Art from the past comes back into our lives once again. The internet fell in love with classical paintings that were turned into memes, therefore, we are sure you will be interested to see what this artist did.

Kyès is an expert in using the style of French 17th-18th century paintings to reimagine what today's celebrities would look like if they lived back in the day.

His first works portrayed French rappers, but later on, he included other celebrities. These paintings are made digitally using computer programs, but the results seem to look just like real paintings from the past.

