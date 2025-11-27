Foodie Woman Can’t Handle A Future Of “Buttered Noodles,” Breaks Up With Fiancé Over His Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever encountered a picky eater? Odds are that you have, as such a habit is pretty common, of course, with varying levels. What we’re also interested in is how you reacted to them – did you accept them, or couldn’t you help but feel annoyed?

Well, the latter reaction is what this woman had about her future stepdaughter. She just couldn’t handle the fact that she eats a very limited range of foods and that her father doesn’t want to do anything about it. And this, sadly, turned their joint future very doom and gloom.

Reddit

People tend to react differently when they meet someone who is a picky eater

Foodie woman and family sharing a meal at the table, highlighting a foodie woman dealing with buttered noodles.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For example, this woman was beyond annoyed when it turned out that her future stepdaughter is one

Text excerpt discussing picky eating habits that caused a breakup involving a foodie woman and her fiancé’s kid.

Text excerpt from a foodie woman describing her relationship struggles involving her fiancé and his child.

Text about play dates and daughters bonding, related to foodie woman breaking up over future of buttered noodles and his kid.

Text about a foodie woman concerned over picky eater kid's diet causing relationship issues with fiancé.

Woman and child sharing a moment at a cafe, with a plate of food and drink, highlighting foodie woman and kid relationship.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In her eyes, it wasn’t a failure of the girl herself, but rather her fiancé, who fathers her

Text excerpt about a military parent addressing picky eating habits in their young daughter.

Text excerpt about easing a picky eater into new foods, emphasizing importance of an easygoing child with food for travel and family reasons.

Text excerpt discussing a conversation with fiancé about food preferences including Chinese food and relationship challenges.

Text describing a foodie woman unable to handle a future with buttered noodles, leading to a breakup over his kid.

Text excerpt about a picky eater avoiding vegetables and her father's gentle advice to try them refused.

Young girl looking unhappy at a plate of broccoli and fries in a kitchen, reflecting foodie woman struggles with future meals.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

You see, when her own daughter developed picky eating some time ago, the woman managed to “fix it”

Text excerpt discussing a foodie woman’s breakup over his kid and a future of buttered noodles.

Alt text: Frustrated foodie woman struggles over future meals and relationship challenges involving her fiancé’s kid.

Text discussing a foodie woman breaking up with fiancé over his kid’s eating habits and future of buttered noodles.

Text about a foodie woman upset over future of buttered noodles and her fiancé’s parenting efforts with his kid.

Text excerpt discussing challenges with fiancé’s kid and difficulties handling a future of buttered noodles in relationship.

Foodie woman breaks up with fiancé over his kid and future of buttered noodles in their relationship.

Alt text: Text expressing frustration over parenting roles as a foodie woman can’t handle a future with buttered noodles.

Text excerpt about becoming an evil stepmother enforcing new rules and causing resentment from his daughter.

Text image showing a woman explaining her incompatibility in parenting beliefs causing doubts about combining families.

Text conversation asking if one is wrong for delaying or breaking off engagement over a conflict about buttered noodles and fiancé's kid.

Text-based image showing a conflicted foodie woman discussing challenges with her future involving buttered noodles and his kid.

Text excerpt discussing a foodie woman’s concerns about a future with buttered noodles and relationship challenges involving his kid.

Image credits: MotherCartographer10

So, it’s a deal-breaker for her that her fiancé doesn’t seem fazed about his daughter’s eating habits

The OP recently got engaged to her boyfriend, who has an 8-year-old daughter. Her own daughter gets along with this girl, which is good, since they’re about to be stepsisters.

When her fiancé got granted 50/50 custody of his daughter and she started spending more time with the post’s author, the woman noticed that the girl is an extremely picky eater. For instance, she eats only foods like chicken tenders, French fries, and pizza. And let’s just say that this kind of habit didn’t really please the future stepmom.

You see, she’s in the military, and that means she’s all about the importance of a healthy and well-balanced diet, especially for children. When her daughter had picked up a picky eating habit back in the day, she made sure to fix it, which took about 6 months.

So, she tried speaking with her fiancé about his daughter’s eating habits and how they should strive to snap her out of it. Yet, he doesn’t make this out to be such a big issue as she does, and that’s why he doesn’t feel like fixing it or anything.

And that’s beyond frustrating for the woman. In fact, it’s not only frustrating, but a whole deal-breaker. She just can’t wrap her head around how someone can be so laidback on “fixing” their child.

Family enjoying a meal together at a bright restaurant, highlighting a foodie woman and a child sharing food moments.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, technically, the woman isn’t wrong about the fact that picky eating can be “cured.” Only, just as it did for her daughter, it takes quite a lot of time and patience. Making the food more appetizing, starting small, and finding what motivates a picky eater to leave their food comfort zone are essential in this process.

But what should be taken into consideration when it comes to picky eating is that quite often it stems from something deeper than just stubbornness. For example, some theories suggest that genetics can play a part in it.

The most popular theory is that picky eating is connected to the TAS2R38 gene, which affects the ability to taste bitterness. That means that certain folks might not like the foods, like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, that tend to carry that bitter taste. And it’s not limited to these examples; they might just feel aversion to many other vegetables or foods with strong flavor, too.

Of course, neurodivergence and sensitivity issues can be a common reason behind picky eating as well, but in this case, at least according to the OP, it isn’t. Yet, as some netizens pointed out, you can never be sure, especially when you’re not an expert, like this woman. She’s not qualified to say that the girl doesn’t have any neurodivergence for sure. And when you add the fact that she also has struggles with reading, who knows?

Either way, what people online also pointed out is that the OP isn’t really compatible with this fiancé, and maybe breaking up isn’t the worst-case scenario here. What do you think?

Netizens pointed out that the woman is rather ignorant about it all, as the picky eating might be coming from the girl’s neurodivergence, which the woman wrote off as nonexistent

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a foodie woman breaking up over future buttered noodles and his kid’s picky eating habits.

Text discussing a foodie woman breaking up with fiancé over parenting and a future of buttered noodles.

Comment discussing a foodie woman frustrated with a future of buttered noodles and her breakup over his kid.

Comment from a dietitian about child’s selective eating habits preferring bland carbs like buttered noodles during stressful mealtimes.

Screenshot of a comment questioning qualifications related to neurodivergence in an online discussion.

Comment on a forum post about a foodie woman breaking up with her fiancé over his kid and buttered noodles future.

Alt text: Online comment discussing challenges of blending families and differing views on food like buttered noodles affecting relationships.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user discusses compatibility issues about parenting and combining households.

Alt text: Commenter discusses food issues and picky eating habits related to foodie woman and future of buttered noodles.