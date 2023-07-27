Boyfriend Breaks Up With Woman A Week Before Their Holiday So She Takes Her Dad

There is no perfect timing for a breakup – no one wants to go through such a painful experience no matter the circumstances. But some timings are worse than others, for example, a week before your dream vacation to Europe. Emma Di Palma’s boyfriend decided to call it quits just before their holiday, leaving her heartbroken and alone. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to explore Europe all by herself – she invited her dad to go on the trip with her and the pair had a blast together, mending Emma’s broken heart and accidentally going viral on TikTok.

Breakups are tough – especially a week before a dreamy European holiday

Image credits: emmadipalmaa

Going on a romantic holiday is a great way to spice up a relationship, away from chores and routine, exploring new places and tasting amazing dishes. That’s what Emma Di Palma, a 23-year-old Canadian, had planned with her now ex-boyfriend. The young woman anticipated making memories with the man she loved and could barely contain the excitement. Sadly, he had an unpleasant surprise for her.

Just a week before departure, her boyfriend decided to break it off, leaving her hurt and confused about how to move on in life and what to do with the upcoming holiday plans. After the tears dried off, she turned to one man who has loved her all her life and has always been there for her – her beloved dad. She invited him to join her on her trip and he quickly agreed.

The pair packed their best linen outfits and a week later they were enjoying the tastiest food and refreshing drinks. What was supposed to be a romantic getaway turned out to be a father-daughter bonding experience and a journey of healing for Emma. Not a bad trade-off.

Luckily, Emma has a great dad who joined her on her holiday and they had the best time

Image credits: emmadipalmaa

To document her journey, Emma made a TikTok video about her adventure with her dear dad, enjoying aperols under the blue skies of Portugal. The father-daughter duo were smiling and laughing, having the time of their lives despite the circumstances. Emma said it was difficult to find joy at first, but she was grateful to have her dad by her side.

The video quickly went viral, making everyone go ‘awww’. Emma’s experience touched the hearts of thousands who shared their stories of heartbreak and healing. Many of the commentators supported Emma, praised her strength to go on and her decision to take her dad with her. When life gives you lemons, take your father to Portugal.

Despite the pain the breakup had caused Emma, this whole ordeal could be a blessing in disguise – imagine going on a dream vacation with someone who doesn’t love and appreciate you. This also allowed her to deepen the bond with her dad and create unforgettable memories. One day, the pain will fade, and she will remember this holiday as the time her dad was there for her.

Image credits: emmadipalmaa

Surviving a breakup is tougher than portrayed in romcoms – a tub of ice cream won’t heal a broken heart

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not an actual photo)

Heartbreak is a universal part of the human experience, felt by everyone on this earth. It can be inspiring, encouraging some to create art to give the pain some meaning. Eventually, the heart heals, but the scars are still there.

People go into a relationship dreaming of a happily ever after, not anticipating what can go wrong. During the first weeks, emotions run wild, and the world turns grey as opposed to rose-colored. Loneliness is palpable and all you want to do is roll up in a blanket burrito and cease to exist for about 12 working days.

Breakups signify the ending, the death of a relationship. In some (very) rare cases, people can even die from a broken heart. That’s why it is very important to carefully choose who you give your heart to. And take your vitamins, just in case.

It is important to have a great support system – friends, family or a great dad just like Emma’s

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not an actual photo)

Nothing is as hopeless as it seems in those first days and the sun does come out eventually. Heartbreak can be an incredible catalyst for personal discovery and growth, making one stronger and able to build better foundations in the next relationship. If you’re not in the “forgive and forget” and “everything happens for a reason” phase yet, here are some examples of sweet revenge.

The most important thing during the time after a breakup is your support system. People who lend a shoulder to cry on, listen to you telling the same stories over and over again until it stops hurting and water your plants until you decide it’s time to get up and face the music.

In Emma’s case, it was her dear old dad who joined her on her holiday, distracting her with dad jokes and carrying around extra Kleenex. With him to lean on and great support from people online, Emma will emerge stronger and happier and one day she will meet someone who will cherish her heart and gain the best father-in-law anyone could ask for.

Image credits: emmadipalmaa

In a follow-up video, Emma shared that her ex had already moved on to a new relationship. Such news could have crushed anyone’s spirits, but she stood strong. The young woman knows her worth and believes she deserves more than what she settled for in the past. Her breakup and healing journey became an inspiration to many, reminding them not to settle for crumbs.

Emma’s Euro trip with her dad kickstarted a wonderful journey of healing and touched many people online. Despite the pain, she chose to have fun with her supportive dad. We hope that they return from their holiday with less heartache and more tan lines.

