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There’s a fine line between wanting order in your home and trying to micromanage grown adults like they’re still in high school. That line gets even messier when family roles and money are all tangled together, so a seemingly innocent house rule starts to feel a lot more personal than anyone wants to admit.

This woman’s two adult daughters live in the basement apartment in the home she shared with her husband. The tension started when her older daughter’s boyfriend started coming around often enough to get her husband’s attention. Before long, he had opinions about what needed to change. She, however, was not convinced this was something he should be trying to police.

More info: Reddit

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Letting adult kids live at home can get a little bit complicated when their partners start getting too comfortable

Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This mom’s husband decided that her daughter’s boyfriend was around far too often

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Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The daughters were the model tenants, paying rent, keeping the basement clean, and staying out of trouble

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But the stepdad still wanted to limit the boyfriend’s sleepovers or charge him rent too

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Image credits: Right_Aerie_4270

The mom was not convinced he had the right to start policing two responsible adult women that way

The Original poster (OP) and her husband own a house with a full basement apartment, where her 20-year-old and 18-year-old daughters currently live. They each pay $350 a month, cover their own food and expenses, keep the place clean, and act like the kind of adults most parents would be thrilled to have under their roof, yet that doesn’t stop the tension.

The basement living arrangement was meant to help the narrator’s daughters ease into adulthood as they found their feet financially. The long-term plan was to remodel the place and rent it, but they never really got around to it. In the meantime, the girls had settled into a pretty stable routine there, cohabiting peacefully with no issues.

However, the older daughter’s boyfriend apparently spends enough time in the apartment to make the husband uncomfortable. The guy has not actually moved in and still has his own place. In fact, he works a job that pulls him away for weeks to months at a time, which makes the whole thing look less like a secret live-in boyfriend situation and more like a young couple spending a lot of time together.

The husband had very different feelings about the whole thing. In his mind, if the boyfriend was staying over that often, then something had to change. His proposed fix was to either limit the boyfriend’s sleepovers to three nights a week or charge him $350 a month as rent, too. As expected, the woman was just not on the same page.

From her perspective, the daughters are responsible adults contributing to the household. On top of that, the kids are not her husband’s biological children, and he never really raised or parented them when they were younger. Now, she is worried that the whole stunt may not really be about setting boundaries but stylishly finding a way to kick the girls out.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Living with parents well into adulthood is no longer unusual, especially given current housing costs. A 2024 Pew Research Center report found that 57% adults aged 18 to 24 live in a parent’s home. Because of this, many families end up trying to find a middle ground between “our house, our rules” and respecting adults who are trying to build independent lives.

Another report also found that around 65% of young adults living with a parent contribute to the household in some way, whether through groceries, bills, rent, or mortgage help. And once an adult child is paying toward the home, the arrangement can start to feel less like traditional parenting.

The boyfriend issue is where things get sticky, since things have turned into a bigger argument about boundaries and who gets to make the rules. In this case, the question is whether the husband has a legitimate right to set that limit since it’s also his home. This University of Florida article advises that families discuss boundaries around visitors when adult children are living at home to reduce conflict.

Many readers thought the husband’s stance made no sense, pointing out that if the basement had been rented to a stranger, he likely would not be trying to bill the tenant’s partner for staying over. To them, it felt like a power play aimed at the daughters. What do you think? Is the husband setting a fair boundary in his own home, or trying to control something that should not be his business?

Readers wondered whether he would be this strict if the basement were rented to a stranger