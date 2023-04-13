Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills
34points
Parenting, Social Issues5 hours ago

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Justin Sandberg and
Gabija Palšytė

Between the rising cost of living and rent, it’s pretty normal for young people to live with their parents while they figure out their own lives and build some savings. Some parents might charge symbolic rent or ask to help with covering some of the utilities. For those who live by themselves, these prices might seem comically low.

A mom asked the internet if she was being unreasonable to ask her daughter to pay just 15£ more a month to cover the bills. Despite having more disposable income and living with her mother, the daughter thought this request was ridiculous and threw a tantrum.
More info: Mumsnet

Bills aren’t fun for anyone, but living with one’s parents is a common way to save money

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto

So a mom was surprised when her daughter was infuriated when she was asked to pay 15£ to help with utilities

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Image credits: namenamename12

Commenters sided with the mom and challenged the daughter to find a better deal elsewhere

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

75£ a MONTH? DD should be happy she gets to live basically free while she "finds herself"

0
0points
reply
POST
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

75£ a MONTH? DD should be happy she gets to live basically free while she "finds herself"

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda