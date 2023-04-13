“I’m Asking For £75 A Month Instead Of 50”: Mom Wonders If She Is Wrong To Ask Daughter To Help With Bills

Between the rising cost of living and rent, it’s pretty normal for young people to live with their parents while they figure out their own lives and build some savings. Some parents might charge symbolic rent or ask to help with covering some of the utilities. For those who live by themselves, these prices might seem comically low.

A mom asked the internet if she was being unreasonable to ask her daughter to pay just 15£ more a month to cover the bills. Despite having more disposable income and living with her mother, the daughter thought this request was ridiculous and threw a tantrum.

Bills aren’t fun for anyone, but living with one’s parents is a common way to save money

So a mom was surprised when her daughter was infuriated when she was asked to pay 15£ to help with utilities

Commenters sided with the mom and challenged the daughter to find a better deal elsewhere