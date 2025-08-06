Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Secretly Messages Women Behind Wife’s Back, Furious At 11YO Daughter For Exposing Him To Mom
Man with gray hair and beard upset in living room while woman in yellow argues behind him, reflecting cheating texts tension.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Secretly Messages Women Behind Wife’s Back, Furious At 11YO Daughter For Exposing Him To Mom

21

1

Cheating is never okay in a relationship, even if it’s all just emotional. Some people who engage in infidelity like this also get defensive when they’re confronted about it, no matter how much their actions have hurt the other person.

This is what a controlling man did when his young daughter found his secret messages to other women. She informed her mother about it, which led to her dad going ballistic. He ended up playing the victim despite having orchestrated the entire situation.

More info: Mumsnet

    Cheaters often deny their actions and try to deflect the blame onto other people

    Young girl looking upset while reading messages on her phone, illustrating daughter found dad cheating texts concept.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her 11-year-old daughter found out that her dad had been pretending to be a single parent on text with other women 

    Daughter discovered dad cheating through texts revealing lies and flirting with other women despite family devotion.

    Screenshot of text message conversation revealing daughter found dad cheating texts with women praising him.

    Text excerpt about daughter found dad cheating texts discussing family camp and relationship issues.

    Text about an 11-year-old daughter upset after finding dad cheating texts, discussing parenting and blame issues.

    Text excerpt discussing commitment to relationship and family despite mental health challenges in daughter found dad cheating texts context.

    Text conversation about a child finding dad's cheating texts after using his phone and seeing notifications.

    Text excerpt showing a daughter found dad cheating texts revealing anger and denied feelings in a late-night call.

    Daughter reading dad cheating texts, shocked by discovery during a heated moment in a camp tent.

    Green and orange camping tent set up in a forest clearing surrounded by trees and shadows at daytime, daughter found dad cheating texts

    Image credits: Hari Nandakumar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man had convinced the other women so well that they kept telling him they’d treat him better and wanted to come stay with him

    Screenshot of a text conversation referencing a daughter finding dad cheating texts and family conflict involving upset women.

    Text conversation showing a daughter confronting her dad about cheating texts and requesting the woman's phone number.

    Text excerpt about a daughter discovering dad cheating texts and confronting the involved parties afterward.

    Text message revealing accusations amid divorce, highlighting a daughter-found-dad-cheating-texts scenario in a tense family dispute.

    Text excerpt describing a daughter who found dad cheating texts, explaining her PTSD and mental health struggles.

    Text message revealing daughter found dad cheating, expressing feelings of hurt and anger about his treatment of her.

    Conversation text on a white background about daughter and dad involving discovery of cheating texts.

    Text showing a spouse defending their right to contact others after daughter found dad cheating texts, denying physical cheating.

    Man reacting with frustration while woman talks behind him on couch, illustrating daughter found dad cheating texts scenario.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The young girl replied to the messages and told all the women the truth about how her mom had stayed despite her dad’s mental health issues

    Text message expressing emotional struggle after daughter found dad cheating texts, showing upset and tension.

    Text message about daughter found through dad cheating texts, showing anger and blame in family conflict.

    Text message revealing family conflict and financial dependence after daughter found dad cheating texts.

    Text message conversation exposing cheating texts, highlighting daughter found dad cheating texts issue.

    Text about gaining weight after miscarriages and perimenopause, related to daughter found dad cheating texts theme.

    Text message discussing loss of libido, depression, autism traits, and providing support from family member found in cheating texts.

    Text message revealing daughter found dad cheating, sharing emotional impact and health concerns in a personal conversation.

    Text message expressing feelings about unfair blame from a dad amid daughter found dad cheating texts situation.

    Text message expressing hurt and distrust after daughter found dad cheating texts, impacting their relationship deeply.

    Young woman crying with tears on her face, emotional after discovering dad cheating texts on her phone.

    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When the man found out what his daughter had done, he threatened to kick her out, but the mom was financially dependent on him, so she couldn’t leave

    Text message revealing guilt and regret after daughter found dad cheating texts, showing emotional and complicated relationship.

