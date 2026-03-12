Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Who Allegedly Allowed Boyfriend To Harm Her Young Son, Leaving Him With 46 Injuries, Learns Her Fate
Mugshot of a woman involved in a case where a mom allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm young son with injuries
Crime, Society

Mom Who Allegedly Allowed Boyfriend To Harm Her Young Son, Leaving Him With 46 Injuries, Learns Her Fate

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The Florida mother who allegedly allowed her boyfriend to repeatedly beat her 5-year-old son has learned her prison sentence.

The case began in 2023, when Taylor Schaefer reported seeing her boyfriend, Shawn Stone, allegedly striking the child on a home surveillance video while she was away.

The footage allegedly showed Stone punching the 5-year-old and striking him with a mop after he wet his bed, according to the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

    Highlights
    • Taylor Schaefer has been sentenced to decades in prison for her role in the violence and neglect toward her young son.
    • The Florida woman called 911 in 2023 and reported having a “gut feeling” that her boyfriend was injuring her son.
    • Shawn Stone was also arrested after home surveillance footage showed him repeatedly hitting the 5-year-old.

    A Florida mother received her prison sentence after authorities uncovered a “brutal pattern” of violence against her son

    Mugshot of a woman accused of allowing boyfriend to harm young son, resulting in 46 injuries, facing legal consequences.

    Image credits: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Investigators determined that the boy had been the victim of violent behavior and neglect for a prolonged period of time and that his mother, Schaefer, had been present in the home while such incidents occurred.

    Instead of intervening, Schaefer, who lived with two other children, reportedly failed to seek medical care for her son, despite him being visibly injured and limping in her presence.

    When he was finally examined by a medical professional, the boy was found to have 46 visible injuries, including a fractured skull and a lacerated lip.

    Mugshot of a man with a beard and short hair against a gray background related to harm and injury case.

    Image credits: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

    Text messages between the couple also showed that the mother participated in the violence and neglect, authorities said.

    “A mother’s sacred duty is to love and protect her children — not to viciously beat, t*rture and demean them,” said State Attorney R.J. Larizza of the 7th Judicial Circuit in a press release. 

    “It is a brutal reality that some mothers commit shamefully violent and cruel acts upon their children.”

    Officials described disturbing punishments in the home, including binding the child’s hands and locking him in a dog cage

    Comment from Heidi Villanueva expressing hope that the mom who allowed boyfriend to harm her son faces consequences.

    Comment from Patricia Smith Reed criticizing a mother who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her son, calling for prison.

    Footage from the victim’s home also showed that he was repeatedly left with his hands bound behind his back for hours at a time. According to authorities, the young boy was also locked inside a dog cage and punished via deprivation of food.

    The 5-year-old was “starved” and sometimes would only be fed oatmeal, the sheriff said.

    It has now been revealed that during a hearing on Friday (March 6), the mother from DeLand, Florida, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

    Man in handcuffs being arrested by sheriff outdoors near vehicles in a case involving harm to young son with 46 injuries

    Image credits: WESH 2 News

    Schaefer had entered no contest pleas last year to 25 felony charges, which included multiple counts of aggravated child ab*se, k*dnapping, and tampering with a witness.

    Another child in the home, aged 9, was reportedly forced to drink boiling water, sprayed with boiling water, and beaten with household objects, according to the sheriff’s office.

    The third victim in the house, aged 7, did not receive proper nutrition or care for a serious medical condition.

    Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he hopes Taylor Schaefer and Shawn Stone both “rot in their jail cells”

    Man in black shirt handcuffed on the ground between two officers, related to mom allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm her son case

    Image credits: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

    Referring to the violent scenes captured in the home surveillance footage, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was “speechless.”

    “36 years in policing and I’m speechless when I watch those videos… Detectives told me this is going to be one of the worst things we’ve ever seen because those cameras captured everything.

    “You watch it, and it churns your stomach to think, ‘How could you do this?’”

    Comment from April Hernandez expressing anger toward a mom allegedly allowing harm to her young son, discussing child protection.

    Alt text: Comment expressing heartbreak over a mom allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm her young son, hoping for a loving home.

    He said he hopes that both Schaefer and her boyfriend, Stone, “rot in their jail cells,” adding they “stole those kids’ futures.”

