Teen Has Stepsister’s Support When Stepmom Calls Her Selfish And Cruel For Spending Money On Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stepchild can be difficult. More often than not, the stepparent sees you as an outsider, not one of their kids. Almost one in ten children in the U.S. live with at least one stepparent. And sometimes, the relationship with your own parent can sour because of that.

This teen got in hot water with both her dad and her stepmom after she spent her $1,000 lottery prize on the things she wanted, just like her mother told her. Furious that she didn’t help them as they had three more small kids and one on the way, the dad started guilt-tripping her and calling her selfish.

RELATED:

A teen won $1,000 in a raffle and spent it on the things she wanted: clothes, makeup, perfume, and other things

Teen girl in red jacket smiling and holding a phone, showing stepsister’s support against stepmom’s criticism about spending.

Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When her struggling dad and stepmom found out, they called her selfish for not giving the money to them

Teen with stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen gets stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Teen spending money on herself with stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel.

Man in red shirt and glasses looking stressed, holding head, conveying tension related to teen stepsister support conflict.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen shares stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Text excerpt from a teen about conflict with stepmom over spending money on herself and stepsister’s support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about a teen’s stepsister supporting her against a stepmom calling her selfish and cruel for spending money.

Image credits: MostPlenty3578

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re not the smartest with money,” the teen mentioned in the comments

Reddit discussion showing teen defended by stepsister after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money.

Comment discussing stepsister’s support amid accusations of selfish spending by stepmom in family conflict online thread

Teen and stepsister support conflict with stepmom over spending money on herself and selfish behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments showing stepsister's support for teen called selfish and cruel by stepmom over spending money.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a teen’s stepsister supports her against stepmom’s criticism about spending money.

Online discussion about family dynamics with stepsiblings and stepmom comments on parenting choices.

Teen holding cash with stepsister nearby, symbolizing support amid stepmom calling her selfish and cruel for spending money.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Teens need to learn financial literacy, but should not be expected to fill a parent’s role

Despite what some parents may think, a teen is not an adult. Even if they look or act like adults, they’re still minors. And a parent’s job is to provide for their child financially, not to treat them as dependable sources of income or unpaid nannies.

It’s not unusual for teens to have their own money. Whether through a part-time job, a sudden windfall like the teen in this story, or saving up allowance, teens can have income, too. In fact, in June of 2024, 37.4% of people ages 16 to 19 had a job in the U.S.

There are different reasons teens need their own money. According to Alicia Sasser Modestino, a professor of economics and public policy at Northeastern University, more than half of teens in America work to help cover bills, groceries, and utilities, or to be able to afford the things they want, like smartphones, clothes, and shoes.

Yet, according to experts, parents should avoid encouraging or expecting their kids to spend their own money on family needs. In fact, taking money away from a child is a big no-no, even if you’re trying to teach them how to save or take care of the household.

The founder of Smart Money Mamas, Chelsea Brennan, told Today’s Parent that parents take away a child’s or a teen’s autonomy when they take away a larger amount that they won in a raffle or were given by Grandma.

“Some kids can build a mental relationship that saving is my money disappearing, and that’s not going to be helpful in adulthood,” she explains. She recommends letting kids spend half of their cash gifts however they want, and the other half is divided into thirds (spend, save, or give away).

Granted, teens should learn financial responsibility, but not through giving their money away to cover basic household costs like bills and utilities. Until they’re grown up and able to make a living, that’s still the parents’ job. Worrying about newborn expenses might be too much for a person who hasn’t graduated high school yet.

Teen holding receipts inside a car, representing spending money on herself with stepsister's support.

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Lottery winnings belong to the person who won them

Some people view lottery money differently from hard-earned money. In fact, winning the lottery often complicates the life of the winner, and this teen’s story, even with moderate winnings from a raffle, is a great example.

