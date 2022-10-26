Art from the past comes back into our lives once again. The internet fell in love with classical paintings that were turned into memes, therefore, we are sure you will be interested to see what this artist did.

Kyès is an expert in using the style of French 17th-18th century paintings to reimagine what today's celebrities would look like if they lived back in the day.

His first works portrayed French rappers, but later on, he included other celebrities. These paintings are made digitally using computer programs, but the results seem to look just like real paintings from the past.

If you would like to see more of this artist's works, see part1.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken

kyesone Report

16points
POST
Anita Ledford
Anita Ledford
Community Member
20 minutes ago

The Hessian

0
0points
reply
#2

Rihanna

Rihanna

kyesone Report

15points
POST
#3

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

kyesone Report

15points
POST
Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Maybe it's the make-up, but you absolutely can't recognize her.

0
0points
reply
#4

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

kyesone Report

13points
POST
#5

Eva Green

Eva Green

kyesone Report

12points
POST
#6

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

kyesone Report

12points
POST
Overloaded ball of anxiety
Overloaded ball of anxiety
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does that fit so well tho

2
2points
reply
#7

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

kyesone Report

11points
POST
#8

Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis

kyesone Report

11points
POST
#9

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

kyesone Report

11points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

😍

0
0points
reply
#10

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

kyesone Report

9points
POST
#11

Cardi B

Cardi B

kyesone Report

8points
POST
#12

Kanye West

Kanye West

kyesone Report

8points
POST
#13

Lizzo

Lizzo

kyesone Report

8points
POST
#14

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

kyesone Report

8points
POST
#15

Ll Cool J

Ll Cool J

kyesone Report

7points
POST
#16

Úrsula Corberó

Úrsula Corberó

kyesone Report

7points
POST
#17

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard

kyesone Report

7points
POST
#18

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

kyesone Report

7points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

* Thy Weekend

1
1point
reply
#19

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle Wallis

kyesone Report

7points
POST
#20

Michael K Williams

Michael K Williams

kyesone Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani

kyesone Report

6points
POST
#22

Leïla Bekhti

Leïla Bekhti

kyesone Report

5points
POST
#23

Vincent Lacoste

Vincent Lacoste

kyesone Report

5points
POST
#24

Celeste

Celeste

kyesone Report

5points
POST
#25

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

kyesone Report

5points
POST
#26

Da Brat

Da Brat

kyesone Report

4points
POST
#27

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles

kyesone Report

4points
POST
#28

Norah Jones

Norah Jones

kyesone Report

4points
POST
#29

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona

kyesone Report

2points
POST
#30

Hafsia Herzi

Hafsia Herzi

kyesone Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!