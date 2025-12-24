Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bombshell Twist In Decades-Old Cold Case Of The ‘Vatican Girl’ Who Vanished 42 Years Ago
Black and white close-up photo of the Vatican Girl in the cold case that remained unsolved for decades.
Bombshell Twist In Decades-Old Cold Case Of The ‘Vatican Girl’ Who Vanished 42 Years Ago

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
The family of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican teenager who vanished in 1983, is reacting to a major breakthrough in one of Italy’s most notorious unsolved cases.

Authorities have now opened a criminal investigation into Laura Casagrande, the childhood friend who may have been the last person to see Emanuela alive before she disappeared while walking to her music lesson near Vatican City. 

Highlights
  • Investigators have opened a criminal probe into a childhood friend of missing Vatican teen Emanuela Orlandi.
  • Prosecutors say her revised account of the disappearance contradicts what she previously told authorities and may hide crucial information.
  • The development has renewed hope for the Orlandi family more than 40 years after she vanished in Rome.

Investigators believe her statements from the reopened inquiry contain serious inconsistencies that could hide crucial information.

For Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, who has spent his life fighting for answers, this shift signals a rare step forward.

    A new breakthrough in the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican teenager has renewed hope for her family

    Black and white photo of Vatican officials assisting a man in white robes inside a vehicle, related to Vatican girl cold case.

    Black and white photo of Vatican officials assisting a man in white robes inside a vehicle, related to Vatican girl cold case.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    “This is important news, and I’m happy that the prosecutor’s office is investigating confidentially; it means they’re doing it with complete seriousness,” Orlandi told local media.

    Casagrande was questioned extensively in 2023 when Italian authorities relaunched the investigation. 

    She initially claimed she had received a phone call shortly after Emanuela vanished. The caller allegedly demanded the release of Mehmet Ali Agca, the gunman imprisoned for trying to assassinate Pope John Paul II two years earlier.

    Black and white photo of a serious man linked to the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl who vanished.

    Black and white photo of a serious man linked to the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl who vanished.

    Image credits: Keystone/Getty Images

    This claim became the foundation of the most dominant theory surrounding the case.

    Investigators believed Emanuela may have been abducted as a political bargaining chip, with her kidnappers using a Vatican citizen to pressure the Church and Italian state into freeing Agca.

    Black and white photo of two men in conversation, related to Cold Case of Vatican Girl who vanished decades ago.

    Black and white photo of two men in conversation, related to Cold Case of Vatican Girl who vanished decades ago.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    But prosecutors now say her newer testimony contradicted her earlier version and lacked key details. They suspect some of her recollections have been intentionally withheld.

    The official filing stated that her behavior during questioning “appeared very contradictory.”

    Andrea De Priamo, president of the bicameral commission overseeing the case, described the shifts in her account as “as if the person being heard wanted to withdraw from the scene.”

    Comment by Caterina Perinetti Casoni expressing suspicion about Vatican lies related to the Vatican Girl cold case.

    Comment by Caterina Perinetti Casoni expressing suspicion about Vatican lies related to the Vatican Girl cold case.

    Black and white photo of a young woman, related to the Vatican Girl cold case that vanished 42 years ago.

    Black and white photo of a young woman, related to the Vatican Girl cold case that vanished 42 years ago.

    Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial

    Casagrande apologized for gaps in memory, but the explanation has not satisfied the Orlandi family.

    Their lawyer, Laura Sgrò, questioned why a friend of the missing girl would still hesitate to speak freely after 42 years. 

    “You can tell she is being reticent. Is she covering for someone? Why is there so much fear so many years later?” she asked.

    From the involvement of the Italian mafia to a secret Vatican cover-up, several theories have been considered over the years

    Young woman playing the flute indoors with a music stand, part of the Vatican girl cold case from decades ago.

    Young woman playing the flute indoors with a music stand, part of the Vatican girl cold case from decades ago.

    Image credits: pietrorlandiofficial

    Emanuela disappeared on 22 June 1983 while walking to a music class at the Tommaso Ludovico da Victoria school. She was 15.

    The disappearance immediately drew attention because her father, Ercole Orlandi, worked as a messenger for the Vatican and the family lived within Vatican City walls.

    Those details sparked a wave of theories that came to define the case for decades, pulling investigators into every corner of international intrigue.

