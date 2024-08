ADVERTISEMENT

Selfishness has no place in any relationship. While the occasional inconsiderate behaviors are tolerable, any behavior that endangers the other person is inexcusable.

The story you’re about to read is about a woman who had to go through a painful childbirth because of her self-absorbed husband. To make matters worse, his actions also put their newborn child at risk.

The author held a grudge against her spouse, so she turned to the internet for answers and support. Be warned, dear readers. This lengthy text contains sensitive and potentially triggering details about domestic abuse and forced intimacy.

No one should ever tolerate a spouse’s selfish behavior, especially when it becomes abusive

A pregnant woman had to endure her husband’s self-serving actions that violated her doctor’s orders

She provided an update that included much worse details

The husband had the audacity to feel upset about his wife’s reactions while seemingly failing to realize the gravity of what he did

The author provided a final update about her situation

There is, unfortunately, a global prevalence of intimate partner violence against pregnant women

The author’s case is sadly just one of the many worldwide cases of intimate partner violence (IPV). According to World Health Organization statistics, the prevalence rate of sexual abuse is between 3%-27%, while emotional abuse is between 25%-49%.

However, the bigger problem lies in the potential health consequences the child may suffer from the violence their mother went through. Some examples include intrauterine growth retardation and preterm labor, as well as high risk of miscarriage and abortion.

Another troublesome statistic is that 92% of abused women choose not to report their situation. Therefore, 77% of patients cannot undergo IPV screening from physicians, according to a report published in the National Library of Medicine.

“Screening for IPV will enable the victim to recognize the problem even if they may not be ready to accept help at that point in time,” an excerpt from the report reads.

Distancing yourself from a toxic marriage must happen as soon as possible

The author is clearly in a toxic relationship with her husband. Experts advise people to distance themselves as quickly as possible in such cases.

According to Florida-based psychotherapist Marni Feuerman, one of the first steps is to cut communication with the partner. But, since the author shares a newborn with her husband, Feuerman recommends limiting the interactions to matters about the child.

Professional help may be the most effective solution. As Feuerman pointed out, recovering from a traumatic experience like abuse will take time and effort.

“A therapist can be a great impartial resource to guide you and hold you accountable for creating and meeting your goals,” she explained in an article for VeryWellMind.

In this story, the author endured an ordeal that put her through more stressful birthing and endangered their child. She has support from the people around her, and keeping her distance from her husband could be her best option.

Commenters were upset at the husband and didn’t hold back their criticisms

