For my project, I was inspired by the love life of the painter Pablo Picasso. Throughout his life, he had several wives because he no longer considered them attractive after they gave birth to his child. He fell in love, and after his child was born, the love disappeared, and he looked for that love in a younger woman.

I created a series of 6 images using the light graffiti technique and with the help of the artist Weef Smith, a friend of mine. The images successively depict the stages from loneliness and love, to family and its destruction: Her alone, then Picasso alone, both of them falling in love, forming a family, having a child, and him running away and leaving his family. These 6 pictures were taken in the garden of the artist Weef in 4 separate meetings.