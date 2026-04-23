Who Is Dev Patel? Dev Patel is a British actor and filmmaker, known for powerful, emotionally honest performances that often bridge cultural divides. His intense commitment to roles has earned him global recognition. He first gained widespread attention for his captivating lead role in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, a critically acclaimed film that garnered multiple Academy Awards. This breakthrough propelled him onto the international stage.

Full Name Dev Patel Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Dating Tilda Cobham-Hervey Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity Gujarati Indian Education Longfield Primary School, Whitmore High School Father Raju Patel Mother Anita Patel Siblings Komal Patel

Early Life and Education Dev Patel was born on April 23, 1990, in Harrow, London, to Gujarati Indian parents Anita and Raju Patel, who had immigrated from Kenya. His family instilled in him a strong Hindu faith. He attended Longfield Primary School and Whitmore High School, where a pivotal performance as Sir Andrew Aguecheek in a school play sparked his acting ambitions. He also pursued martial arts, earning a Taekwondo black belt.

Notable Relationships Dev Patel has been in a long-term relationship with Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, with their romance becoming public in 2017 after meeting on the set of Hotel Mumbai. Previously, he dated his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto. Patel and Cobham-Hervey made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2024 at the Monkey Man premiere. He has no children.

Career Highlights Dev Patel’s career launched with Skins before his breakout in Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards and earned him a BAFTA nomination. He later starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Chappie. He achieved significant critical acclaim for his role in Lion, winning a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award nomination. More recently, Patel made his directorial debut with the action film Monkey Man, which he also co-wrote and starred in.