    Text message conversation with a daughter confronting dad about cheating texts, showing tension and controlling behavior.

    Text message conversation where daughter found dad cheating texts and confronts him about his dishonesty and controlling behavior.

    Distressed message expressing emotional exhaustion and feeling mixed up after daughter found dad cheating texts.

    Image credits: Gnomeymum

    After people gave her advice, the woman updated that she was thinking of leaving her husband so that she could keep her daughter safe from him

    Text update about a daughter finding dad cheating texts, sharing isolation and lack of family support.

    Text about a daughter finding dad cheating texts and the complexity of leaving despite support from her.

    Text message conversation showing a daughter discovering evidence of dad cheating through revealing texts.

    Image credits: Gnomeymum

    Instead of realizing his mistakes, the man went on the offensive and tried to threaten his wife and daughter

    What the poster didn’t know was that her husband had been sending secret messages to several ladies. He was clearly flirting with them and trying to paint a picture that he didn’t have any support at home. Rather than work on his marriage, the man decided to seek connection elsewhere, which was unfair to his wife.

    Although he might not have been physically cheating, the man had been engaging in emotional infidelity. This is when someone strikes up a strong emotional connection with a person other than their spouse. They give that person more importance than they should, and might neglect their intimacy with their partner.

    Unfortunately for the couple, their young daughter came across her dad’s messages and got a chance to read them. In the texts, he had been lying to multiple ladies, saying that he was a single dad and had to do everything on his own. Knowing that her own father was up to such antics would be such a shocking thing for a girl her age.

    Affairs usually have the most negative impact on the other person in the relationship, but they can also hurt the children involved. Research suggests that a young person’s emotional and social development may be hindered in response to a parent’s infidelity. They may also develop a toxic view of relationships.

    Woman lying in bed, covering her face with her arm, expressing distress related to daughter found dad cheating texts.

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The OP didn’t find out about her husband’s actions until she went camping with her daughter. Once there, all hell broke loose when her husband got extremely mad at her and the young girl. He called the 11-year-old girl “dangerous” and said that he doesn’t love or want her back because she snooped on his messages and replied to the ladies involved.

    This type of defensive behavior is normal for a cheater who has been caught. They might be so deep in their deception that they no longer see their actions as wrong, and think that anyone who’s trying to stop them is bad. They might try to get away with everything by shifting blame onto other people, gaslighting, and giving all kinds of excuses.

    The poster had probably been manipulated by her husband for so long that she didn’t realize how toxic his behavior was. Instead, she tried to rationalize his actions and speak to the other women involved. Even though the man posed a threat to their child, she still brushed off the truth multiple times and tried to give him grace due to his mental health problems.

    A person’s poor mental health doesn’t excuse their bad behavior. Many people might avoid taking responsibility for their actions by saying that they are dealing with tough psychological conditions, but this only puts more pressure on the other people in their lives. 

    Netizens also told the woman that she shouldn’t be putting up with such behavior, for herself, and especially for the sake of her kid. Hopefully, the OP took people’s advice to heart and decided to escape from the clutches of her controlling husband. 

    Do you think there’s any other way to deal with an intense situation like this? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this story.

    People were adamant that the woman shouldn’t give in to her husband’s gaslighting and should get away from him as soon as possible

    Screenshot of an online comment responding to daughter found dad cheating texts, expressing frustration and support.

    Comment from user littlemousebigcheese advising to choose the daughter over a cheating dad after discovering texts.

    Comment warning about emotional impact when daughter found dad cheating texts, advising help and escape plan for safety.

    Comment from user AgnesX discussing daughter's support after finding dad cheating texts and its impact on the relationship.

    Comment from user Barney16 discussing a cheating dad and warning the original poster about his behavior in a forum thread.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your daughter is the knight in shining armor that saved you from the monster you were married to. Give her a life-sized statue of herself made in chocolate because she deserves it and even more !

