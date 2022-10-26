French Artist Adds Celebrities And Characters Into Classical Paintings, And The Results Are Quite Fitting (30 New Pics)
Art from the past comes back into our lives once again. The internet fell in love with classical paintings that were turned into memes, therefore, we are sure you will be interested to see what this artist did.
Kyès is an expert in using the style of French 17th-18th century paintings to reimagine what today's celebrities would look like if they lived back in the day.
His first works portrayed French rappers, but later on, he included other celebrities. These paintings are made digitally using computer programs, but the results seem to look just like real paintings from the past.
If you would like to see more of this artist's works, see part1.
Christopher Walken
Rihanna
Millie Bobby Brown
Maybe it's the make-up, but you absolutely can't recognize her.
OK, I am ready to be downvoted for this opinion, but I need to ask - why did the artist paint black celebrities wearing Middle Ages/Classic Age European outfits? Why not some regally 17th/18th century African fashion - google what Ethiopian or Nigerian nobility used to wear at those times - that was some absolutely splendid fashion. And before you tell me it`s because the artist can do what they want, how would you feel if they painted a white celebrity wearing traditional African or Carribean fashion? In my opinion this was a missed opportunity to show respect to the traditional culture of ancestors of these people.
