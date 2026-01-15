Annoyed Mom Banishes 15YO Daughter To Dad’s, Shocked She Says Doing Chores Is “Pick Me” Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Isn’t it weird how it’s 2026 and people are still arguing about which genders can do what? Yup, it’s not just Aunt May who thinks Sally shouldn’t play with trucks because that’s what boys do, and Jimmy shouldn’t wear a tutu and tiara, because those are only for girls.

Fixed gender roles should be outlawed, but one stunned mom turned to an online community to share how her teen daughter casually refused to do any chores because that was “men’s work” and for “Pick-Me’s” only. Things kind of spiraled after that.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There’s not a lot more annoying than fixed gender roles, especially when it’s 2026 and there are bigger issues on our collective plate

Woman doing laundry at home, illustrating chores related to annoyed mom and teen daughter conflict themes.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One divorced mom’s fifteen-year-old stays with her during the week and her ex-husband at the weekends, but doesn’t lift a finger to help run the household

Text post from a mom explaining why she made her 15-year-old daughter stay with dad after chores were called pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing co-parenting after divorce and family challenges staying together longer than they should have.

Text about teenager living with dad on weekends after mom banishes her for chores seen as pick me behavior.

Text about a mom teaching her 15-year-old daughter chores, highlighting annoyed mom and doing chores behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Annoyed mom and 15-year-old daughter arguing on couch as daughter refuses to do chores seen as pick me behavior.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, the mom thought it would be a good idea to finally start teaching the teen about housework, starting with learning how to use the washing machine

Text excerpt about annoyed mom and daughter arguing over chores and pick me behavior in a family setting.

Text excerpt describing a shocked reaction to being called pick me for doing chores, highlighting family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a mom telling her daughter to live with dad after refusing household chores labeled as pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl doing laundry in a laundromat looking annoyed, illustrating annoyed mom and pick me behavior themes.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her daughter just rolled her eyes at the idea, though, and said real women don’t do chores because that’s what husbands are for

Text excerpt showing a mom packing her daughter's stuff and calling dad after daughter claims chores are pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about annoyed mom, 15-year-old daughter, and chores described as pick me behavior in a family conflict.

Text message conversation about a mom banishing her 15-year-old daughter to dad’s house over chores and pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annoyed mom sends 15-year-old daughter to dad’s house after chores called pick me behavior in family dispute text post.

Image credits: BellClear6349

ADVERTISEMENT

Infuriated, her mom told her she could go live with a man if that’s what she thought, and sent her packing to her dad, but still turned to netizens to ask if that was a jerk move

The original poster (OP) thought co-parenting was finally on cruise control. She and her ex had split years ago, improved their relationship, and settled into a smooth custody routine: weekdays with Mom, weekends with Dad, who lives over an hour away. Their 15-year-old daughter seemed fine until one innocent load of laundry detonated drama.

While folding clothes, OP decided it was time for a life-skills tutorial. You know, washing machines, adulthood, basic survival. Instead of gratitude, she got an eye roll and a hot take. The teen announced she didn’t need the knowledge because “that’s what husbands are for,” adding that “real women” don’t do domestic work, only “Pick Me’s” do.

OP was floored. When she asked where this attitude came from, the teen just shrugged, which somehow made it worse. OP then asked if she was a “pick me” for doing laundry. Silence. OK, message received. So, she clapped back with a lesson of her own: if chores are a man’s job, go live with one. Bags were packed on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP’s ex was called, shocked, but on board. Two weeks later, the teen is grinding through a chore-filled reality check at her dad’s place, commuting hours to school, and calling OP in regretful tears, begging to come home. Still, both parents agreed she’ll stay put a bit longer to really make sure the lesson lands right.

Be honest – what would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Fact is, gender roles are not only dangerous, but they also fuel inequality over something as simple as chromosomes. So, where does this bizarre thinking come from? And how do we crush it?

Teen girl looking upset and thoughtful, illustrating annoyed mom and 15YO daughter chores pick me behavior conflict.

Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Encyclopedia Britannica says a gender role is basically “what society expects men and women to be and do,” from childhood toys to adult jobs. These expectations aren’t biologically etched in stone, they’re culturally taught and reinforced – deep-rooted social scripts humans have been rehearsing for centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early human societies often split labor by strength or biology but, over generations, those practical tasks somehow turned into moral rules. Wild, right? With agriculture and industrial eras, the idea that men are providers and women are homemakers became rooted in culture and religion, shaping everything from fairy tales to real-world jobs.

So, how do we bust the gender role myth? The folks over at United Way say upending domestic gender norms means questioning traditional roles within households. Hyping up the importance of gender equality at home helps destroy stereotypes and boosts mutual respect.

It comes as no surprise then that starting early is the best way to derail outdated ideas of who can do what. Some schools include diverse perspectives and challenge traditional narratives in their teaching materials. Media like ads, shows, and movies can also go a long way to reshaping perceptions of gender, especially in formative years.

The fact that society still clings to gender roles is laughable, and OP’s daughter’s opinion highlights it. Equality or nothing, we say; chores are gender blind. What’s your take? Is housework only for men and “Pick Me’s”, or did OP’s daughter need a reality check? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, readers had nothing but kudos for the ex-couple’s co-parenting win and said the real world was going to hit her daughter hard

Commenter praising co-parents for working together while discussing annoyed mom and daughter chores conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising parents for effective co-parenting and positive child discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a 15-year-old girl refusing chores, linked to annoyed mom and pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter KMN208 expressing skepticism about stories on boys avoiding household chores, highlighting gender bias in chores.

Comment discussing annoyed mom and daughter arguing about chores and perceived pick me behavior in household tasks.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing an annoyed mom banishing her 15-year-old daughter for calling chores pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a story about an annoyed mom and a 15YO daughter doing chores seen as pick me behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a daughter's reaction to doing household chores and gender roles in chores.

Comment about annoyed mom banishing 15yo daughter to dad’s, with shocked reaction on chores seen as pick me behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a gender-reverse repost related to annoyed mom and daughter chores debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment emphasizing chores as essential life skills for kids, addressing chores and family dynamics online discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing an annoyed mom who banishes her 15-year-old daughter over chores as pick me behavior.