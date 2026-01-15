Annoyed Mom Banishes 15YO Daughter To Dad’s, Shocked She Says Doing Chores Is “Pick Me” Behavior
Isn’t it weird how it’s 2026 and people are still arguing about which genders can do what? Yup, it’s not just Aunt May who thinks Sally shouldn’t play with trucks because that’s what boys do, and Jimmy shouldn’t wear a tutu and tiara, because those are only for girls.
Fixed gender roles should be outlawed, but one stunned mom turned to an online community to share how her teen daughter casually refused to do any chores because that was “men’s work” and for “Pick-Me’s” only. Things kind of spiraled after that.
There’s not a lot more annoying than fixed gender roles, especially when it’s 2026 and there are bigger issues on our collective plate
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One divorced mom’s fifteen-year-old stays with her during the week and her ex-husband at the weekends, but doesn’t lift a finger to help run the household
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
So, the mom thought it would be a good idea to finally start teaching the teen about housework, starting with learning how to use the washing machine
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her daughter just rolled her eyes at the idea, though, and said real women don’t do chores because that’s what husbands are for
Image credits: BellClear6349
Infuriated, her mom told her she could go live with a man if that’s what she thought, and sent her packing to her dad, but still turned to netizens to ask if that was a jerk move
The original poster (OP) thought co-parenting was finally on cruise control. She and her ex had split years ago, improved their relationship, and settled into a smooth custody routine: weekdays with Mom, weekends with Dad, who lives over an hour away. Their 15-year-old daughter seemed fine until one innocent load of laundry detonated drama.
While folding clothes, OP decided it was time for a life-skills tutorial. You know, washing machines, adulthood, basic survival. Instead of gratitude, she got an eye roll and a hot take. The teen announced she didn’t need the knowledge because “that’s what husbands are for,” adding that “real women” don’t do domestic work, only “Pick Me’s” do.
OP was floored. When she asked where this attitude came from, the teen just shrugged, which somehow made it worse. OP then asked if she was a “pick me” for doing laundry. Silence. OK, message received. So, she clapped back with a lesson of her own: if chores are a man’s job, go live with one. Bags were packed on the spot.
OP’s ex was called, shocked, but on board. Two weeks later, the teen is grinding through a chore-filled reality check at her dad’s place, commuting hours to school, and calling OP in regretful tears, begging to come home. Still, both parents agreed she’ll stay put a bit longer to really make sure the lesson lands right.
Be honest – what would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Fact is, gender roles are not only dangerous, but they also fuel inequality over something as simple as chromosomes. So, where does this bizarre thinking come from? And how do we crush it?
Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The Encyclopedia Britannica says a gender role is basically “what society expects men and women to be and do,” from childhood toys to adult jobs. These expectations aren’t biologically etched in stone, they’re culturally taught and reinforced – deep-rooted social scripts humans have been rehearsing for centuries.
Early human societies often split labor by strength or biology but, over generations, those practical tasks somehow turned into moral rules. Wild, right? With agriculture and industrial eras, the idea that men are providers and women are homemakers became rooted in culture and religion, shaping everything from fairy tales to real-world jobs.
So, how do we bust the gender role myth? The folks over at United Way say upending domestic gender norms means questioning traditional roles within households. Hyping up the importance of gender equality at home helps destroy stereotypes and boosts mutual respect.
It comes as no surprise then that starting early is the best way to derail outdated ideas of who can do what. Some schools include diverse perspectives and challenge traditional narratives in their teaching materials. Media like ads, shows, and movies can also go a long way to reshaping perceptions of gender, especially in formative years.
The fact that society still clings to gender roles is laughable, and OP’s daughter’s opinion highlights it. Equality or nothing, we say; chores are gender blind. What’s your take? Is housework only for men and “Pick Me’s”, or did OP’s daughter need a reality check? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers had nothing but kudos for the ex-couple’s co-parenting win and said the real world was going to hit her daughter hard
I wish my parents had taught me how to do more domestic stuff. I may have left home earlier, I may even have made more effort to stay on at uni if I thought I could look after myself. Definitely something parents should do.
I wasn't taught as a kid, I learnt as a 17yo when I left school (A Level, I had been pushed up a year) and moved in with my mother. I had been in boarding school most of my life. I moved to London at 22, stayed in a youth hostel and realised how many of them yoofs had had privileged lives that they had no idea how to do washing (many clothes ruined) or cook something more complicated than 2 minute noodles. Parenting fail.
👍👏 to the parents that *actually* parent their kid(s).
