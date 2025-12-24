Bombshell Twist In Decades-Old Cold Case Of The ‘Vatican Girl’ Who Vanished 42 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican teenager who vanished in 1983, is reacting to a major breakthrough in one of Italy’s most notorious unsolved cases.

Authorities have now opened a criminal investigation into Laura Casagrande, the childhood friend who may have been the last person to see Emanuela alive before she disappeared while walking to her music lesson near Vatican City.

Highlights Investigators have opened a criminal probe into a childhood friend of missing Vatican teen Emanuela Orlandi.

Prosecutors say her revised account of the disappearance contradicts what she previously told authorities and may hide crucial information.

The development has renewed hope for the Orlandi family more than 40 years after she vanished in Rome.

Investigators believe her statements from the reopened inquiry contain serious inconsistencies that could hide crucial information.

For Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, who has spent his life fighting for answers, this shift signals a rare step forward.

A new breakthrough in the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican teenager has renewed hope for her family

Black and white photo of Vatican officials assisting a man in white robes inside a vehicle, related to Vatican girl cold case.

Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

“This is important news, and I’m happy that the prosecutor’s office is investigating confidentially; it means they’re doing it with complete seriousness,” Orlandi told local media.

Casagrande was questioned extensively in 2023 when Italian authorities relaunched the investigation.

She initially claimed she had received a phone call shortly after Emanuela vanished. The caller allegedly demanded the release of Mehmet Ali Agca, the gunman imprisoned for trying to assassinate Pope John Paul II two years earlier.

Black and white photo of a serious man linked to the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl who vanished.

Image credits: Keystone/Getty Images

This claim became the foundation of the most dominant theory surrounding the case.

Investigators believed Emanuela may have been abducted as a political bargaining chip, with her kidnappers using a Vatican citizen to pressure the Church and Italian state into freeing Agca.

Black and white photo of two men in conversation, related to Cold Case of Vatican Girl who vanished decades ago.

Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

But prosecutors now say her newer testimony contradicted her earlier version and lacked key details. They suspect some of her recollections have been intentionally withheld.

The official filing stated that her behavior during questioning “appeared very contradictory.”

Andrea De Priamo, president of the bicameral commission overseeing the case, described the shifts in her account as “as if the person being heard wanted to withdraw from the scene.”

Black and white photo of a young woman, related to the Vatican Girl cold case that vanished 42 years ago.

Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial

Casagrande apologized for gaps in memory, but the explanation has not satisfied the Orlandi family.

Their lawyer, Laura Sgrò, questioned why a friend of the missing girl would still hesitate to speak freely after 42 years.

“You can tell she is being reticent. Is she covering for someone? Why is there so much fear so many years later?” she asked.

From the involvement of the Italian mafia to a secret Vatican cover-up, several theories have been considered over the years

Young woman playing the flute indoors with a music stand, part of the Vatican girl cold case from decades ago.

Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial

Emanuela disappeared on 22 June 1983 while walking to a music class at the Tommaso Ludovico da Victoria school. She was 15.

The disappearance immediately drew attention because her father, Ercole Orlandi, worked as a messenger for the Vatican and the family lived within Vatican City walls.

Those details sparked a wave of theories that came to define the case for decades, pulling investigators into every corner of international intrigue.

Missing person posters of Vatican Girl Emanuela Orlandi, key figure in decades-old cold case investigation.

Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial

Some believed foreign intelligence was involved, with claims of a Cold War scheme connected to the KGB.

Others pointed toward the Italian mafia and its deep involvement in Vatican banking scandals of the era.

There were also allegations of a powerful Vatican cover-up meant to protect the Church from internal exposure.

And at one point, investigators even pursued a lead suggesting Emanuela had been secretly taken to London and placed in a Catholic youth hostel funded with Vatican money.

Crumpled missing person poster of the Vatican Girl lies on the ground, linked to decades-old cold case investigation.

Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial

For decades, each theory only led to road blocks, false sightings, and unreliable witnesses. No remains have ever been found.

In 2023, Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi confirmed that a preliminary review of old evidence had uncovered leads “worthy of further investigation.”

Since then, police in Rome have been cooperating with Vatican magistrates to reconstruct Emanuela’s last known movements and re-evaluate every name tied to her final hours.

The case became popular after Netflix aired a documentary covering the mystery in 2022

Young woman with dark curly hair and blue eyes in a dimly lit setting related to Vatican Girl cold case mystery.

Image credits: Rai

International attention surged again after a hit Netflix documentary, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, brought the case back into the global spotlight after it was aired in October 2022.

In it, the family of Emanuela reaffirmed their belief that the Vatican has never told the full truth.

Man in tan jacket speaking into microphone next to large image of the Vatican Girl from decades-old cold case.

Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images

Now, with Casagrande’s testimony under criminal review, prosecutors believe they are closer to understanding what happened that June evening.

If she was the final person to speak to Emanuela, any withheld memory could be connected to individuals who benefited from silence.

Newspaper clipping showing a photo and text about the cold case of the Vatican Girl who vanished 42 years ago.

Image credits: Netflix

Prosecutors have not yet detailed every point of contradiction publicly, but they confirmed that Casagrande has now downplayed or altered statements she originally gave in 1983 and again in 2023.

Women holding signs with photos of the Vatican Girl during a gathering for the decades-old cold case investigation.

Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images

Those earlier accounts suggested she was directly involved in the final hours and received a politically charged phone call that shaped the entire investigation for decades.

Her latest version walks back crucial details, raising questions about whether she once misled authorities or whether she is now concealing something or someone.

“Fighting for the truth.” Netizens congratulated Emanuela’s brother, Pietro, for his tenacity

