a*s mouth was nasty lol.

#44 That they voted for the tangerine t**d THREE times! I lost all respect for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The way she berrated her son bc he wasn't Harvard material.



Saw him come down the stairs one day at a women's get-together. He looked like a scared animal .



She was obsessed with her 3 sons going to top private schools in the DC area and then onto the Ivy League.



I also had 3 sons but never ever pressured them. They were responsible by nature, probably seeing their dad working hard .



Not to brag, but my youngest attended MIT + Brown.



Hers went to ok colleges, just not what she had wished .



A few years later, hubby met her husband and told me the good news that their son was at the University of Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I was friends with a girl from college. She got married.....like 250 ppl wedding. In less than a year she invited me to dinner at her home w her husband. She suggested we have drinks the next weekend. We met at a bar had 1 drink. I went to bathroom and by the time I came back she was making out w a guy at the bar. She used me as an alibi. I wanted nothing of it. She admitted it was going on before the wedding. She was friends with another girl in group who was married to her husband's brother. I lost touch. Fast forward 10 years. She is getting divorced. She continued the affair the entire time she was married. Why get married??? Because he AP was married.

#47 He would lick the waistband of his underwear to check if it needed washing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Went out with a guy and he told me a story about he and several friends vandalizing cabins in the Mt. Hood area just for fun. That was the end of that!

#49 At a festival my friends favourite band were playing. When they came onstage she pissed herself with excitement. Her boyfriend felt bad for her, so he pissed himself too. They were wearing welly boots, which caught all their p**s. So they enjoyed their gig, in warm p**s filled wellies together. Later that night they both tried to come into my tent to hang out. I didn’t let them. Love is weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 He had once sent explicit photos to someone who turned out to be a catfish at which point they blackmailed him into doing inappropriate things to his little sister. We are absolutely not friends any more. Which was always really awkward bc my old roommate was still friends with him so he would be at the apartment from time to time. I just always "had errands to run".

#51 He was talking to my ex a bit too much. Told people which girl I liked. He also spread my dating history while lying about his own and MUCH more



This was my best friend btw.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 He just disappeared one day. Left his car in the middle of the road running and disappeared. We later found out he was being searched by Interpol 🙈.

#53 He was actively cheating on his girlfriend constantly and even with her best friends. One day i hungout with his girlfriend and in that same day found out she was actively cheating on him and even with his best friends… that’s the day my view on humanity drastically changed. (no i did not f**k her or ever made a move on her).

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Roommate's boyfriend and best friend got yeast infections at the same time, about a week before she did!

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Back in '98, 1st grade, recess. Both my best friend and I had separately decided that on that day, it was time to share our terrible, horrible, shamful secret with each other.



She was a booger-eater.



I was a booger-eater, too.



We're still best friends to this day, but we share other hobbies now.

#56 He punched his girlfriend. As soon as I found out, I dropped that f****r like a hot plate.

#57 He farts way too loudly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I found out that an older cousin of mine that I was close to when I was young k**led a woman and kept her in his basement and was showing his friends.

#59 He left his wife, three kids and a good job as a meat cutter at Fresh Market to go manage a Taco Bell and bang his assistant manager because he “missed being able to party and do c**e whenever he wanted.”



That is until she had their daughter. Now he’s trying to get back with his wife because “one child support payment is easier than 4”. She’s having none of it.



F**k you, Mike. You don’t deserve those kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 A guy I was friends with for years prior to this incident told me he had a system of “tells” he looked for on dating sites to find women who were a***e survivors or otherwise traumatized/vulnerable because he considered them “easier lays” and less likely to insist on him using condoms. Bragged about how all he had to do was pay on the first date and how some of them didn’t even need that. Got a new burner phone every couple of months so “crazy could never track him down”.



Basically imagine the DENNIS system from IASIP without creativity or satire. Proof that incels don’t magically grow out of their misogyny when they start getting laid.

#61 That he was never a great human being but he got with a chick about 12 years younger and she wanted a baby...she was already a single mom before him. He's been a long time narcissist and alcoholic. She talked him in to it, he had a kid at 41, she booted him out for being who he's been after 2 months, and he's basically pissed his life away and the kid doesn't see him (my f****d up friends fault not the mom's). He's turning 50 soon and no one speaks to him because he has s**t on everyone too many times.



I feel horrible for his kid but we all have our own families to keep together. Even his family doesn't talk to him.



I'll be surprised if he sees 55.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 She hit her dog violently as a discipline method.

#63 The guy she married is a grody slob and turned her into a grody slob. we were housemates twice during the friendship and she was never like this. their house is a disgusting bachelor pad that didnt evolve after she moved in. every surface is piled with c**p and dust. the yards are always overgrown and filled with motorcycles and lawnmowers and cigarette butts. the last time I went there, the bathroom and toilet was as dirty, p**s-covered and nasty-smelling as a dive bar. it was so appalling i had to leave. they are in their 40's, people! and no one really knows it.



due to that and a bunch of other grievances that have cropped up over the years, i had to let the friendship go.