    Comment on social media discussing unresolved Vatican Girl cold case with decades-old mystery and no resolution.

    Comment on social media discussing unresolved Vatican Girl cold case with decades-old mystery and no resolution.

    Missing person posters of Vatican Girl Emanuela Orlandi, key figure in decades-old cold case investigation.

    Missing person posters of Vatican Girl Emanuela Orlandi, key figure in decades-old cold case investigation.

    Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial

    Some believed foreign intelligence was involved, with claims of a Cold War scheme connected to the KGB.

    Others pointed toward the Italian mafia and its deep involvement in Vatican banking scandals of the era.

    There were also allegations of a powerful Vatican cover-up meant to protect the Church from internal exposure.

    And at one point, investigators even pursued a lead suggesting Emanuela had been secretly taken to London and placed in a Catholic youth hostel funded with Vatican money.

    Crumpled missing person poster of the Vatican Girl lies on the ground, linked to decades-old cold case investigation.

    Crumpled missing person poster of the Vatican Girl lies on the ground, linked to decades-old cold case investigation.

    Image credits: Rai News 24/pietrorlandiofficial

    For decades, each theory only led to road blocks, false sightings, and unreliable witnesses. No remains have ever been found.

    Comment by Patricia Bonilla discussing the Vatican girl cold case and claims of a cover-up by high-ranking officials.

    Comment by Patricia Bonilla discussing the Vatican girl cold case and claims of a cover-up by high-ranking officials.

    Comment criticizing Vatican secrecy and corruption related to the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl vanished 42 years ago.

    Comment criticizing Vatican secrecy and corruption related to the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl vanished 42 years ago.

    In 2023, Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi confirmed that a preliminary review of old evidence had uncovered leads “worthy of further investigation.”

    Since then, police in Rome have been cooperating with Vatican magistrates to reconstruct Emanuela’s last known movements and re-evaluate every name tied to her final hours.

    The case became popular after Netflix aired a documentary covering the mystery in 2022

    Young woman with dark curly hair and blue eyes in a dimly lit setting related to Vatican Girl cold case mystery.

    Young woman with dark curly hair and blue eyes in a dimly lit setting related to Vatican Girl cold case mystery.

    Image credits: Rai

    International attention surged again after a hit Netflix documentary, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, brought the case back into the global spotlight after it was aired in October 2022.

    In it, the family of Emanuela reaffirmed their belief that the Vatican has never told the full truth.

    Man in tan jacket speaking into microphone next to large image of the Vatican Girl from decades-old cold case.

    Man in tan jacket speaking into microphone next to large image of the Vatican Girl from decades-old cold case.

    Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images

    Now, with Casagrande’s testimony under criminal review, prosecutors believe they are closer to understanding what happened that June evening.

    If she was the final person to speak to Emanuela, any withheld memory could be connected to individuals who benefited from silence.

    Newspaper clipping showing a photo and text about the cold case of the Vatican Girl who vanished 42 years ago.

    Newspaper clipping showing a photo and text about the cold case of the Vatican Girl who vanished 42 years ago.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Prosecutors have not yet detailed every point of contradiction publicly, but they confirmed that Casagrande has now downplayed or altered statements she originally gave in 1983 and again in 2023.

    Women holding signs with photos of the Vatican Girl during a gathering for the decades-old cold case investigation.

    Women holding signs with photos of the Vatican Girl during a gathering for the decades-old cold case investigation.

    Image credits: Simona Granati/Getty Images

    Those earlier accounts suggested she was directly involved in the final hours and received a politically charged phone call that shaped the entire investigation for decades.

    Her latest version walks back crucial details, raising questions about whether she once misled authorities or whether she is now concealing something or someone.

    “Fighting for the truth.” Netizens congratulated Emanuela’s brother, Pietro, for his tenacity

    Comment by Chris Cocker discussing collaboration with the Vatican and the Italian Mafia in a social media post.

    Comment by Chris Cocker discussing collaboration with the Vatican and the Italian Mafia in a social media post.

    Comment by Yanira Vz expressing doubt about the Vatican Girl cold case being solved 42 years later.

    Comment by Yanira Vz expressing doubt about the Vatican Girl cold case being solved 42 years later.

