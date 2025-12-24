Bombshell Twist In Decades-Old Cold Case Of The ‘Vatican Girl’ Who Vanished 42 Years Ago
The family of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican teenager who vanished in 1983, is reacting to a major breakthrough in one of Italy’s most notorious unsolved cases.
Authorities have now opened a criminal investigation into Laura Casagrande, the childhood friend who may have been the last person to see Emanuela alive before she disappeared while walking to her music lesson near Vatican City.
- Investigators have opened a criminal probe into a childhood friend of missing Vatican teen Emanuela Orlandi.
- Prosecutors say her revised account of the disappearance contradicts what she previously told authorities and may hide crucial information.
- The development has renewed hope for the Orlandi family more than 40 years after she vanished in Rome.
Investigators believe her statements from the reopened inquiry contain serious inconsistencies that could hide crucial information.
For Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, who has spent his life fighting for answers, this shift signals a rare step forward.
Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images
“This is important news, and I’m happy that the prosecutor’s office is investigating confidentially; it means they’re doing it with complete seriousness,” Orlandi told local media.
Casagrande was questioned extensively in 2023 when Italian authorities relaunched the investigation.
She initially claimed she had received a phone call shortly after Emanuela vanished. The caller allegedly demanded the release of Mehmet Ali Agca, the gunman imprisoned for trying to assassinate Pope John Paul II two years earlier.
Image credits: Keystone/Getty Images
This claim became the foundation of the most dominant theory surrounding the case.
Investigators believed Emanuela may have been abducted as a political bargaining chip, with her kidnappers using a Vatican citizen to pressure the Church and Italian state into freeing Agca.
Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images
But prosecutors now say her newer testimony contradicted her earlier version and lacked key details. They suspect some of her recollections have been intentionally withheld.
The official filing stated that her behavior during questioning “appeared very contradictory.”
Andrea De Priamo, president of the bicameral commission overseeing the case, described the shifts in her account as “as if the person being heard wanted to withdraw from the scene.”
Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial
Casagrande apologized for gaps in memory, but the explanation has not satisfied the Orlandi family.
Their lawyer, Laura Sgrò, questioned why a friend of the missing girl would still hesitate to speak freely after 42 years.
“You can tell she is being reticent. Is she covering for someone? Why is there so much fear so many years later?” she asked.
From the involvement of the Italian mafia to a secret Vatican cover-up, several theories have been considered over the years
Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial
Emanuela disappeared on 22 June 1983 while walking to a music class at the Tommaso Ludovico da Victoria school. She was 15.
The disappearance immediately drew attention because her father, Ercole Orlandi, worked as a messenger for the Vatican and the family lived within Vatican City walls.
Those details sparked a wave of theories that came to define the case for decades, pulling investigators into every corner of international intrigue.
Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial
Some believed foreign intelligence was involved, with claims of a Cold War scheme connected to the KGB.
Others pointed toward the Italian mafia and its deep involvement in Vatican banking scandals of the era.
There were also allegations of a powerful Vatican cover-up meant to protect the Church from internal exposure.
And at one point, investigators even pursued a lead suggesting Emanuela had been secretly taken to London and placed in a Catholic youth hostel funded with Vatican money.
Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial
For decades, each theory only led to road blocks, false sightings, and unreliable witnesses. No remains have ever been found.
In 2023, Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi confirmed that a preliminary review of old evidence had uncovered leads “worthy of further investigation.”
Since then, police in Rome have been cooperating with Vatican magistrates to reconstruct Emanuela’s last known movements and re-evaluate every name tied to her final hours.
The case became popular after Netflix aired a documentary covering the mystery in 2022
Image credits: Rai
International attention surged again after a hit Netflix documentary, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, brought the case back into the global spotlight after it was aired in October 2022.
In it, the family of Emanuela reaffirmed their belief that the Vatican has never told the full truth.
Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images
Now, with Casagrande’s testimony under criminal review, prosecutors believe they are closer to understanding what happened that June evening.
If she was the final person to speak to Emanuela, any withheld memory could be connected to individuals who benefited from silence.
Image credits: Netflix
Prosecutors have not yet detailed every point of contradiction publicly, but they confirmed that Casagrande has now downplayed or altered statements she originally gave in 1983 and again in 2023.
Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images
Those earlier accounts suggested she was directly involved in the final hours and received a politically charged phone call that shaped the entire investigation for decades.
Her latest version walks back crucial details, raising questions about whether she once misled authorities or whether she is now concealing something or someone.
“Fighting for the truth.” Netizens congratulated Emanuela’s brother, Pietro, for his tenacity
I don’t think the girl was kidnapped or trafficked. I believe there was a predatory priest who saw her as prey, enticed her to a private place, and r***d her. Maybe she screamed, maybe she threatened to have him defrocked, and maybe he k****d her to shut her up. Maybe he accidentally smothered her during the r**e. Maybe she fought him and he hit her too hard, maybe she broke away from him but fell and sustained a fatal head injury. In the f****d up mind of a p**o rapist, any of those possibilities would need to be covered up, so he could save his job, his reputation, his own miserable life. Her body could be anywhere, hidden deep on Vatican property—-maybe in one of the places you can’t enter unless you’re a very VERY high-ranking Vatican official. Remember, it was the eighties. Everyone knew what was going on in the Catholic Church, but couldn’t wrap their heads around trusted priests betraying their children like that (oh, the brainwashing is very effective, isn’t it?), so it hadn’t become an international scandal yet. Therefore, it would be easy to hide a m****r to protect a priest who might have been related to someone powerful or somehow had managed to get in the good graces of someone within the Vatican who could shield him. She’s there, or rather her body is there, on Vatican property. Hope law enforcement manages to get into the deeper recesses of the place and finds her, so her family can at least bury her, and hopefully find out why she died. Maybe none of my theories are true, and it was a case of plain jealousy over a boy who the friend had a huge crush on, but he liked Emanuela and paid no attention to the friend, so the friend was the last person to see her because she’s the one who k****d Emanuela, or she got someone else riled up against the girl, and they k****d her. Maybe Emanuela was incredibly unhappy—-we don’t know about her home life—-decided to run away with her friend’s help, swore the girl to secrecy. somehow managed to have a life somewhere else and maybe under another name, and will decide to come forward at some point. I’m just throwing out theories here, one of which just might be true. I hope we get an update when we find out for sure what happened.