    What investigators called a “brutal pattern” of violence toward the children began in May 2023, when Schaefer called law enforcement about a bad “gut feeling” she had about her 32-year-old boyfriend.

    She said she checked a video of her living room on her phone and saw Stone standing over her 5-year-old child, who was lying in his bed, and punching the boy in the head.

    The violent pattern came to light in 2023, after Schaefer reported a “gut feeling” and checked her home camera

    Image credits: georgia_police_fire_pictures/Instagram

    The child was able to get off the bed but, as soon as he did, Stone began to kick him.

    The mother could hear her son begging for Stone to stop. However, her boyfriend then grabbed a mop and began striking him again.

    Schaefer told investigators that she saw Stone hitting her son so hard that the head of the mop broke off.

    Man in orange prison jumpsuit handcuffed in courtroom, mom allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm young son with injuries case

    Image credits: WESH 2 News

    She also said he had a history of substance dependence issuesbut had been clean for a while.

    “You see in (the video) where the little guy has a leg injury, he can’t stand up straight, you can see the burn mark on his back, and this sc*mbag kicks him in the leg, knocks him to the ground, makes him stand up, and then punches him to the face,” Chitwood described.

    The case against Shawn Stone is still pending

    Woman allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm her young son with 46 injuries stands in court with man in orange jumpsuit.

    Image credits: WESH 2 News

    When interviewed by authorities, Stone said he became angry when he realized that Schaefer’s son had urinated in his bed. He admitted to slapping the boy in the mouth but denied ever striking the child with the mop. 

    The case against Stone, who was arrested in May 2023 and is facing nearly two dozen charges, is still pending.

    The suspect had reportedly been arrested multiple times since 2010, with charges including armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft, and defrauding a pawn shop.

    People expressed horror at the case and commented on Schaefer’s prison sentence

    Facebook comment by Daniel Laura discussing consequences for mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her son.

    Comment by Ron Gipson discussing prison sentence and sterilization of mom allegedly allowing harm to her young son.

    Comment expressing anger and hope that mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her son faces consequences.

    Comment by Alex Valencia Padilla saying Leave the kids alone in a social media post about child harm case.

    Comment by Jennifer Rivas stating sick people don't deserve to be parents posted in a social media discussion.

    Comment from Jeanette Sanchez urging harsh prison sentence for mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her young son.

    Social media comment expressing desire for justice in case of mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her young son.

    Comment by Felipa Sanchez saying they should get the same punishment regarding mom who allowed harm to her young son.

    Comment by Shell Rubio expressing hope for justice and prayers for the child harmed by alleged a***e.

    ALT text: Social media comment condemning a mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her young son with 46 injuries.

    Comment expressing sadness and anger about mom allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm her young son with 46 injuries.

    Facebook comment from a top fan expressing outrage over child harm and demanding justice in a serious discussion thread.

    Comment by Jimmy Castillo criticizing a mother allowing her boyfriend to harm a child, calling for a life sentence.

    Facebook comment expressing concern and prayers for a young boy allegedly harmed, related to mom's legal consequences.

    Comment by Deborah Johnson expressing belief in an eye for an eye in a social media post.

    Comment expressing sadness over mom allegedly allowing boyfriend to harm son, mentioning injuries and hope for the boy’s future safety.

    Comment from Janice Miller expressing sympathy and prayer for a baby harmed by a boyfriend, hoping for protection and care.

    Facebook comment from Carol Downing saying Good, she deserves it regarding mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her young son case

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how a mom allegedly allowed harm to her young son with 46 injuries.

    Comment from Kim Janert expressing anger towards a mom allegedly allowing harm to her young son.

    Comment from Pantelis Papafotis condemning a mom who allegedly allowed boyfriend to harm her young son with injuries.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The audacity of that grown man to cry while getting arrested.

    0
    0points
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't we set them on fire? They'll suffer terribly for the rest of their lives.

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, this just reinforces my belief that there are people who should not have kids. Yes, yes, I know, there is no moral way to prevent unsuitable people from having kids, but when will the pain and horror that kids undergo outweigh the right to have kids?

    0
    0points
    reply