    Comment by Vanessa Bailey stating Just another child sacrifice for the church about Vatican girl cold case twist

    Comment by Vanessa Bailey stating Just another child sacrifice for the church about Vatican girl cold case twist

    Comment by Rhys Mág Shamhráin questioning if the Vatican Girl cold case involves silencing a witness after 42 years.

    Comment by Rhys Mág Shamhráin questioning if the Vatican Girl cold case involves silencing a witness after 42 years.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the decades-old cold case of the Vatican Girl involving cover-ups and ongoing family fight for truth.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the decades-old cold case of the Vatican Girl involving cover-ups and ongoing family fight for truth.

    Comment from Pst Shey Malvin Nformi expressing concern over religious leaders affecting faith amid the Vatican Girl cold case.

    Comment from Pst Shey Malvin Nformi expressing concern over religious leaders affecting faith amid the Vatican Girl cold case.

    Facebook comment by Sam Sewell saying Many are sadly buried there on a white background, related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Facebook comment by Sam Sewell saying Many are sadly buried there on a white background, related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Comment by Francesca Spighi discussing the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl who vanished 42 years ago.

    Comment by Francesca Spighi discussing the decades-old cold case of the Vatican girl who vanished 42 years ago.

    Comment from user Gigi BK expressing sorrow about the decades-old Vatican Girl cold case that still resonates in Italy.

    Comment from user Gigi BK expressing sorrow about the decades-old Vatican Girl cold case that still resonates in Italy.

    Woman named Janilla Azarian commenting about speaking up against corruption in an online post relating to Vatican Girl cold case.

    Woman named Janilla Azarian commenting about speaking up against corruption in an online post relating to Vatican Girl cold case.

    Comment by Ericka Melina Hernandez stating still so many questions, related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Comment by Ericka Melina Hernandez stating still so many questions, related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading Full of paedos! What do you expect? related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading Full of paedos! What do you expect? related to Vatican Girl cold case discussion.

    Comment by Si Valverde asking how many disappeared in the Vatican girl decades-old cold case twist discussion.

    Comment by Si Valverde asking how many disappeared in the Vatican girl decades-old cold case twist discussion.

    Comment by Liz Brice discussing shady business involving the Vatican, churches, priests, and nuns from the Vatican girl cold case.

    Comment by Liz Brice discussing shady business involving the Vatican, churches, priests, and nuns from the Vatican girl cold case.

    Comment by Sam Forrester discussing child trafficking in and around the Vatican and its connection to a decades-old cold case.

    Comment by Sam Forrester discussing child trafficking in and around the Vatican and its connection to a decades-old cold case.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    12 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t think the girl was kidnapped or trafficked. I believe there was a predatory priest who saw her as prey, enticed her to a private place, and r***d her. Maybe she screamed, maybe she threatened to have him defrocked, and maybe he k****d her to shut her up. Maybe he accidentally smothered her during the r**e. Maybe she fought him and he hit her too hard, maybe she broke away from him but fell and sustained a fatal head injury. In the f****d up mind of a p**o rapist, any of those possibilities would need to be covered up, so he could save his job, his reputation, his own miserable life. Her body could be anywhere, hidden deep on Vatican property—-maybe in one of the places you can’t enter unless you’re a very VERY high-ranking Vatican official. Remember, it was the eighties. Everyone knew what was going on in the Catholic Church, but couldn’t wrap their heads around trusted priests betraying their children like that (oh, the brainwashing is very effective, isn’t it?), so it hadn’t become an international scandal yet. Therefore, it would be easy to hide a m****r to protect a priest who might have been related to someone powerful or somehow had managed to get in the good graces of someone within the Vatican who could shield him. She’s there, or rather her body is there, on Vatican property. Hope law enforcement manages to get into the deeper recesses of the place and finds her, so her family can at least bury her, and hopefully find out why she died. Maybe none of my theories are true, and it was a case of plain jealousy over a boy who the friend had a huge crush on, but he liked Emanuela and paid no attention to the friend, so the friend was the last person to see her because she’s the one who k****d Emanuela, or she got someone else riled up against the girl, and they k****d her. Maybe Emanuela was incredibly unhappy—-we don’t know about her home life—-decided to run away with her friend’s help, swore the girl to secrecy. somehow managed to have a life somewhere else and maybe under another name, and will decide to come forward at some point. I’m just throwing out theories here, one of which just might be true. I hope we get an update when we find out for sure what happened.

