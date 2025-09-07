Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Defends His Daughter’s Room From Fiancée, Chooses Her Over Their Future Together
Man and woman sitting on yellow couch, engaged in tense conversation, illustrating man defends daughter's room conflict.
Family, Relationships

Man Defends His Daughter’s Room From Fiancée, Chooses Her Over Their Future Together

Interview With Expert
Austeja.Z Austeja Zokaitė
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

As parents approach a second marriage, they often vow to keep their child their number one priority instead of the relationship with their partner. They feel like the kids have already gone through enough without asking for it, so they make it their responsibility to put their needs first as much as possible, no matter what. 

This dad was even ready to end his relationship with his fiancée for his daughter, as the future stepmom was upset that his child was being treated like the queen of the house for having a separate room. But before he ended things, he wanted to get some unbiased opinions and shared the whole situation online.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with Pia Torp, an internationally certified EFT couples therapist, and Jamie Simkins, LCPC, a therapist, stepmom coach, and blended family consultant, who kindly agreed to talk about priorities and parenting differences in blended families.

RELATED:

    When approaching a second marriage, parents often vow that their children will be their priority

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As did this dad, who was even prepared to give up his relationship for his daughter

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Kids should be deeply cared for and protected—but that doesn’t mean they come before the couple”

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In blended families, it can be hard to navigate the different needs and wants of both parents and children, but finding a healthy middle ground is essential for the family to function. Even though it might seem tricky at first, everyone, not just the kids, should be at the top of the priority list, experts say.

    “In blended families, it should never be ‘either/or.’ Love is not limited—it expands. Both children and the couple’s bond need to feel fully prioritized, because a secure couple relationship is what creates safety for the children. It always comes down to how the 2 grown-ups collaborate,” says Pia Torp, an internationally certified EFT couples therapist.

    “Kids should be deeply cared for and protected—but that doesn’t mean they come before the couple. In blended families especially, if the couple isn’t strong and united, the whole family structure suffers,” explains Jamie Simkins, LCPC, a therapist, stepmom coach, and blended family consultant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A good way to approach it is like this: The kids are your first responsibility—you keep them safe, cared for, and supported. But the relationship is your first priority—because if the couple bond breaks down, the whole blended family structure crumbles. When partners feel secure with each other, they’re better able to show up for the kids.”

    Stepchildren in a blended family should never feel ‘less than’

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The stepchildren in a blended family, just like the couple, also should never feel ‘less than,’ but realistically, there will be natural differences in how they’re treated from biological kids.

    “It is natural to feel closer to one’s own child, but stepchildren should never feel ‘less than.’ Clarity helps: you are not their parent, but you are an adult who cares and works to make all children feel safe and included. Time is super important here,” says Torp.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Stepchildren shouldn’t be treated as ‘less than,’ but the reality is that the bond is different. There’s no automatic blueprint of love and loyalty in a step-relationship, the way there is with biological children. Expecting it to be the same sets everyone up for frustration. Instead of pretending there’s no difference, acknowledge the unique dynamic, respect the child’s pace, and focus on building trust and connection rather than forcing equality,” Simkins recommends.

    Couples with different parenting styles can make blended families work

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even if, in the midst of it all, the couple greatly disagrees with each other because of different parenting styles, they can still make their stepfamily work by being willing to learn, compromise, and respect each other’s perspectives, Simkins says.

    “Most of the time, I see dads being more permissive—often from guilt or fear of losing their kids—while stepmoms tend to be stricter, trying to fill in the gaps they see. These clashes can create resentment unless both partners step back, recognize the patterns at play, and agree on shared values and strategies,” she further explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Disagreements often hide deeper fears of being excluded or unheard. Setting rules together as a team helps, and sometimes therapy offers tools to negotiate fairly and with empathy,” Torp adds. “I recommend seeking a therapist to assist in making a matrix for the household.”

    It’s crucial that parents in blended families learn to compromise and find an agreement, as otherwise the household can become divisive and chaotic. “The solution isn’t one person ‘winning’ but creating clarity and alignment. That means talking through what each person can live with, setting realistic expectations, and making decisions that both partners will enforce—even if it isn’t either person’s ideal. Without a united front, the household runs on conflict and inconsistency, which is stressful for everyone,” Simkins concludes.

    The majority seemed to be on the dad’s side, advising him to be aware of his fiancée

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some also shared similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought the dad messed up by not seeing through his fiancée earlier

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some also believed that neither should be getting themselves into such a family arrangement

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the dad shared an update:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were glad about the dad’s decision

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't bite the hand that feeds you. Single mom, 4 kids, a bun in the oven and she wants to move in and call the shots. Just wow.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like all this woman would bring to the marriage is her children and associated entitlement and expenses. I bet Alice wouldn't see it as so 'creepy and incestuous' if she and her kids were getting the same generous allowance Stacey is. And how quickly the tables turned! Someone who truly loves you and wants *you* (as opposed to your money) wouldn't go and double-down on insults the way Alice did. Good on OP for sticking up for his daughter.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't bite the hand that feeds you. Single mom, 4 kids, a bun in the oven and she wants to move in and call the shots. Just wow.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like all this woman would bring to the marriage is her children and associated entitlement and expenses. I bet Alice wouldn't see it as so 'creepy and incestuous' if she and her kids were getting the same generous allowance Stacey is. And how quickly the tables turned! Someone who truly loves you and wants *you* (as opposed to your money) wouldn't go and double-down on insults the way Alice did. Good on OP for sticking up for his daughter.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT