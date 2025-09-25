Sarah MacDiarmid was just 23 years old when she vanished from Kananook railway station in Melbourne on July 11, 1990. MacDiarmid was last seen at approximately 10.20 pm, getting off a train and making her way to the parking lot where her car was parked. Her brother went looking for her at the station, only to find her locked car still there. Police immediately suspected foul play because of the bloodstains next to her car and drag marks leading into the nearby bushes. Sadly, there’s been no trace of her ever since.