In a previous interview for Bored Panda, financial therapist Nate Astle, LMFT, CFT-I™, explained that sudden financial luck almost always complicates relationships. “This is actually a fairly common experience for people where there is a drastic shift in their wealth. Friends, family, and even your kindergarten pen pal come asking for favors.”

In his view, the winnings still belong to the person who won them. However, different cultures approach this kind of thing differently, and Astle notes that it is important to take that into account. “Family and societal cultures handle money differently. Some are more individualistic where the focus is on the individual’s success while collectivistic cultures prioritize the group’s well-being.”

At the same time, after reading the entire story, this kind of request from the stepmom and the stepfather seems on par with the course. They seem fine with letting their teen daughters shoulder childcare without worrying about parentification. Perhaps money is just another way they think teens should “contribute.”

“Demanding the minor give them money because they’re struggling after going on a babymoon is wild to me,” commenters vilified the parents

Teen receives stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Teen and stepsister support each other after stepmom calls teen selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s stepsister supporting her against stepmom’s selfish and cruel accusations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s stepsister support amid stepmom calling her selfish and cruel.

Comment from a teen’s stepsister supporting her against accusations of being selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Reddit comment showing stepsister’s support for teen called selfish and cruel by stepmom over personal spending.

Screenshot of a forum comment supporting a teen with stepsister’s support against stepmom’s selfish spending criticism.

Comment highlighting a teen’s stepsister supporting her against accusations of being selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Text comment from user explaining lesson about true colors shown when winning, relating to teen stepsister support and stepmom conflict.

Text post from anon explaining the teen’s stepsister support amid stepmom calling her selfish and cruel.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s stepsister support amid stepmom calling her selfish for spending money.

Comment by user SomewhereFit3162 advising not to feel guilty when stepmom calls teen selfish for spending money on herself.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user says children are not responsible for their financial issues, showing stepsister’s support.

Text comment on a white background where a user suggests buying stepsister and mom gifts with leftover vouchers, showing stepsister support.

Comment text about teen receiving stepsister’s support against stepmom’s selfish and cruel accusations on spending money.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a user supports a teen against a stepmom’s accusations of selfish spending.

Comment on Reddit explaining a teen has stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Text screenshot of a comment supporting a teen over stepmom's selfish and cruel accusations about spending money.

Comment praising a stepsister’s support for a teen facing harsh criticism from stepmom over spending money.

Reddit comment discussing a teen’s stepsister support amid stepmom calling her selfish and cruel over spending money.

Comment text on a forum where a user discusses a teen’s stepsister supporting her amid stepmom calling her selfish and cruel.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s stepsister supporting her against stepmom’s criticism of spending money.

Screenshot of an online comment about selfishness with teen and stepsister support in a family money conflict discussion.

When the teen’s mom found out, she put the dad on the spot for acting entitled

Teen expressing frustration on phone in kitchen, relating to stepsister’s support and spending money conflict.

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Teen with stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Text excerpt showing a teen’s stepsister supporting her against stepmom’s cruel and selfish accusations about spending money.

Text showing a teen explaining blocking calls after stepmom called her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Teen girl looking down pensively, representing stepsister’s support amid stepmom calling her selfish for spending money.

Image credits: Max Kolganov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Teen supported by stepsister after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Text from a teen expressing frustration about dad and stepmom's financial decisions, highlighting stepsister’s support.

Teen shares emotional message about stepmom calling her selfish and cruel, receiving stepsister’s support.

Image credits: MostPlenty3578

Commenters sided with the teen and her mom: “They deserve it”

Supportive stepsister comforts teen after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Teen receives stepsister’s support after stepmom calls her selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Comment from a teen’s stepsister showing support after stepmom calls teen selfish and cruel for spending money on herself.

Screenshot of a supportive comment praising a teen and her stepsister amid criticism from their stepmom about spending money.

Comment discussing a teen's stepsister supporting her against a stepmom calling her selfish for spending money.

Comment about child support and having more babies without a plan, reflecting teen stepsister’s support in family conflict.