Dad Teaches Daughter To Handle Basic Tasks After Wife’s Passing, His Sister Says It’s ‘Neglect’
Becoming a single parent is rarely something you’re prepared for. And when it happens, the biggest challenges can come from the people you least expect.
After losing his wife of ten years, this man was left to raise their daughter on his own. He tried his best, teaching her basic life skills and encouraging independence. But his sister didn’t see it that way. She claimed he was being neglectful and, in a shocking move, reported him to CPS.
Now, he’s refusing to forgive her, even as the rest of the family pressures him to make peace. Read the full story below.
The man was doing his best to raise his daughter after losing his wife
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
Only for his own sister to report him to CPS for the way he parented
Image credits: TriangleProd / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wall-mart928
The man followed up in the comments to clear up some details
Readers agreed he had every right to respond the way he did
Wow. My sister and I actually love each other and want the best for each other. We're always there for each other, especially when things get tough. Sibling issues are always a parenting problem.
Going NC is smart. I don't know if I would be able to stop myself from stomping my sister's a*s over something like that. Of course, none of my sisters would ever have that cross their mind. Very well could have ended with daughter in foster home.
OP needs to change the lock on the door and limit the number of them floating around, and security cameras around the house. Never leave your daughter alone with her aunt or the grands, kidnapping is a possibility here.The poster who mentioned that the daughter might trap the kid into lying about you s*xually her is dead on. Bless your sister's heart..
