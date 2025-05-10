Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Teaches Daughter To Handle Basic Tasks After Wife's Passing, His Sister Says It's 'Neglect'
Dad teaching young daughter basic tasks, showing love and care at home after wife's passing.
Family, Relationships

Dad Teaches Daughter To Handle Basic Tasks After Wife’s Passing, His Sister Says It’s ‘Neglect’

Becoming a single parent is rarely something you’re prepared for. And when it happens, the biggest challenges can come from the people you least expect.

After losing his wife of ten years, this man was left to raise their daughter on his own. He tried his best, teaching her basic life skills and encouraging independence. But his sister didn’t see it that way. She claimed he was being neglectful and, in a shocking move, reported him to CPS.

Now, he’s refusing to forgive her, even as the rest of the family pressures him to make peace. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man was doing his best to raise his daughter after losing his wife

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Only for his own sister to report him to CPS for the way he parented

    Image credits: TriangleProd / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Wall-mart928

    The man followed up in the comments to clear up some details

    Readers agreed he had every right to respond the way he did

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. My sister and I actually love each other and want the best for each other. We're always there for each other, especially when things get tough. Sibling issues are always a parenting problem.

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going NC is smart. I don't know if I would be able to stop myself from stomping my sister's a*s over something like that. Of course, none of my sisters would ever have that cross their mind. Very well could have ended with daughter in foster home.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to change the lock on the door and limit the number of them floating around, and security cameras around the house. Never leave your daughter alone with her aunt or the grands, kidnapping is a possibility here.The poster who mentioned that the daughter might trap the kid into lying about you s*xually her is dead on. Bless your sister's heart..

